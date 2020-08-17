ALLENTOWN, PA, Aug. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE --American Energy Partners, Inc. (“American Energy”) (PINK: AEPT), a diversified energy company, is excited to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary Oilfield Basics is expanding its catalogue of course material through an educational partnership with DrillChem.



The published courses will complement our current available content covering Economic Modeling, Valuation of Mineral Rights, Gas Lift Optimization and other energy topics. Derek Krieg, President of Oilfield Basics, had this to say concerning the new offerings: “Our partnership with DrillChem has allowed us to capture valuable information regarding the planning process, calculations, and the execution of critical jobs within the drilling and completion sector.”

Ashley Windrum, Sales Manager of DrillChem spoke on the partnership: “Oilfield Basics was able to showcase what we do as a company and why we do it. As we grow, we will look to them for more collaborations with videos, presentations, and educational podcasts. Their team made it fun and reminded us why we love working in the Oilfield.”

The new course content will enhance the decision-making capabilities of engineering and operations professionals overseeing lost circulation situations, loss of formation integrity, and severe losses during drilling operations. The content will also address lubricants for oil & water-based mud, as well as completion chemicals and mixing plants to use for efficient operations.

The four courses (with titles listed below) are now available for purchase on our website individually or as a package for a reduced rate.

· Lost Circulation Material & Applications

· Blockade Squeezes for Formation Integrity & Severe Losses

· Drilling Lubricants for Water Based Mud & Oil Based Mud

· Completion Chemicals & Mixing Plants

For additional information, visit: Oilfield Basics, LLC

For additional information, visit: DrillChem

American Energy Partners, Inc. (AEPT)

AEPT and its group of companies focus on providing solutions in markets where energy production and water meet technology. Collectively, the subsidiaries are engaged in the energy sector as well as the design, construction and operation of regional water treatment facilities that serve the industrial, energy and government sectors.

For additional information, visit: American Energy Partners, Inc.

This press release contains forward-looking statements, particularly as related to, among other things, the business plans of AEPT, statements relating to goals, plans and projections regarding AEPT’s financial position and business strategy. The words or phrases “would be,” “will allow,” “intends to,” “may result,” “are expected to,” “will continue,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “estimate,” “project,” “indicate,” “could,” “potentially,” “should,” “believe,” “think”, “considers” or similar expressions are intended to identify “forward-looking statements.” These forward-looking statements fall within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbor created by these sections. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, involve known and unknown risks, a reliance on third parties for information, transactions or orders that may be cancelled, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in our industry, to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results include risks and uncertainties related to the fluctuation of global economic conditions, the performance of management and our employees, our ability to obtain financing, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in our periodic reports and on documents we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date. AEPT cautions readers not to place undue reliance on such statements. AEPT does not undertake, and AEPT specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences, developments, unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statement. Actual results may differ materially from AEPT’s expectations and estimates.

