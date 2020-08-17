New York, Aug. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Aramid Fibers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899039/?utm_source=GNW

3 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 8.4% over the period 2020-2027. Para-Aramid, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.4% CAGR and reach US$3.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Meta-Aramid segment is readjusted to a revised 9.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $963.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.2% CAGR



The Aramid Fibers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$963.8 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.7% and 7.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.5% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 5th edition of our report. The 286-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

China National BlueStar (Group) Co., Ltd.

DowDuPont, Inc.

Huvis Corp.

Hyosung Corporation

Kermel

Kolon Industries, Inc.

Sro Aramid (Jiangsu) Co. Ltd.

TAEKWANG Industrial Co., Ltd.

Teijin Ltd.

Toray Industries, Inc.

Yantai Tayho Advanced Materials Co., Ltd.







IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 43

