5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Bottles, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.9% CAGR and reach US$16.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Films/Sheets segment is readjusted to a revised 6.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $8.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.3% CAGR

The Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate market in the U.S. is estimated at US$8.7 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$10.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.2% and 5.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.8% CAGR.

Food Packaging Segment to Record 5.9% CAGR

In the global Food Packaging segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$6.3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$9.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$6.5 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 7.1% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 291-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

  • Covestro AG
  • DAK Americas LLC
  • Dhunseri Petrochem Ltd.
  • Equipolymers
  • Far Eastern New Century Corporation
  • Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited
  • INVISTA
  • Jbf Industries Ltd.
  • Jiangsu Sanfangxiang Group Co., Ltd.
  • Lotte Chemical Corporation
  • M&G Chemicals SA
  • Mpi Polyester Industries
  • Nan Ya Plastics Corporation
  • Novapet S.A.
  • Octal
  • Polisan Holding A.S.
  • Quadrant AG
  • Reliance Industries Ltd.
  • Shahid Tondgooyan Petrochemical Company (STPC)
  • Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fiber Co., Ltd.
  • Teijin Ltd.
  • Uab Neo Group




I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate Global Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027

Table 2: Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate Global
Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2012-2019

Table 3: Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate Market Share
Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 4: Bottles (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 5: Bottles (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 6: Bottles (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 7: Films/Sheets (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 8: Films/Sheets (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 9: Films/Sheets (Application) Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 10: Food Packaging (Application) Global Market Estimates
& Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 11: Food Packaging (Application) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 12: Food Packaging (Application) Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 13: Other Applications (Application) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 14: Other Applications (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 15: Other Applications (Application) Share Breakdown
Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 16: Food & Beverages (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 17: Food & Beverages (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 18: Food & Beverages (End-Use) Distribution of Global
Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 19: Pharmaceuticals (End-Use) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020
through 2027

Table 20: Pharmaceuticals (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales
in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019

Table 21: Pharmaceuticals (End-Use) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 22: Automotive (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 23: Automotive (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 24: Automotive (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 25: Textiles (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 26: Textiles (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 27: Textiles (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 28: Electronics & Electricals (End-Use) Global Market
Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027

Table 29: Electronics & Electricals (End-Use) Retrospective
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 30: Electronics & Electricals (End-Use) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 31: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 32: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 33: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate Market Share (in %) by
Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 34: United States Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to
2027

Table 35: Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate Historic Demand
Patterns in the United States by Application in US$ Million for
2012-2019

Table 36: Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate Market Share
Breakdown in the United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027

Table 37: United States Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 38: Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate Historic Demand
Patterns in the United States by End-Use in US$ Million for
2012-2019

Table 39: Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate Market Share
Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

CANADA
Table 40: Canadian Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2020 to 2027

Table 41: Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate Market in
Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$
Million by Application for 2012-2019

Table 42: Canadian Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 43: Canadian Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027

Table 44: Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate Market in
Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$
Million by End-Use for 2012-2019

Table 45: Canadian Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

JAPAN
Table 46: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Amorphous
Polyethylene Terephthalate in US$ Million by Application: 2020
to 2027

Table 47: Japanese Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate Market
in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019

Table 48: Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate Market Share
Shift in Japan by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 49: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Amorphous
Polyethylene Terephthalate in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027

Table 50: Japanese Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate Market
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 51: Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate Market Share
Shift in Japan by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

CHINA
Table 52: Chinese Demand for Amorphous Polyethylene
Terephthalate in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 53: Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate Market Review in
China in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019

Table 54: Chinese Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate Market
Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 55: Chinese Demand for Amorphous Polyethylene
Terephthalate in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 56: Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate Market Review in
China in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 57: Chinese Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate Market
Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate Market:
Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 58: European Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate Market
Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 59: Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate Market in
Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by
Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019

Table 60: European Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate Market
Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 61: European Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application:
2020-2027

Table 62: Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate Market in
Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2012-2019

Table 63: European Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 64: European Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:
2020-2027

Table 65: Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate Market in
Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2012-2019

Table 66: European Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

FRANCE
Table 67: Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate Quantitative
Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by Application:
2020-2027

Table 68: French Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate Historic
Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019

Table 69: French Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate Market
Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012,
2020, and 2027

Table 70: Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate Quantitative
Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027

Table 71: French Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate Historic
Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 72: French Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate Market
Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012,
2020, and 2027

GERMANY
Table 73: Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate Market in
Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2020-2027

Table 74: German Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019

Table 75: Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate Market Share
Distribution in Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 76: Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate Market in
Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2020-2027

Table 77: German Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 78: Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate Market Share
Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

ITALY
Table 79: Italian Demand for Amorphous Polyethylene
Terephthalate in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 80: Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate Market Review in
Italy in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019

Table 81: Italian Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate Market
Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 82: Italian Demand for Amorphous Polyethylene
Terephthalate in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 83: Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate Market Review in
Italy in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 84: Italian Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate Market
Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Table 85: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate in US$ Million by
Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 86: United Kingdom Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate
Market in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019

Table 87: Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate Market Share
Shift in the United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027

Table 88: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate in US$ Million by End-Use:
2020 to 2027

Table 89: United Kingdom Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate
Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 90: Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate Market Share
Shift in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

SPAIN
Table 91: Spanish Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2020 to 2027

Table 92: Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate Market in Spain:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2012-2019

Table 93: Spanish Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 94: Spanish Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027

Table 95: Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate Market in Spain:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2012-2019

Table 96: Spanish Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

RUSSIA
Table 97: Russian Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 98: Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate Historic Demand
Patterns in Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019

Table 99: Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate Market Share
Breakdown in Russia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 100: Russian Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 101: Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate Historic Demand
Patterns in Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019

Table 102: Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate Market Share
Breakdown in Russia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 103: Rest of Europe Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application:
2020-2027

Table 104: Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate Market in Rest
of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2012-2019

Table 105: Rest of Europe Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate
Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 106: Rest of Europe Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:
2020-2027

Table 107: Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate Market in Rest
of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2012-2019

Table 108: Rest of Europe Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate
Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 109: Asia-Pacific Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 110: Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate Market in
Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by
Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019

Table 111: Asia-Pacific Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate
Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 112: Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate Quantitative
Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application:
2020-2027

Table 113: Asia-Pacific Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate
Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019

Table 114: Asia-Pacific Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate
Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for
2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 115: Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate Quantitative
Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use:
2020-2027

Table 116: Asia-Pacific Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate
Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 117: Asia-Pacific Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate
Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for
2012, 2020, and 2027

AUSTRALIA
Table 118: Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate Market in
Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million
by Application for the Period 2020-2027

Table 119: Australian Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate
Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019

Table 120: Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate Market Share
Distribution in Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 121: Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate Market in
Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million
by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027

Table 122: Australian Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate
Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 123: Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate Market Share
Distribution in Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

INDIA
Table 124: Indian Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2020 to 2027

Table 125: Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate Market in
India: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million
by Application for 2012-2019

Table 126: Indian Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 127: Indian Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027

Table 128: Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate Market in
India: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million
by End-Use for 2012-2019

Table 129: Indian Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

SOUTH KOREA
Table 130: Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate Market in South
Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by Application for the Period 2020-2027

Table 131: South Korean Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2012-2019

Table 132: Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027

Table 133: Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate Market in South
Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027

Table 134: South Korean Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 135: Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate in US$ Million by
Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 137: Rest of Asia-Pacific Amorphous Polyethylene
Terephthalate Market in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019

Table 138: Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate Market Share
Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027

Table 139: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 140: Rest of Asia-Pacific Amorphous Polyethylene
Terephthalate Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 141: Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate Market Share
Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

LATIN AMERICA
Table 142: Latin American Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate
Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027

Table 143: Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate Market in Latin
America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic
Perspective for the Period 2012-2019

Table 144: Latin American Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate
Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012,
2020, and 2027

Table 145: Latin American Demand for Amorphous Polyethylene
Terephthalate in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 146: Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate Market Review
in Latin America in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019

Table 147: Latin American Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate
Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 148: Latin American Demand for Amorphous Polyethylene
Terephthalate in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 149: Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate Market Review
in Latin America in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 150: Latin American Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate
Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

ARGENTINA
Table 151: Argentinean Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application:
2020-2027

Table 152: Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate Market in
Argentina: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2012-2019

Table 153: Argentinean Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate
Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 154: Argentinean Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:
2020-2027

Table 155: Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate Market in
Argentina: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2012-2019

Table 156: Argentinean Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate
Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

BRAZIL
Table 157: Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate Quantitative
Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by Application:
2020-2027

Table 158: Brazilian Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate
Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019

Table 159: Brazilian Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate
Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for
2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 160: Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate Quantitative
Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027

Table 161: Brazilian Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate
Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 162: Brazilian Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate
Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for
2012, 2020, and 2027

MEXICO
Table 163: Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate Market in
Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2020-2027

Table 164: Mexican Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate Market
in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019

Table 165: Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate Market Share
Distribution in Mexico by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 166: Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate Market in
Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2020-2027

Table 167: Mexican Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate Market
in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 168: Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate Market Share
Distribution in Mexico by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 169: Rest of Latin America Amorphous Polyethylene
Terephthalate Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by
Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 170: Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate Historic Demand
Patterns in Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Million
for 2012-2019

Table 171: Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate Market Share
Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020
VS 2027

Table 172: Rest of Latin America Amorphous Polyethylene
Terephthalate Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 173: Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate Historic Demand
Patterns in Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for
2012-2019

Table 174: Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate Market Share
Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027

MIDDLE EAST
Table 175: The Middle East Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 176: Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate Market in the
Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019

Table 177: The Middle East Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate
Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 178: The Middle East Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate
Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by
Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 179: Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate Market in the
Middle East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$
Million by Application for 2012-2019

Table 180: The Middle East Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate
Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 181: The Middle East Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate
Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use:
2020 to 2027

Table 182: Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate Market in the
Middle East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$
Million by End-Use for 2012-2019

Table 183: The Middle East Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate
Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

IRAN
Table 184: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Amorphous
Polyethylene Terephthalate in US$ Million by Application: 2020
to 2027

Table 185: Iranian Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate Market
in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019

Table 186: Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate Market Share
Shift in Iran by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 187: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Amorphous
Polyethylene Terephthalate in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027

Table 188: Iranian Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate Market
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 189: Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate Market Share
Shift in Iran by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

ISRAEL
Table 190: Israeli Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application:
2020-2027

Table 191: Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate Market in
Israel: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2012-2019

Table 192: Israeli Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 193: Israeli Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:
2020-2027

Table 194: Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate Market in
Israel: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2012-2019

Table 195: Israeli Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

SAUDI ARABIA
Table 196: Saudi Arabian Demand for Amorphous Polyethylene
Terephthalate in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 197: Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate Market Review
in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019

Table 198: Saudi Arabian Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate
Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 199: Saudi Arabian Demand for Amorphous Polyethylene
Terephthalate in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 200: Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate Market Review
in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 201: Saudi Arabian Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate
Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 202: Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate Market in the
United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis
in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027

Table 203: United Arab Emirates Amorphous Polyethylene
Terephthalate Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019

Table 204: Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027

Table 205: Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate Market in the
United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis
in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027

Table 206: United Arab Emirates Amorphous Polyethylene
Terephthalate Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 207: Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020
VS 2027

REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 208: Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate Market in Rest
of Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027

Table 209: Rest of Middle East Amorphous Polyethylene
Terephthalate Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019

Table 210: Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate Market Share
Distribution in Rest of Middle East by Application: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027

Table 211: Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate Market in Rest
of Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027

Table 212: Rest of Middle East Amorphous Polyethylene
Terephthalate Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use:
2012-2019

Table 213: Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate Market Share
Distribution in Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027

AFRICA
Table 214: African Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 215: Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate Historic Demand
Patterns in Africa by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019

Table 216: Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate Market Share
Breakdown in Africa by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 217: African Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 218: Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate Historic Demand
Patterns in Africa by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019

Table 219: Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate Market Share
Breakdown in Africa by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 42
