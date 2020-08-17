Dublin, Aug. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Quantum Cryptography - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Quantum Cryptography market accounted for $137.16 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $1,586.42 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 35.8% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors propelling market growth include growing incidents of cyber-attacks in the era of digitalization, increasing cybersecurity funding, rising demand of next-generation security solutions for cloud and IoT technologies and evolving next-generation wireless network technologies. However, the high implementation cost and lack of expertise are identified as key factors hindering market growth.



Quantum cryptography is a science of exploiting the quantum and using current physics knowledge in order to implement a cryptography system that is able to prevent any types of attacks on data. It is used to securely send data over network, wherein if quantum cryptography is applied to a particular data that needs to be being transferred, then only sender and receiver of data are able to access that data with the help of special key. Quantum cryptography is different as compared to traditional cryptography method, as quantum cryptography is more dependent on physics, instead of mathematics.



By security type, the network security application is anticipated to grow at a significant rate in the quantum cryptography market. The recent advances in technology have a widespread effect on the network infrastructure worldwide. This development has given a boom to the e-commerce sector, as there are a growing number of customers adopting digital shopping solutions and generating a vast amount of network traffic. Moreover, the growing trend of remote access security and wireless communication has resulted in growth in the adoption of quantum cryptography, aiming toward protecting the integrity of networks.



On the basis of geography, North America region is expected to have considerable market growth during the forecast period, due to the rising demand for IT and cloud services, advancements in communication networks and a rise in the number of cyber threats. To meet the rising demand for wireless network carriers, the U.S. officials have invested over the last two decades in their wireless capital expenditure to build the mobile networks. Furthermore, an increasing requirement for encryption-based applications and an enhanced adoption of connected devices including IoT and BYOD are driving the industries in North America to implement quantum cryptography solutions.



Some of the key players in quantum cryptography market include NEC, Toshiba, Microsoft, Quantum Xchange, Aurea Technology, Qutools, Mitsubishi Electric, IBM, HP, Qubitekk, ISARA Corporation, Post-Quantum, Qunu Labs, Infineon, Quantumctek, Magiq Technologies, Nucrypt, ID Quantique, Quintessencelabs and Crypta Labs.



Components Covered:

Services

Hardware

Software

Quantum Cryptography Appliances

Security Types Covered:

Application Security

Network Security

Database Encryption

Cloud Encryption

End Users Covered:

Commercial

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Government and Defense

Automotive

Retail & E-Commerce

Manufacturing

Medical

Commercial

Residential

Industrial

Aerospace

Other End Users

Organization Sizes Covered:

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises

Governing and Regulatory Bodies

Algorithm Types Covered:

Asymmetric key

Symmetric key

Deployment Protocols Covered:

BB84 protocol

TSL/SSL protocol

Applications Covered:

Optimization

Sampling

Simulation

Regions Covered:



North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

UK

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Argentina

Brazil

Chile

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Qatar

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company Profiling with detailed strategies, financials and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 End User Analysis

3.7 Application Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Impact of Covid-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Quantum Cryptography Market, By Component

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Services

5.2.1 Deployment and Integration

5.2.2 Support and Maintenance

5.2.3 Consulting and Advisory

5.3 Hardware

5.3.1 Blade

5.3.2 Server

5.3.3 Random Number Generator

5.3.4 R&D Platform

5.4 Software

5.4.1 Transmission

5.4.2 Crypto Libraries

5.4.3 Encryption

5.4.4 Post-Quantum Cryptography

5.4.5 SDKs/APIs

5.4.6 Key & Policy Management Software

5.5 Quantum Cryptography Appliances

5.5.1 Quantum Random Number Generator (QRNG) Appliance

5.5.2 Quantum Key Generation Appliance

5.5.3 Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) Appliance



6 Global Quantum Cryptography Market, By Security Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Application Security

6.3 Network Security

6.4 Database Encryption

6.5 Cloud Encryption



7 Global Quantum Cryptography Market, By End User

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Commercial

7.3 Healthcare and Life Sciences

7.4 Government and Defense

7.5 Automotive

7.6 Retail & E-Commerce

7.7 Manufacturing

7.8 Medical

7.9 Commercial

7.10 Residential

7.11 Industrial

7.12 Aerospace

7.13 Other End Users

7.13.1 Logistics

7.13.2 IT and Telecom

7.13.3 Education

7.13.4 Energy and Utilities



8 Global Quantum Cryptography Market, By Organization Size

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Large Enterprises

8.3 Small and Medium Enterprises

8.4 Governing and Regulatory Bodies



9 Global Quantum Cryptography Market, By Algorithm Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Asymmetric key

9.3 Symmetric key



10 Global Quantum Cryptography Market, By Deployment Protocol

10.1 Introduction

10.2 BB84 protocol

10.3 TSL/SSL protocol



11 Global Quantum Cryptography Market, By Application

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Optimization

11.3 Sampling

11.4 Simulation



12 Global Quantum Cryptography Market, By Geography

12.1 Introduction

12.2 North America

12.2.1 US

12.2.2 Canada

12.2.3 Mexico

12.3 Europe

12.3.1 Germany

12.3.2 UK

12.3.3 Italy

12.3.4 France

12.3.5 Spain

12.3.6 Rest of Europe

12.4 Asia Pacific

12.4.1 Japan

12.4.2 China

12.4.3 India

12.4.4 Australia

12.4.5 New Zealand

12.4.6 South Korea

12.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

12.5 South America

12.5.1 Argentina

12.5.2 Brazil

12.5.3 Chile

12.5.4 Rest of South America

12.6 Middle East & Africa

12.6.1 Saudi Arabia

12.6.2 UAE

12.6.3 Qatar

12.6.4 South Africa

12.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



13 Key Developments

13.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

13.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

13.3 New Product Launch

13.4 Expansions

13.5 Other Key Strategies



14 Company Profiling

14.1 NEC

14.2 Toshiba

14.3 Microsoft

14.4 Quantum Xchange

14.5 Aurea Technology

14.6 Qutools

14.7 Mitsubishi Electric

14.8 IBM

14.9 HP

14.10 Qubitekk

14.11 ISARA Corporation

14.12 Post-Quantum

14.13 Qunu Labs

14.14 Infineon

14.15 Quantumctek

14.16 Magiq Technologies

14.17 Nucrypt

14.18 ID Quantique

14.19 Quintessencelabs

14.20 Crypta Labs



