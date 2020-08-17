SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinera (NASDAQ: INFN) announced today that Vogel Telecom, a leading wholesale carrier in Brazil, deployed Infinera’s Groove (GX) Series G30 Compact Modular Platform to double capacity on its network, which includes Brazil’s route with the highest bandwidth demand, between São Paulo and Belo Horizonte. Powered by Infinera, Vogel’s new network offers the region’s leading Tier 1 carriers and internet service providers the high capacity and performance required to meet the rising bandwidth demands of their end users.



Vogel Telecom deployed Infinera’s compact modular solution to upgrade its national fiber network infrastructure, which spans over 26,000 kilometers and supports high-capacity connectivity services across more than 600 cities in 13 Brazilian states. The GX G30’s simple installation and open features enabled Vogel to quickly and cost-effectively respond to customer demand, a critical consideration given the COVID-19 pandemic, which caused a surge in bandwidth demand.

“Infinera’s solutions enabled us to quickly enhance our network to deliver higher bandwidth capacity to meet the needs of our customers during the pandemic,” said Daniel Cardoso, Vogel Telecom COO. “The COVID-19 pandemic caused businesses and families to adapt to the changing environment, which contributed to a significant spike in bandwidth needs for Brazil’s largest internet service providers. Infinera responded quickly to our needs and provided the right solutions to scale our network. Deploying Infinera’s compact modular solution will also provide Vogel with the ability to seamlessly evolve our network to higher bandwidth capacity with Infinera’s ICE6 technology in the future.”

“Wholesale carriers like Vogel are experiencing unprecedented growth in network capacity requirements from service provider customers due to the increased use of bandwidth stemming from the rise in remote workers and distance learning,” said Alexandre Salomao, Infinera Country Manager for Brazil. “The deployment with Vogel underscores the ease of deploying Infinera’s solutions while quickly and cost-effectively helping our customers scale their bandwidth to keep pace with increasing bandwidth demands.”

Contacts:

Media:

Anna Vue

Tel. +1 (916) 595-8157

avue@infinera.com

Investors:

Michael Bowen, ICR, Inc.

Tel. +1 (203) 682-8299

Michael.Bowen@icrinc.com

Marc P. Griffin, ICR, Inc.

Tel. +1 (646)-277-1290

Marc.Griffin@icrinc.com

About Infinera

Infinera is a global supplier of innovative networking solutions that enable carriers, cloud operators, governments, and enterprises to scale network bandwidth, accelerate service innovation, and automate network operations. The Infinera end-to-end packet optical portfolio delivers industry-leading economics and performance in long-haul, submarine, data center interconnect, and metro transport applications. To learn more about Infinera, visit www.infinera.com, follow us on Twitter @Infinera, and read our latest blog posts at www.infinera.com/blog.

Infinera and the Infinera logo are registered trademarks of Infinera Corporation.

About Vogel

Founded in 2014, Vogel Telecom holds a last generation fiber optic network which spans over 26,000 kilometers and offers high-capacity connectivity services to over 600 cities across 13 Brazilian states. Dedicated to the B2B and wholesale markets, Vogel’s connections to 70 datacenters and more than 600 PoPs throughout its’ national backbone provides high-capacity connectivity services to companies of the most diverse magnitudes and segments. Having Patria Investments as its controlling shareholder, Vogel was born with the mission of creating a new concept in the telecommunications market, seeking to contribute to clients' journey in digital transformation.

Press Relations for Vogel:

FirstCom Comunicação (www.firstcom.com.br)

Luis Claudio Allan (luisclaudio@firstcom.com.br)

Janaina Cavalheiri (janaina@firstcom.com.br)

Eduardo Mustafa (mustafa@firstcom.com.br), (11) 9 9982-2337

Ricardo Costa (ricardo@firstcom.com.br), (11) 3034-4662

This press release contains forward-looking statements including, but not limited to the technical, operational and financial benefits of deploying Infinera’s solutions, including the GX G30 Compact Modular Platform. These statements are not guarantees of results and should not be considered as an indication of future activity or future performance. Actual results may vary materially from these expectations as a result of various risks and uncertainties. Information about these risks and uncertainties, and other risks and uncertainties that affect Infinera’s business, is contained in the risk factors section and other sections of Infinera’s Quarterly Report on Forms 10-Q for the Fiscal Quarter ended March 28, 2020 as filed with the SEC on May 15, 2020, as well as any subsequent reports filed with or furnished to the SEC. These reports are available on Infinera’s website at www.infinera.com and the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Infinera assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update any such forward-looking statements.