4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 17.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Service, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 17.1% CAGR and reach US$16.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 19.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 22.7% CAGR
The 3D Printers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$10.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 22.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 13.9% and 16.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 15.4% CAGR.
Material Segment to Record 18% CAGR
In the global Material segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 17.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$7.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$6.7 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 19.3% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 19th edition of our report. The 465-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
3D Printing: A Transformative Technology
Transforming Traditional Manufacturing Operations
Recent Market Activity
Commercial Applications of 3D Printing
Additive Manufacturing (AM): Applications Timeline
3D Printing - A Complementary Manufacturing Solution
Rapid Prototyping: Major Commercial Application of 3D Printing
Rapid Manufacturing or DDM: Emerging Application of 3D Printing
A High Growth Market
Current and Future Analysis
Analysis by Type
Material Advancements - The Key to Success
Analysis by End-Use Sector
Advanced Cooling Technique to Minimizes Production Costs
Impact of Recession in Retrospect and the Road Ahead
Rising Disposable Incomes Propel Market Growth
Healthcare: A Promising Market for 3D Printing Technology
Increasing Healthcare Spending: Opportunities in Store
Consumer & Professional Markets: A Brief Review
Consumer 3D Printing Market
A Glance at Select Consumer 3D Printers
Professional-Grade 3D Printers Market
Role of 3D CAD (Computer Aided Design) in 3D Printing
Faster Time to Market Capabilities Encourage Market Adoption
Vendors Shed Focus on SMBs
What Does the Future Hold for 3D Printing Technology?
Global Competitor Market Shares
3D Printing Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2020 & 2029
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3D Systems Corporation (USA)
Arcam AB (Sweden)
envisionTEC GmbH (Germany)
EOS GmbH (Germany)
The ExOne Company (USA)
Stratasys Ltd. (USA)
MakerBot® Industries, LLC (USA)
Solidscape, Inc. (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Additive Manufacturing of Metal Parts: An Evolving Market
3D Printing Technology Continues to Grow andInnovate
Additive Manufacturing of Metal Parts: An EvolvingMarket
3D Bioprinting Growing in Prominence
Industries Utilizing Rapid Prototyping Poised toSpur Demand
Hybrid Systems Come into Focus
Low Volume Printing: A Key Driving Factor
Patent Expiration to Boost Market Growth
Expiry of 3D Printing Patents (2013-2016)
Metal Printing Materials to Outdo Plastic Materials
Metal 3D Printing: Application in Key Industries
Commonly Used Materials for 3D Printingby Various Printing
Processes
Graphene: A Material with Enormous Potential
Increasing R&D Focus on Print Materials
Home 3D Printing Catches Consumer Attention
DIY Consumers Boost Demand for 3D Printing
Select Open-source Hobbyist &Do-It-Yourself Systems
Declining Prices to Foster Adoption
Increasing Use of Online Service Providers
Mass Customization is Key to Growth
Creating Light & Strong Structures - Potentialfor Growth
3D Printing: Key Role in Niche Applications
3D Printing Technology to Gain Prominencein Textile and Apparel
Market
Premise of Downloading Physical Objects:Turning into Reality?
Expanding Applications of High-End 3D PrintersMachines
Open Source 3D Printers: An Area of Opportunity
Open Design: A Collaborative Approachto Designing
Enterprises Warm Up to 3D Printing Technology
Children: The Next Target Market for 3D Printers?
3D Printing Affects Supply Chain Managemen
3D Printing: Challenges and Barriers
Can 3D Printing Completely Replace ConventionalManufacturing?
3DP Systems Pricing
Limitations on Material Usage: A Key Constraint
Multi-Materials Limitations
High Material Cost: A Major Obstacle
Product Quality Concerns
Inadequate In-house Expertise
Integration to Operational Status Quo
Intelligence Property Issues
Build Envelope and Product Size
Legislations & Intellectual Property Protection:Threats to 3D
Printing Market
Voxelfab to Replace 3D Prints?
