NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acreage Holdings, Inc. (“Acreage” or “Company”) (CSE: ACRG.U) (OTCQX: ACRGF) (FSE: 0VZ) today announces its intention to amend the term and exercise price of the 6,085,192 Class A subordinate voting share purchase warrants (the “Warrants”) issued as part of the Company’s private placement which closed on February 10, 2020.



Under the current terms, each Warrant can be exercised to acquire one Class A subordinate voting share of Acreage (each, a “Warrant Share”) until 4:00 p.m. on February 10, 2025 at an exercise price of US$5.80 per Warrant Share. Subject to all conditions to the Amended Arrangement (as hereinafter defined) being satisfied (to the extent capable of being satisfied at the relevant time), the Company intends to modify the exercise price of the Warrants to US$4.00 per Warrant Share immediately prior to the Amended Arrangement becoming effective. The expiry date, and all other terms of the warrants, will remain unchanged.

In connection with the amendment of the terms of the Warrants, the holders of the Warrants have entered into voting support and lock-up agreements, pursuant to which they have agreed, among other things, to vote in favour of the ‎resolution to approve the implementation of the previously announced amended and restated plan of arrangement involving the Company and Canopy Growth Corporation (“Canopy Growth”) pursuant to the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (the “Amended Arrangement”)‎.

ABOUT ACREAGE

Headquartered in New York City, Acreage is a vertically integrated, multi-state operator of cannabis ‎licenses and assets in the U.S. Acreage is dedicated to building and scaling operations to create a ‎seamless, consumer-focused branded cannabis experience. Acreage debuted its national retail store ‎brand, The Botanist in 2018 and its award-winning consumer brands, The Botanist and Live Resin Project ‎in 2019.‎

On June 27, 2019, Acreage implemented an arrangement under section 288 of the Business Corporations ‎Act (British Columbia) (the “Current Arrangement”) with Canopy Growth pursuant to the arrangement agreement between the Company and Canopy Growth dated April 18, 2019, as amended ‎on May 15, 2019 (the “Arrangement Agreement”)‎. On June 24, 2020, Canopy Growth and Acreage entered into an agreement (the “Proposal ‎Agreement”) proposing to implement the Amended Arrangement. Pursuant to the Current Arrangement, ‎upon the occurrence of changes to federal laws in the United States to permit the general cultivation, ‎distribution and possession of marijuana or to remove the regulation of such activities from the federal ‎laws of the United States (the “Triggering Event”) (or waiver of the Triggering Event by Canopy Growth), ‎Canopy Growth will, subject to the satisfaction or waiver of certain closing conditions, acquire (the ‎‎“Acquisition”) each of Acreage’s Subordinate Voting Shares (following the automatic conversion of the ‎Proportionate Voting Shares and Multiple Voting Shares into Subordinate Voting Shares) on the basis of ‎‎0.5818 of a common share of Canopy Growth (each whole share, a “Canopy Growth Share”) per ‎Subordinate Voting Share (subject to adjustment in accordance with the terms of the Arrangement ‎Agreement), until such time as amended in accordance with the Amended Arrangement.

If the Amended Arrangement is consummated, among other things, each Subordinate Voting Share will ‎be exchanged for 0.7 of a Class E subordinate voting share (each whole share, a “Fixed Share”) and 0.3 ‎of a Class D subordinate voting share (each whole share, a “Floating Share”), each Proportionate Voting ‎Share will be exchanged for 28 Fixed Shares and 12 Floating Shares and each Multiple Voting Share will ‎be exchanged for 0.7 of a Class F multiple voting share (each whole share, a “Fixed Multiple Share”) ‎and 0.3 of a Floating Share. In addition to various amendments to the covenants, restrictions and closing ‎conditions contained in the Arrangement Agreement, the Amended Arrangement will provide (i) that upon ‎the occurrence (or waiver of Canopy Growth) of the Triggering Event, Canopy Growth will, subject to the ‎satisfaction or waiver of certain closing conditions (as amended by the Amended Arrangement), acquire ‎all of the issued and outstanding Fixed Shares on the basis of 0.3048 of a Canopy Growth Share per ‎Fixed Share (following the automatic conversion of the Fixed Multiple Shares and subject to adjustment ‎in accordance with the terms of the Arrangement Agreement, as amended by the Amended ‎Arrangement); and (ii) an option, exercisable at the discretion of Canopy Growth, to acquire all of the ‎issued and outstanding Floating Shares at the time that Canopy Growth acquires the Fixed Shares, for ‎cash or Canopy Growth Shares, as Canopy Growth may determine, at a price Per Floating Share based ‎upon the 30-day volume-weighted average trading price of the Floating Shares on the Canadian ‎Securities Exchange relative to the trading price of the Canopy Growth Shares at the time of the ‎occurrence or waiver of the Triggering Event, subject to a minimum price of US$6.41 per Floating Share. ‎

For more information about the Current Arrangement and the Acquisition please see the respective ‎information circulars of each of Acreage and Canopy Growth dated May 17, 2019, which are available on ‎Canopy Growth’s and Acreage’s respective profiles on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and filed with the U.S. ‎Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on the EDGAR website at www.sec.gov. For more ‎information about the Amended Arrangement, please see the Preliminary Proxy Statement dated August 6, 2020, and the ‎subsequent public filings that may be made by Acreage from time to time in respect thereof, which are ‎available under Acreage’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and filed with the SEC on the EDGAR ‎website at www.sec.gov. Additional details will be provided to Acreage shareholders in the proxy ‎statement to be mailed to Acreage shareholders in connection with the shareholder meeting to approve ‎the transactions contemplated by the Amended Arrangement. For additional information regarding ‎Canopy Growth, please see Canopy Growth’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

