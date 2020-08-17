CS:GO Team Will Compete as Dignitas VIE.gg in Official Events



Partnership Activations to Utilize Dignitas’ New Jersey Based Gaming Facility

BIRKIRKARA, Malta, Aug. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NasdaqCM: GMBL, GMBLW) ( the “Company”), a licensed online gambling company with a focus on esports wagering and 18+ gaming, is pleased to announce an expanded partnership with Dignitas, the esports vertical of New Meta Entertainment Inc. (NME) and one of the most successful esports organizations in the world. The Company’s online betting platform, VIE.gg, became an official multi-year partner of Dignitas in June 2019, and under the expanded partnership, it has now secured the naming rights of Dignitas’ famed CS:GO team.

“Dignitas is a true leader in the esports community,” said Grant Johnson, CEO. “Expanding our existing partnership and placing our brand in front of the millions of engaged Dignitas fans around the world further demonstrates our commitment to growing VIE.gg into the leading wagering platform in esports globally."

In addition to VIE.gg’s integration into the CS:GO naming rights and jersey, the partners will roll out strategic digital and physical activations with the New Jersey marketplace as a core focus. In June 2018, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy signed Assembly Bill 411, legalizing sports betting in New Jersey. One year later, Dignitas became the first esports organization to open a gaming facility in Newark, New Jersey, next to the famed sports and entertainment facility, Prudential Center. In addition to U.S. sports betting, the partnership also paves the way into the European marketplace through association with Dignitas’ famed CS:GO team hailing from Scandinavia.

“The partnership’s focus on digital and physical activations in the New Jersey market is ideally timed for us as we move forward on our application for our New Jersey gaming license,” continued Johnson.

Esports Entertainment Group, a member of ESIC, is working together with NME, to ensure that conflicts of interest and betting and age requirement rules are upheld throughout.

“We are honored to partner with an innovative, multinational brand like VIE.gg,” said Michael Prindiville, CEO of New Meta Entertainment and Dignitas. “Our co-branded CS:GO team and the immense opportunity around esports betting content in our home state of New Jersey enable us to tell unique and engaging stories at the forefront of both esports betting and competition to millions of fans worldwide.”

“We are excited to further expand our partnership with Dignitas,” commented Magnus Leppäniemi, VP of Marketing and Head of Esports at Esports Entertainment Group. “As a committed long-term partner, we’re thrilled to have the opportunity to co-brand our VIE.gg platform alongside Dignitas’ legendary CS:GO team, an opportunity that can introduce our brand to millions of esports fans globally and help establish our status as a Tier 1 operator within esports betting.”

ABOUT DIGNITAS:

Since its formation in 2003, Dignitas has established itself as one of the most successful esports organizations in the world, amassing 18 World Championships across multiple game titles. In September 2016, Dignitas was acquired by the NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers of Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment (HBSE), a diverse, global portfolio of sports and entertainment franchises and properties that includes the Philadelphia 76ers (NBA), New Jersey Devils (NHL) and more. In June 2019, Dignitas merged with Fertitta Entertainment’s League of Legends LCS franchise, Clutch Gaming, and through investment with Susquehanna International Group and Delaware North, formed the parent company New Meta entertainment, Inc. (NME), to expand the esports business into a broader digital sports and entertainment company. Dignitas currently fields seven teams in five of esports' largest and most popular games: League of Legends, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (men’s and women’s teams), Super Smash Bros., Rocket League, and Clash Royale – as well as a host of digital influencers. With player content studios and wellness facilities in Newark, NJ and Los Angeles, and infrastructure in Europe and China, Dignitas is the global leader dedicated to esports athletes and gaming entertainers.

ABOUT ESPORTS ENTERTAINMENT GROUP

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. is a licensed online gambling company with a specific focus on esports wagering and 18+ gaming. The Company holds a license to conduct online gambling and 18+ gaming on a global basis in Malta and Curacao, Kingdom of the Netherlands and is able to accept wagers from over 149 jurisdictions including Canada, Japan, Germany and South Africa. Esports Entertainment offers fantasy, pools, fixed odds and exchange style wagering on esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform to the global esports audience at vie.gg. In addition, Esports Entertainment intends to offer users from around the world the ability to participate in multi-player mobile and PC video game tournaments for cash prizes. Esports Entertainment is led by a team of industry professionals and technical experts from the online gambling and the video game industries, and esports. The Company maintains offices in Malta. For more information visit www.esportsentertainmentgroup.com



FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS



The information contained herein includes forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. The safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 protects companies from liability for their forward-looking statements if they comply with the requirements of the Act.

