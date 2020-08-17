Dublin, Aug. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Industrial Automation Device Manager Software Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global industrial automation device manager software market is poised to grow by $1 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period.



This report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.



The market is driven by the increase in need for data analytics, demand for integrated asset management services and growing demand for integrated asset management services.



The study identifies the integration of information and operational technologies as one of the prime reasons driving the industrial automation device manager software market growth during the next few years. Also, evolution of global device managers with integrated functionalities and emergence of smart factories will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The global industrial automation device manager software market is segmented as below:



By End-user

Oil & Gas

Power

Chemical & Petrochemical

Automotive

Others

By Geography

APAC

North America

Europe

South America

MEA

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading industrial automation device manager software market vendors that include:

ABB Ltd.

Emerson Electric Co.

General Electric Co.

Honeywell International Inc.

Moxa Inc.

OMRON Corp.

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Yokogawa Electric Corp.

Also, the industrial automation device manager software market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



