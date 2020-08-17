NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The ADVERTISING Club of New York , the industry's leading professional organization representing the advertising, media, marketing and ad-tech industries, announced today 20 new Fellows that have been accepted into the imPART Women’s Fellowship executive training program. The program is in its fifth year, and has accepted five additional Fellows to this year’s roster. The AD Club Fellowship is a year-long executive and leadership training program designed specifically for mid-level rising female stars.



Additionally, to continue the work the foundation has done over the past five years with the Fellowship Program to create a diverse and inclusive workforce, this year’s Fellow class is comprised of 45% African American, 25% Hispanic, 15% Asian, 10% Caucasian and 5% Multi-racial talent. The Fellows also come from diverse, professional backgrounds with a range of work experience, including media agencies, advertising & marketing agencies, higher education programs, public relations firms and financial marketing companies.

“When we conceived the Fellowship Program, it was with the intention that if we provide access and nurturing to mid-level women, then we could change the trajectory of their career,” said Gina Grillo, President and CEO of the Advertising Club of New York and the International ANDY Awards. “This is the exact impetus behind why the AD Club jumpstarted the Fellowship Program five years ago and why we still value its importance today, now more than ever.”

“As an advocate for this industry, the AD Club is continuously developing creative solutions and impactful programming to help amplify and support the call for more diversity within the industry,” said Ericka Riggs, Foundation & Inclusion Director of The Advertising Club of New York. “Companies need to invest in personal development, succession planning, and management training for talent on all levels, especially mid-level management. Management training teaches people the vital skills needed to keep their teams motivated, productive and committed.”

As a leading professional organization, providing access and education to the advertising community, the AD Club helps to facilitate career growth for each Fellow and positively impact their lives and careers. The qualities of a Fellow resemble passion, drive, and the potential of a budding executive woman.

The Class of 2020 Fellows include:

Imani Albert, Community Manager, VMLY&R

Lauren Busch, Associate, Global Media, BlackRock

Chelsea St. Clair, Strategist, sparks & honey

Lavon Coker, Marketing Project Manager, Freelance

Meriyel David, Associate Planning, Wavemaker

Donna Dei-Baning, Associate Director, Insights, Carat

Kristen Dufauchard, Associate Director, Communications, New York University (NYU)

Asiah James, Associate Marketing Director, Condé Nast

Brittany Johnson, Content Supervisor, Spark Foundry

Ro Kalonaros, Manager, OMC Hive, Omnicom

Kianta Key, Vice President, Digital Health, MSLGroup

Sylvia Knight, Partner, Integrated Planning, Universal McCann

Laura Marie Mariel, Senior Art Director, Fluent360

Pilar Mera, Director, Trade Marketing, NBCUniversal

Nancy Nguyen, Brand Strategist, Freethink Media

Kristin Parris, Senior Manager, Talent Development, Essence Global

Tiara Ramos, Diversity & Inclusion Manager, Ad Sales, NBCUniversal

Amelia Tran, Associate Director, Paid Social, MediaCom

Ran Wei, Senior Growth Architect, BCG Digital Ventures (BCGDV)

Arielle Wiltz, Interaction (UX) Designer, Morgan Stanley

The program provides several, high level benefits including:

All-expense registrations for industry conferences including but not limited to: ADCOLOR, Advertising WEEK NY, ANA, BE Women of Power Summit, 3% Movement Conference, SXSW, Fast Company Innovation Festival, CultureCon

Educational workshops, webinars and master classes

1:1 Executive Coaching

Neuro-assessments to determine strengths

Monthly night school with PwC Executive Training Program

Executive Salon Series fostering mentor connections and high-level networking opportunities

1-year AD Club of NY membership

Access to the industries top leaders

About The ADVERTISING Club of New York is a leading trade organization serving the advertising, media and marketing industries in the media capital of the world. We offer access, thought leadership and programming that intends to educate, empower and celebrate our constituencies. The Club produces the International ANDY Awards to raise the bar on creativity and elevate the craft. The ADVERTISING Club’s Foundation is dedicated to building a stronger talent pipeline representative of our diverse community.