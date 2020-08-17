New York, Aug. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global 3D Printers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896877/?utm_source=GNW

4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 17.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Service, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 17.1% CAGR and reach US$16.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 19.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 22.7% CAGR



The 3D Printers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$10.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 22.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 13.9% and 16.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 15.4% CAGR.



Material Segment to Record 18% CAGR



In the global Material segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 17.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$7.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$6.7 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 19.3% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 19th edition of our report. The 465-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

3D Printing: A Transformative Technology

Transforming Traditional Manufacturing Operations

Recent Market Activity

Commercial Applications of 3D Printing

Additive Manufacturing (AM): Applications Timeline

3D Printing - A Complementary Manufacturing Solution

Rapid Prototyping: Major Commercial Application of 3D Printing

Rapid Manufacturing or DDM: Emerging Application of 3D Printing

A High Growth Market

Current and Future Analysis

Analysis by Type

Material Advancements - The Key to Success

Analysis by End-Use Sector

Advanced Cooling Technique to Minimizes Production Costs

Impact of Recession in Retrospect and the Road Ahead

Rising Disposable Incomes Propel Market Growth

Healthcare: A Promising Market for 3D Printing Technology

Increasing Healthcare Spending: Opportunities in Store

Consumer & Professional Markets: A Brief Review

Consumer 3D Printing Market

A Glance at Select Consumer 3D Printers

Professional-Grade 3D Printers Market

Role of 3D CAD (Computer Aided Design) in 3D Printing

Faster Time to Market Capabilities Encourage Market Adoption

Vendors Shed Focus on SMBs

What Does the Future Hold for 3D Printing Technology?

Global Competitor Market Shares

3D Printing Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2020 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3D Systems Corporation (USA)

Arcam AB (Sweden)

envisionTEC GmbH (Germany)

EOS GmbH (Germany)

The ExOne Company (USA)

Stratasys Ltd. (USA)

MakerBot® Industries, LLC (USA)

Solidscape, Inc. (USA)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Additive Manufacturing of Metal Parts: An Evolving Market

3D Printing Technology Continues to Grow andInnovate

Additive Manufacturing of Metal Parts: An EvolvingMarket

3D Bioprinting Growing in Prominence

Industries Utilizing Rapid Prototyping Poised toSpur Demand

Hybrid Systems Come into Focus

Low Volume Printing: A Key Driving Factor

Patent Expiration to Boost Market Growth

Expiry of 3D Printing Patents (2013-2016)

Metal Printing Materials to Outdo Plastic Materials

Metal 3D Printing: Application in Key Industries

Commonly Used Materials for 3D Printingby Various Printing

Processes

Graphene: A Material with Enormous Potential

Increasing R&D Focus on Print Materials

Home 3D Printing Catches Consumer Attention

DIY Consumers Boost Demand for 3D Printing

Select Open-source Hobbyist &Do-It-Yourself Systems

Declining Prices to Foster Adoption

Increasing Use of Online Service Providers

Mass Customization is Key to Growth

Creating Light & Strong Structures - Potentialfor Growth

3D Printing: Key Role in Niche Applications

3D Printing Technology to Gain Prominencein Textile and Apparel

Market

Premise of Downloading Physical Objects:Turning into Reality?

Expanding Applications of High-End 3D PrintersMachines

Open Source 3D Printers: An Area of Opportunity

Open Design: A Collaborative Approachto Designing

Enterprises Warm Up to 3D Printing Technology

Children: The Next Target Market for 3D Printers?

3D Printing Affects Supply Chain Managemen

3D Printing: Challenges and Barriers

Can 3D Printing Completely Replace ConventionalManufacturing?

3DP Systems Pricing

Limitations on Material Usage: A Key Constraint

Multi-Materials Limitations

High Material Cost: A Major Obstacle

Product Quality Concerns

Inadequate In-house Expertise

Integration to Operational Status Quo

Intelligence Property Issues

Build Envelope and Product Size

Legislations & Intellectual Property Protection:Threats to 3D

Printing Market

Voxelfab to Replace 3D Prints?



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

