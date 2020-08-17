HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, Aug. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- J. Craig Holding Corp., fka Ultra Pure Water Technologies, Inc. (OTC: UPWT), an accelerator and incubator for innovative businesses, intellectual properties and assets, has reached an agreement with the sole noteholder for the debt of $150,000 USD to be forgiven.



CEO Jerry C. Craig stated, “We knew there was some old debt within the company from many years back. Over the last few weeks, I have had numerous calls with the noteholder, going over step by step of how I planned to resurrect the company and carryout my business plans. From day 1, the debt holder was on board and ultimately found it in the best interest of the company to forgive the debt. Now that the company is debt-free, it’s full speed ahead building this business.”

The company has also inquired as to the process of officially changing the company name and ticker symbol in order to accurately reflect the nature of the new business. J. Craig Holding Corp. will continue to announce company directors, its board of advisors and its holdings over the coming days, weeks and months. Our preliminary businesses will be in the sporting equipment and technology industries.

About J. Craig Holding Corp. (OTC: UPWT)

J. Craig Holding Corp. is a California based holding company that focuses on acquisition and support of both distressed and emerging companies within a multitude of industry sectors. The company actively seeks targets in which it can partner with or acquire to accelerate growth, targeting companies with solid management teams and business models, large total attainable markets (TAM), and lucrative exit opportunities. For more information visit: www.JCHoldingCorp.com

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainty and other factors that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of all filings of the Company that are contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov and in OTC Markets at www.otcmarkets.com

Investor Relations Contact

Dana Salzarulo

Director Investor Relations

Info@jcholdingcorp.com

1-833-333-5242 Office