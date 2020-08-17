BALTIMORE, Aug. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rose, a Baltimore-based technology startup that provides a HIPAA-compliant mental health monitoring platform based on clinical trials and research by Johns Hopkins University, announced today it was selected to support healthcare professionals around COVID-19 and mental health at the Brigham and Women’s Hospital Emergency Department . Rose was selected from over 80 quality submissions and a rigorous application and technology demonstration process facilitated by Catalyst @ Health 2.0.



During the pilot program, emergency health care professionals at Brigham and Women’s Hospital will receive access to the Rose platform, which assesses resilience by monitoring well-being levels and detecting changes in real-time. Each day, the platform collects data from users in the form of questionnaires and free-response journal entries, which can be completed in as little as 30 seconds.

The Rose platform is powered by patented artificial intelligence (AI) and Natural Language Processing (NLP) technology, which enables it to identify key indicators and warning markers for the presence and/or advancement of mental health symptoms in a user’s responses to questions and prompts. Rose can detect early warning signs of numerous mental health conditions, including anxiety, depression, and trauma.

In addition to monitoring the user’s well-being, the platform also provides each user with a personalized feed of curated content from Rose’s library of more than 1,000 articles and videos, based on the user’s history, behavior and app inputs.

“With more than 5 million confirmed COVID-19 cases in the U.S., many hospitals are overloaded with patients with no end in sight. The toll this pandemic has taken on the mental and emotional health of front-line workers cannot be overlooked. They are experiencing an unprecedented number of patients, cases, deaths, and risks to their own health, all of which exacts a heavy toll on their mental state. We simply can’t ignore this emerging crisis that threatens the mental health and stability of our essential workers – they need support,” said Kavi Misri, founder and CEO of Rose.

Catalyst @ Health 2.0, which develops and implements programs for piloting and commercializing health care technology, facilitated the pilot program selection process, which was part of its Rapid Response Open Calls initiative to connect health care providers to the digital health community in response to the pandemic.

“Rather than fragmented tools and programs aiming to ‘treat burnout,’ we need to better identify and tackle systemwide factors that lead to burnout, while promoting a healthy workplace for our healthcare workers,” said Dr. John Shivdat, Rose advisor and chairman and medical director of HCA Coliseum Health System in Georgia. “Rose is tailor-made to address this challenge – proactively identifying individuals who are at greater risk of burnout and customizing interventions and content to their unique needs, while providing mental health professionals with the data and insights necessary to deliver personalized content more efficiently and effectively.”

Drs. Hanni Stoklosa and Desiree Azizoddin of Brigham and Women’s Hospital’s Department of Emergency Medicine led the request for a digital platform to support EM clinicians. “The committee on wellness in the Brigham’s Department of Emergency Medicine is acutely aware of and prepared to support the clinicians who loyally care for patients during this COVID-19 pandemic,” Dr. Stoklosa said. Drs. Stoklosa and Azizoddin also acknowledge iHub Partners Digital Health for providing support which helped move this idea to fruition.

