Novo Nordisk A/S – Share repurchase programme

Bagsværd, Denmark, 17 August 2020 – On 6 August 2020, Novo Nordisk initiated a share repurchase programme in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the "Safe Harbour Rules"). This programme is part of the overall share repurchase programme of up to DKK 17 billion to be executed during a 12-month period beginning 5 February 2020.

Under the programme, initiated 6 August 2020, Novo Nordisk will repurchase B shares for an amount up to DKK 2.8 billion in the period from 6 August 2020 to 28 October 2020.

Since the announcement of the programme, the following transactions have been made:

value, DKK 6 August 2020 115,000 402.54 46,292,373 7 August 2020 115,000 406.59 46,758,374 10 August 2020 115,000 406.94 46,798,239 11 August 2020 115,000 415.81 47,818,109 12 August 2020 112,000 418.72 46,897,030 13 August 2020 112,000 421.18 47,172,388 14 August 2020 110,000 416.75 45,842,291 Accumulated under the programme 794,000 327,578,802

The details for each transaction made under the share repurchase programme are published on novonordisk.com .

Transactions related to Novo Nordisk’s incentive programmes have resulted in a net transfer from Novo Nordisk of 14,577 B shares in the period from 6 August 2020 to 14 August 2020. The shares in these transactions were not part of the Safe Harbour repurchase programme.

With the transactions stated above, Novo Nordisk owns a total of 20,843,403 B shares of DKK 0.20, corresponding to 0.9% of the share capital, as treasury shares. The total amount of A and B shares in the company is 2,350,000,000 including treasury shares.

Novo Nordisk expects to repurchase B shares for an amount up to DKK 17 billion during a 12-month period beginning 5 February 2020. As of 14 August 2020, Novo Nordisk has since 5 February 2020 repurchased a total of 20,853,179 B shares at an average share price of DKK 425.76 per B share equal to a transaction value of DKK 8,878,366,533.

Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company, founded in 1923 and headquartered in Denmark. Our purpose is to drive change to defeat diabetes and other serious chronic diseases such as obesity and rare blood and endocrine disorders. We do so by pioneering scientific breakthroughs, expanding access to our medicines and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease. Novo Nordisk employs about 43,100 people in 80 countries and markets its products in around 170 countries. Novo Nordisk's B shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Novo-B). Its ADRs are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NVO). For more information, visit novonordisk.com , Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn , YouTube .

