San Francisco, Aug. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wine.com, the nation’s leading online wine retailer, today announced a partnership with the Wine & Spirit Education Trust (WSET) Americas to enhance the online tasting experience for WSET course providers and their students. The partnership gives WSET course providers the ability to offer a common set of wines to their online students, thereby facilitating the same shared tasting experience that is offered in the classroom.

Tasting technique is central to all WSET qualifications and recommended wines to sample are identified in each WSET award specification. Those wines are however not always found at a student’s local liquor or grocery store. Through Wine.com, WSET course providers and students across the country can now access approved wine selections for WSET Level 1 and Level 2 Awards in Wines. In support of these efforts, Wine.com is also offering WSET students a free year of StewardShip, its $49/year annual shipping program.

The approved lists of wines are available at www.wine.com/WSET. Course providers are encouraged to share the full list with their students or further curate the selection to meet their needs. WSET course providers and educators can reach out to wineschoolsupport@wine.com to set up free StewardShip for their students and create their own curated lists.

About Wine.com

Wine.com offers selection, guidance and convenience not found in stores – helping customers discover the incredible world of wine with confidence. Live chat sommeliers provide friendly advice and customers receive unlimited free shipping all year by joining StewardShip. Wine.com was recently named Wine Enthusiast’s Retailer of the Year. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.wine.com or download its app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

About Wine & Spirit Education Trust

Set up in 1969, WSET is the largest global provider of wine, spirits and sake qualifications. WSET offers qualifications across four levels, from one-day beginner courses through to an expert level diploma. Courses are available in more than 15 languages and over 70 countries and are open both to industry professionals and interested enthusiasts. WSET is recognised as an awarding organisation by Ofqual, the English regulator of qualifications and examinations. All WSET qualifications have a strong reputation worldwide as the industry standard for knowledge. In the last academic year (2019/20) nearly 100,000 candidates sat for a WSET qualification and, since 1969, WSET has awarded more than one million individuals a WSET qualification. For more information about WSET, please visit www.WSETglobal.com.

