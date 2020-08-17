DALLAS, Aug. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Whether it’s virtual school, in-person instruction or a combination of both - Balfour®, the industry's leading Yearbook provider continues to reinvent the yearbook experience for schools and students with innovative technology solutions. Today they launched EzPix, a solution that easily captures and saves photos all year long, no matter what the school year brings.

EzPix enables schools to virtually gather student headshots, and experiences, from the entire school community. Available via mobile and desktop, EzPix provides a simple way for parents and students to upload images while providing the tools and guidance to help crop, check photo quality and submit via a secure and unique link to the school’s yearbook adviser. The experience provides an edited image and name for easy import into the school yearbook technology.

EzPix is integrated into Balfour’s Encore ™, the industry’s first full-feature HTML5 software for yearbook creation, which launched in 2018. Encore’s wizard-based technology revolutionizes the way a yearbook staff works by simplifying complicated and time-consuming tasks, freeing staff members and advisers to focus on capturing the memories of their school year.



“We know that the creation of the portrait section of a yearbook and capturing candid moments will be harder to manage this year with social distancing and virtual school,” said Mark Goshgarian, General Manager of Publishing and Digital Assets at Balfour. “We’re thrilled to offer EzPix coupled with Encore’s technology as the perfect solution for schools nationwide during these unprecedented times.”

EzPix is free for Encore customers. To set up a demo or learn more, please visit https://form.balfour.com/ezpix .

About Balfour

American Achievement-Iconic Group Inc (The Iconic Group) is the world’s largest Collegiate and High School commencement services company leading the industry in digital product innovation by helping students and their families celebrate life’s most important achievements with a suite of digital commencement services & innovations. As the parent company of industry-leading brands such as ArtCarved®, Balfour®, Keepsake®, Taylor Publishing®, GradImages and Gaspard Cap & Gowns, American Achievement’s legacy is based upon the delivery of exceptional, innovative products, including industry-leading publishing software, graduation jewelry, yearbooks, graduation products, and custom regalia. The School’s personalized, customized products and services are available through digital technology, personal in-school deliveries and customized school assortments on Balfour.com , the destination for Graduation products.