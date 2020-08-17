New York, Aug. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Aquatic Herbicides Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899038/?utm_source=GNW

5 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Glyphosate, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.3% CAGR and reach US$251.4 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the 2,4-D segment is readjusted to a revised 6.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $150.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.7% CAGR



The Aquatic Herbicides market in the U.S. is estimated at US$150.3 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$171.8 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3% and 5.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.5% CAGR.



Imazapyr Segment to Record 5.1% CAGR



In the global Imazapyr segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$78.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$108.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$109.3 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.2% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 284-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Albaugh LLC

BASF SE

DowDuPont, Inc.

Land O’Lakes, Inc.

Lonza Group AG

Monsanto Company

Nufarm Limited

Platform Specialty Products Corporation

Sanco Industries Ltd.

Sepro Corporation

Syngenta AG

UPL Ltd.

Valent BioSciences Corporation







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Aquatic Herbicides Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Aquatic Herbicides Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Aquatic Herbicides Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Aquatic Herbicides Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Glyphosate (Type) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Glyphosate (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Glyphosate (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: 2,4-D (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$

Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: 2,4-D (Type) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: 2,4-D (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country

in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Imazapyr (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in

US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Imazapyr (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Imazapyr (Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Diquat (Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Diquat (Type) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Diquat (Type) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Triclopyr (Type) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Triclopyr (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: Triclopyr (Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Other Types (Type) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Other Types (Type) Market Worldwide Historic Review

by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Other Types (Type) Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 22: Foliar (Application Method) Market Opportunity

Analysis Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020 to

2027



Table 23: Foliar (Application Method) Global Historic Demand in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019



Table 24: Foliar (Application Method) Market Share Distribution

in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: Submerged (Application Method) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Submerged (Application Method) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 27: Submerged (Application Method) Market Share Breakdown

of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Aquatic Herbicides Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 28: United States Aquatic Herbicides Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Aquatic Herbicides Market in the United States by

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 30: United States Aquatic Herbicides Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: United States Aquatic Herbicides Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Application Method: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Aquatic Herbicides Market in the United States by

Application Method: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for

2012-2019



Table 33: United States Aquatic Herbicides Market Share

Breakdown by Application Method: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 34: Canadian Aquatic Herbicides Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Canadian Aquatic Herbicides Historic Market Review by

Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 36: Aquatic Herbicides Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 37: Canadian Aquatic Herbicides Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application Method: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Canadian Aquatic Herbicides Historic Market Review by

Application Method in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 39: Aquatic Herbicides Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Application Method for 2012, 2020, and

2027



JAPAN

Table 40: Japanese Market for Aquatic Herbicides: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 41: Aquatic Herbicides Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 42: Japanese Aquatic Herbicides Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 43: Japanese Market for Aquatic Herbicides: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Application Method

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 44: Aquatic Herbicides Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application Method for the Period

2012-2019



Table 45: Japanese Aquatic Herbicides Market Share Analysis by

Application Method: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 46: Chinese Aquatic Herbicides Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 47: Aquatic Herbicides Historic Market Analysis in China

in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 48: Chinese Aquatic Herbicides Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 49: Chinese Aquatic Herbicides Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Thousand by Application Method for the Period 2020-2027



Table 50: Aquatic Herbicides Historic Market Analysis in China

in US$ Thousand by Application Method: 2012-2019



Table 51: Chinese Aquatic Herbicides Market by Application

Method: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Aquatic Herbicides Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 52: European Aquatic Herbicides Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 53: Aquatic Herbicides Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 54: European Aquatic Herbicides Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: European Aquatic Herbicides Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027



Table 56: Aquatic Herbicides Market in Europe in US$ Thousand

by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 57: European Aquatic Herbicides Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: European Aquatic Herbicides Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application Method: 2020-2027



Table 59: Aquatic Herbicides Market in Europe in US$ Thousand

by Application Method: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 60: European Aquatic Herbicides Market Share Breakdown by

Application Method: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 61: Aquatic Herbicides Market in France by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



Table 62: French Aquatic Herbicides Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 63: French Aquatic Herbicides Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 64: Aquatic Herbicides Market in France by Application

Method: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 65: French Aquatic Herbicides Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Thousand by Application Method: 2012-2019



Table 66: French Aquatic Herbicides Market Share Analysis by

Application Method: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 67: Aquatic Herbicides Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 68: German Aquatic Herbicides Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 69: German Aquatic Herbicides Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 70: Aquatic Herbicides Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application

Method for the Period 2020-2027



Table 71: German Aquatic Herbicides Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Application Method: 2012-2019



Table 72: German Aquatic Herbicides Market Share Breakdown by

Application Method: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 73: Italian Aquatic Herbicides Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 74: Aquatic Herbicides Historic Market Analysis in Italy

in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 75: Italian Aquatic Herbicides Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 76: Italian Aquatic Herbicides Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Thousand by Application Method for the Period 2020-2027



Table 77: Aquatic Herbicides Historic Market Analysis in Italy

in US$ Thousand by Application Method: 2012-2019



Table 78: Italian Aquatic Herbicides Market by Application

Method: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Aquatic Herbicides: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 80: Aquatic Herbicides Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 81: United Kingdom Aquatic Herbicides Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 82: United Kingdom Market for Aquatic Herbicides: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Application

Method for the Period 2020-2027



Table 83: Aquatic Herbicides Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application Method

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 84: United Kingdom Aquatic Herbicides Market Share

Analysis by Application Method: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 85: Spanish Aquatic Herbicides Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 86: Spanish Aquatic Herbicides Historic Market Review by

Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 87: Aquatic Herbicides Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 88: Spanish Aquatic Herbicides Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application Method: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: Spanish Aquatic Herbicides Historic Market Review by

Application Method in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 90: Aquatic Herbicides Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Application Method for 2012, 2020, and

2027



RUSSIA

Table 91: Russian Aquatic Herbicides Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: Aquatic Herbicides Market in Russia by Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 93: Russian Aquatic Herbicides Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 94: Russian Aquatic Herbicides Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Application Method: 2020 to 2027



Table 95: Aquatic Herbicides Market in Russia by Application

Method: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 96: Russian Aquatic Herbicides Market Share Breakdown by

Application Method: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 97: Rest of Europe Aquatic Herbicides Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027



Table 98: Aquatic Herbicides Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 99: Rest of Europe Aquatic Herbicides Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 100: Rest of Europe Aquatic Herbicides Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application Method: 2020-2027



Table 101: Aquatic Herbicides Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Thousand by Application Method: A Historic Review for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 102: Rest of Europe Aquatic Herbicides Market Share

Breakdown by Application Method: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 103: Asia-Pacific Aquatic Herbicides Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 104: Aquatic Herbicides Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 105: Asia-Pacific Aquatic Herbicides Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 106: Aquatic Herbicides Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



Table 107: Asia-Pacific Aquatic Herbicides Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 108: Asia-Pacific Aquatic Herbicides Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 109: Aquatic Herbicides Market in Asia-Pacific by

Application Method: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 110: Asia-Pacific Aquatic Herbicides Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Application Method: 2012-2019



Table 111: Asia-Pacific Aquatic Herbicides Market Share

Analysis by Application Method: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 112: Aquatic Herbicides Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 113: Australian Aquatic Herbicides Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 114: Australian Aquatic Herbicides Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 115: Aquatic Herbicides Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application

Method for the Period 2020-2027



Table 116: Australian Aquatic Herbicides Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application Method: 2012-2019



Table 117: Australian Aquatic Herbicides Market Share Breakdown

by Application Method: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 118: Indian Aquatic Herbicides Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 119: Indian Aquatic Herbicides Historic Market Review by

Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 120: Aquatic Herbicides Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 121: Indian Aquatic Herbicides Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application Method: 2020 to 2027



Table 122: Indian Aquatic Herbicides Historic Market Review by

Application Method in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 123: Aquatic Herbicides Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Application Method for 2012, 2020, and

2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 124: Aquatic Herbicides Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 125: South Korean Aquatic Herbicides Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 126: Aquatic Herbicides Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 127: Aquatic Herbicides Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Application Method for the Period 2020-2027



Table 128: South Korean Aquatic Herbicides Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application Method: 2012-2019



Table 129: Aquatic Herbicides Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Application Method: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Aquatic Herbicides:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 131: Aquatic Herbicides Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 132: Rest of Asia-Pacific Aquatic Herbicides Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Aquatic Herbicides:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by

Application Method for the Period 2020-2027



Table 134: Aquatic Herbicides Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application Method

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 135: Rest of Asia-Pacific Aquatic Herbicides Market Share

Analysis by Application Method: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 136: Latin American Aquatic Herbicides Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027



Table 137: Aquatic Herbicides Market in Latin America in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 138: Latin American Aquatic Herbicides Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 139: Latin American Aquatic Herbicides Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 140: Aquatic Herbicides Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 141: Latin American Aquatic Herbicides Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 142: Latin American Aquatic Herbicides Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Application Method for the Period

2020-2027



Table 143: Aquatic Herbicides Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Thousand by Application Method: 2012-2019



Table 144: Latin American Aquatic Herbicides Market by

Application Method: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012,

2020, and 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 145: Argentinean Aquatic Herbicides Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027



Table 146: Aquatic Herbicides Market in Argentina in US$

Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 147: Argentinean Aquatic Herbicides Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 148: Argentinean Aquatic Herbicides Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application Method: 2020-2027



Table 149: Aquatic Herbicides Market in Argentina in US$

Thousand by Application Method: A Historic Review for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 150: Argentinean Aquatic Herbicides Market Share

Breakdown by Application Method: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 151: Aquatic Herbicides Market in Brazil by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



Table 152: Brazilian Aquatic Herbicides Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 153: Brazilian Aquatic Herbicides Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 154: Aquatic Herbicides Market in Brazil by Application

Method: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 155: Brazilian Aquatic Herbicides Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Application Method: 2012-2019



Table 156: Brazilian Aquatic Herbicides Market Share Analysis

by Application Method: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MEXICO

Table 157: Aquatic Herbicides Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 158: Mexican Aquatic Herbicides Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 159: Mexican Aquatic Herbicides Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 160: Aquatic Herbicides Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application

Method for the Period 2020-2027



Table 161: Mexican Aquatic Herbicides Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Application Method: 2012-2019



Table 162: Mexican Aquatic Herbicides Market Share Breakdown by

Application Method: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 163: Rest of Latin America Aquatic Herbicides Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 164: Aquatic Herbicides Market in Rest of Latin America

by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 165: Rest of Latin America Aquatic Herbicides Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 166: Rest of Latin America Aquatic Herbicides Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Application

Method: 2020 to 2027



Table 167: Aquatic Herbicides Market in Rest of Latin America

by Application Method: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for

2012-2019



Table 168: Rest of Latin America Aquatic Herbicides Market

Share Breakdown by Application Method: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 169: The Middle East Aquatic Herbicides Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 170: Aquatic Herbicides Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 171: The Middle East Aquatic Herbicides Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 172: The Middle East Aquatic Herbicides Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 173: The Middle East Aquatic Herbicides Historic Market

by Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 174: Aquatic Herbicides Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012,2020, and

2027



Table 175: The Middle East Aquatic Herbicides Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application Method: 2020 to

2027



Table 176: The Middle East Aquatic Herbicides Historic Market

by Application Method in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 177: Aquatic Herbicides Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Application Method for

2012,2020, and 2027



IRAN

Table 178: Iranian Market for Aquatic Herbicides: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 179: Aquatic Herbicides Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 180: Iranian Aquatic Herbicides Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 181: Iranian Market for Aquatic Herbicides: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Application Method

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 182: Aquatic Herbicides Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application Method for the Period

2012-2019



Table 183: Iranian Aquatic Herbicides Market Share Analysis by

Application Method: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 184: Israeli Aquatic Herbicides Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027



Table 185: Aquatic Herbicides Market in Israel in US$ Thousand

by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 186: Israeli Aquatic Herbicides Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 187: Israeli Aquatic Herbicides Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application Method: 2020-2027



Table 188: Aquatic Herbicides Market in Israel in US$ Thousand

by Application Method: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 189: Israeli Aquatic Herbicides Market Share Breakdown by

Application Method: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 190: Saudi Arabian Aquatic Herbicides Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 191: Aquatic Herbicides Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 192: Saudi Arabian Aquatic Herbicides Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 193: Saudi Arabian Aquatic Herbicides Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Application Method for the Period

2020-2027



Table 194: Aquatic Herbicides Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Thousand by Application Method: 2012-2019



Table 195: Saudi Arabian Aquatic Herbicides Market by

Application Method: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012,

2020, and 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 196: Aquatic Herbicides Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 197: United Arab Emirates Aquatic Herbicides Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 198: Aquatic Herbicides Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 199: Aquatic Herbicides Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Thousand by Application Method for the Period 2020-2027



Table 200: United Arab Emirates Aquatic Herbicides Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application Method:

2012-2019



Table 201: Aquatic Herbicides Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Application Method: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 202: Aquatic Herbicides Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 203: Rest of Middle East Aquatic Herbicides Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 204: Rest of Middle East Aquatic Herbicides Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 205: Aquatic Herbicides Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Application Method for the Period 2020-2027



Table 206: Rest of Middle East Aquatic Herbicides Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application Method:

2012-2019



Table 207: Rest of Middle East Aquatic Herbicides Market Share

Breakdown by Application Method: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 208: African Aquatic Herbicides Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 209: Aquatic Herbicides Market in Africa by Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 210: African Aquatic Herbicides Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 211: African Aquatic Herbicides Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Application Method: 2020 to 2027



Table 212: Aquatic Herbicides Market in Africa by Application

Method: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 213: African Aquatic Herbicides Market Share Breakdown by

Application Method: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 41

