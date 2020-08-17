SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Center World , the leading global conference for data center, facilities and IT infrastructure, today reveals announcements from a sampling of exhibitors who will showcase their latest innovations in the Data Center World virtual Expo Hall from August 24-27. In addition to the exhibitors listed below, Data Center World will feature a robust group of vendors, giving attendees the opportunity to learn more about the latest technology and identify the best solution to improve their data center management strategy.



“The Expo Hall allows for attendees to interact directly with leading solution providers through live demonstrations and forums for discussion, providing a first-hand look at the latest products and services in our industry,” said Kelly Kocher, Market Leader, Data Center World. “We’re excited to transform the experience virtually this year in our AI-driven platform, allowing for seamless networking with this year’s exhibitors.”

Data Center World 2020 Exhibitor News:

Altimir Data Center Solutions will exhibit its core products including Hot and Cold Aisle Containment, Server Blanking Panels, as well as their unique Technician Service Carts.

ARCO Design Build will showcase its turn-key approach to mission critical design and engineering. ARCO’s design/build methodology will provide you with a single point of contact throughout the entirety of your build resulting in a streamlined process, expedited schedule and reduced risk.

BCS Data Center Operations will demonstrate their facility management, IT services and physical security solutions model. They will showcase their newest business continuity and resiliency capabilities, featuring CriticalCare, a managed maintenance program, CriticalWorks, their purpose-built CMMS, plus the BCS Tactical Operations Center (TOC) for monitoring and tactical responses.

Black Hills Energy will showcase its Large Power Contract Service tariff, an award-winning solution that gives data centers access to affordable rates, industry-leading reliability and renewable energy. They will demonstrate how this innovative tariff can serve your future data center energy needs.

DDC Cabinet Technology will showcase scalable and ruggedized rack enclosures to modernize and enhance existing data centers to support high-density IT deployments dynamically and efficiently with low PUEs. They will demonstrate how to rapidly deploy self-contained micro-data centers and ruggedized mobile platforms at the Edge and even where data center resources don’t exist.

Evoqua Water Technologies will showcase its portfolio of advanced water treatment offerings for data centers including Vortisand® microsand filtration and ETS-UV disinfection. These offerings improve power usage effectiveness and reduce maintenance at your facility as well as minimize water loss.

Munters Corporation will present SyCool Split, Munters latest thermosyphon solution for waterless data center heat rejection in a split configuration, consisting of indoor mounted CRAH units piped to exterior elevated condenser sections. SyCool offers customers best in class dry economizer efficiency.

OptiCool Technologies will showcase their Cool Door System. They will demonstrate how their pumped refrigerant-based, active rear-door solutions are extracting heat right from the source in multi-density data center applications up to 60kW. See true customer ROI and performance data that reveals a room neutral data center solution.

Prime Wire & Cable will showcase an innovative line of Modular Data Centers with Intelligent Natural Air Cooling, creating an energy-efficient, cost-effective plug and play data center alternative. They also offer a wide range of other products such as fiber/copper structured cabling solutions.

Robert Bosch LLC will highlight opportunities to revolutionize the power supply of your data center by utilizing clean and efficient distributed power resources, such as stationary fuel cell systems. The presentation will include an overview of the technology and data center benefits to bring your data center into the future.

RoofConnect is now offering a new Solar Services Program. They are ready to assist solar installers on commercial rooftops for all of their solar needs. Pre & Post solar roof inspections, repairs and reroofing, attachments sold and installed, ballast blocks and slip sheets also available.

Specified Technologies Inc . will showcase EZ Path Fire Rated Pathway- High Density Brackets, which allows customers to future proof their network with the complete, maintenance free, fire-rated cable pathway solution. It is engineered to meet your changing network demands.

Total Cable Solutions will provide a sneak peek of their new high-density Optimus Max fiber panels and US Conec ELiMENT MDC connector. Utilizing LC and the new MDC connectors, the Optimus Max fiber patch panels scale from 144 to an incredible 288 of fibers in only a 1U space.

About Data Center World:

Data Center World is the global conference for data center, facilities, and IT professionals. It offers premier education, abundant networking, and the broadest access to best-in-class vendors. Designed to help data center and IT infrastructure professionals with challenging issues, Data Center World presents top quality knowledge without bias towards a specific vendor product or service. Data Center World: A Virtual Experience will be held August 24-27, 2020. Data Center World is brought to you by Informa Tech.

About Informa Tech

Informa Tech is a market leading provider of integrated research, media, training and events to the global Technology community. We're an international business of more than 600 colleagues, operating in more than 20 markets. Our aim is to inspire the Technology community to design, build and run a better digital world through research, media, training and event brands that inform, educate and connect. Over 7,000 professionals subscribe to our research, with 225,000 delegates attending our events and over 18,000 students participating in our training programs each year, and nearly 4 million people visiting our digital communities each month. Learn more about Informa Tech .