CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Four hundred years ago, the Mayflower made its historic landing in Massachusetts, bringing forth a colony whose founding principles of self-governance and religious liberty played a large role in shaping the values and ideals of the United States. In “The Adventures of Plimoth Plantation: As Told By the Mayflower Mouse,” author and educator Marian R. Carlson revisits this timeless story of strength, tenacity and faith-filled perseverance, inspiring a love and appreciation of history in a new generation of young readers.

Enchanting and educational, “The Adventures of Plimoth Plantation” recounts the Pilgrims’ long journey from England to the New World and the establishment of the Plimoth (Plymouth) colony. The story is primarily told through the diary entries of Uncle Sam, an inquisitive stowaway mouse who charts the progress of the voyage and the new colony based on both his own observations and sneak peeks taken at the journal entries of William Bradford. From searching for a place to settle and signing the Mayflower Compact to demonstrating how the Wampanoag people aided their survival and helped celebrate the first Thanksgiving, the book chronicles the triumphs and tribulations faced by the Pilgrims as they bravely sought a new life. This exciting story evokes an appreciation of unity in communities and the importance of working together for the common good.

“There is no doubt that this delightful style and chapter approach will give young readers wonderful dreams and images to carry with them through life,” wrote educator Don Stewart of The Stewart English Program. “Carlson captures the combination of anxiety, surprise, friendship, cooperation, and joy, all wrapped up in the persona of a stowaway mouse.”

Through delightful narration, vibrant illustrations and excerpts from real historical documents, the book instills children with a deeper understanding of how the Pilgrims’ sacrifices paved the way to a nation built on the spirit of freedom. Carlson’s use of passages from the journal of William Bradford ignites curiosity in young readers and demonstrates the value of journal-keeping, inviting them to dig further into their own unique family histories and document their findings.

“I want children to discover that, as true patriots today, understanding our Pilgrims’ founding story and the values they brought to the New World is vital in appreciating our country’s roots,” said Carlson. “Let’s celebrate the historic 400th anniversary of the Pilgrims’ landing and tell the exciting story again and again.”

Marian R. Carlson

Marian “Hannah” Carlson has enjoyed a busy and varied career. As a former syndicated newspaper columnist, she wrote more than 100 articles for parents about education in the home. As a public school teacher in Lexington and Brookline, Massachusetts, she received special recognition from the Harvard Graduate School of Education for her programs for middle school students. Carlson has won the New England Book Show’s Best in Category – Elementary to High School Award and the Parents’ Choice Gold Award for her book “John Adams: The Voice Heard ‘Round the World,” which was put to music by the Boston Landmarks Orchestra’s original score and narrated by Pulitzer Prize winner David McCullough on CD. Her other books include “American Genius: Henry Wadsworth Longfellow,” “In Search of the Great American Writers,” and “Yankee Doodle’s Pen.” To learn more about Carlson and her work, visit schoolmasterpress.com.

