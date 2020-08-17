Dublin, Aug. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Peptide Therapeutics - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Peptide Therapeutics market accounted for $28.15 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $66.76 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 11.4% during the forecast period. Increasing prevalence of cancer, presence of strong product pipeline portfolio and an increasing number of cases of the metabolic disorder is driving market growth. However, stringent government regulation for the approval process is hampering the growth of the market.
Peptides represent one of a kind class of pharmaceutical compounds; it is recognized for being adequate and specific. Demand for peptides in clinical therapeutics is increasing as peptides have low production complexity as compared with that of protein-based biopharmaceuticals, which thereby reduces overall production cost.
Based on the type, the innovative segment is going to have high growth during the forecast period owing to the increasing investments by huge pharmaceuticals in R&D for the development of novel medicines and high prescription rate. By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have high growth during the forecast period owing to the vast patient pool, increasing healthcare expenditure and demand for newer advanced therapies.
Some of the key players profiled in the Peptide Therapeutics Market include Teva Pharmaceutical, Bachem Holding AG, Sanofi, Pfizer Inc., Amgen Inc., Novartis AG, Lonza Inc., GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), Eli Lilly and Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb(BMS), Merck & Co., AstraZeneca PLC, Novo Nordisk A/S, Ipsen, and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited.
Types Covered:
Type of Manufacturers Covered:
Route of Administrations Covered:
Synthesis Technologies Covered:
Type of Molecules Covered:
Applications Covered:
End Users Covered:
Regions Covered:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
South America
Middle East & Africa
What the report offers:
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.4.1 Data Mining
2.4.2 Data Analysis
2.4.3 Data Validation
2.4.4 Research Approach
2.5 Research Sources
2.5.1 Primary Research Sources
2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources
2.5.3 Assumptions
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Technology Analysis
3.7 Application Analysis
3.8 End User Analysis
3.9 Emerging Markets
3.10 Impact of Covid-19
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Peptide Therapeutics Market, By Type
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Innovative
5.3 Generic
5.4 Branded
6 Global Peptide Therapeutics Market, By Type of Manufacturers
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Outsourced
6.3 In-house
6.4 Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs)
7 Global Peptide Therapeutics Market, By Route of Administration
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Pulmonary
7.3 Parenteral
7.4 Oral
7.5 Mucosal
7.6 Injection
7.7 Other Route of Administrations
7.7.1 Nasal
7.7.2 Intradermal
8 Global Peptide Therapeutics Market, By Synthesis Technology
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Solid Phase Peptide Synthesis (SPPS)
8.3 Liquid Phase Peptide Synthesis (LPPS)
8.4 Hybrid Technology
9 Global Peptide Therapeutics Market, By Type of Molecule
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Vasopressin
9.3 Somatostatin
9.4 Natriuretic
9.5 Luteinizing Hormone (LH)-Releasing Hormone (LHRH)
9.6 Insulins
9.7 Immunopeptide
9.8 Glucagon and Analogs
9.9 Calcitonin
10 Global Peptide Therapeutics Market, By Application
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Cancer
10.2.1 Velcade (Bortezomib)
10.2.2 Zoladex (Goserelin)
10.2.3 Lupron/ Enantone/ Eligard (Leuprorelin)
10.3 Cardiovascular Disorder
10.3.1 Integrilin (Eptifibatide)
10.3.2 Angiomax (Bivalirudin)
10.4 Metabolic
10.4.1 Byetta (Exenatide)
10.4.2 Victoza (Liraglutide)
10.5 Respiratory
10.6 Gastro-Intestinal Infection (GIT)
10.6.1 Linzess (Linaclotide)
10.6.2 Gattex (Teduglutide)
10.7 Pain
10.8 Dermatology
10.9 Anti-infection
10.10 Central Nervous System
10.10.1 Copaxone (Glatiramer)
10.11 Renal
10.12 Infection
10.12.1 Victrelis (Boceprevir)
10.12.2 Incivek (Telaprevir)
10.13 Hematological Disorders
10.13.1 Kalbitor (Ecallantide)
10.13.2 Firazyr (Icatibant)
10.14 Acromegaly
10.15 Other Applications
10.15.1 Allergy/Immunological
10.15.2 Osteoporosis
11 Global Peptide Therapeutics Market, By End User
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Industries
11.3 Hospitals
11.4 Contract Research Organization
11.5 Academic and Research Institutes
12 Global Peptide Therapeutics Market, By Geography
12.1 Introduction
12.2 North America
12.2.1 US
12.2.2 Canada
12.2.3 Mexico
12.3 Europe
12.3.1 Germany
12.3.2 UK
12.3.3 Italy
12.3.4 France
12.3.5 Spain
12.3.6 Rest of Europe
12.4 Asia Pacific
12.4.1 Japan
12.4.2 China
12.4.3 India
12.4.4 Australia
12.4.5 New Zealand
12.4.6 South Korea
12.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
12.5 South America
12.5.1 Argentina
12.5.2 Brazil
12.5.3 Chile
12.5.4 Rest of South America
12.6 Middle East & Africa
12.6.1 Saudi Arabia
12.6.2 UAE
12.6.3 Qatar
12.6.4 South Africa
12.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
13 Key Developments
13.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
13.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
13.3 New Product Launch
13.4 Expansions
13.5 Other Key Strategies
14 Company Profiling
14.1 Teva Pharmaceutical
14.2 Bachem Holding AG
14.3 Sanofi
14.4 Pfizer Inc.
14.5 Amgen Inc.
14.6 Novartis AG
14.7 Lonza Inc.
14.8 GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)
14.9 Eli Lilly and Company
14.10 Bristol-Myers Squibb(BMS)
14.11 Merck & Co.
14.12 AstraZeneca PLC
14.13 Novo Nordisk A/S
14.14 Ipsen
14.15 Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited
