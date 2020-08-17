Company Aims to Expand its Footprint to International Markets on the African Continent



NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ: DTSS) (“Datasea” or the “Company”), a technology company engaged in providing smart security solutions and developing education-related technologies in China, has, through one of its variable interest entities, entered into a Cooperation Framework Agreement with China Africa Friendship Town Investment Group Limited (“CAFTI”) to establish a general framework and promote Datasea’s products across several countries in Africa.

As a Ugandan-based and registered limited company, CAFTI specializes in industrial park investments and construction, IT services, as well as import and export trades across Africa, and has developed a network of contacts across the continent, including, Uganda, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and Ethiopia, among others. Under the Cooperation Framework Agreement, CAFTI will endeavor to promote the Company’s products, including its automatic temperature measurement devices, infrared imagers, and facial recognition tools, and facilitate business cooperation in the target markets.

“Our cooperation with CAFTI is an integral component of Datasea’s international expansion strategy,” said Chairman and CEO, Ms. Liu Zhixin. “CAFTI provides us with an additional sales channel through its distribution contacts across Africa, which we plan to leverage. We are encouraged by the opportunity to penetrate a new market overseas and look forward to continue growing our international footprint by executing our international expansion strategy.”

About Datasea Inc.

Datasea is a technology company in China engaged in providing smart security solutions and developing education-related technologies. Datasea leverages its proprietary technologies, intellectual property, innovative products and market intelligence to provide comprehensive and optimized security solutions and education-related technologies to its clients. For additional company information, please visit: www.dataseainc.com .

About China Africa Friendship Town Investment Group Limited

Registered in Luaya of Masaka, Uganda, CAFTI is engaged in industrial park investment and construction, information technology services, as well as import and export trade across Africa.

