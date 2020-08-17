WASHINGTON and RESTON, Va., Aug. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On August 14, 2020, Comstock Holding Companies, Inc., (NASDAQ: CHCI) (the “Company”), announced results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020:
Highlights of Second Quarter 2020, as compared to Second Quarter 2019:
Highlights of First Half 2020, as compared to First Half 2019:
“We continue to monitor the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the real estate market and implement the latest risk mitigation protocols recommended by the CDC and OSHA to ensure the safety of our workforce, construction crews, residential and commercial tenants, and visitors to all properties Comstock develops and manages,” said Christopher Clemente, Chairman and CEO of Comstock Holding Companies Inc. “I am pleased to report that to date, the financial performance of our AUM properties gives me confidence that we are well positioned to weather the pandemic storm. Our ability to grow the top and bottom lines during the second quarter and first half of 2020 demonstrates the financial stability provided by our long-term asset management agreements, the quality of our portfolio assets and the continued demand for such properties, as well as the commitment of our team to producing positive results. I look forward to reporting on our continued progress in future periods.”
COMSTOCK HOLDING COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
|June 30,
2020
|December 31,
2019
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|3,143
|$
|3,511
|Trade receivables
|1,927
|1,886
|Trade receivables - related parties
|2,995
|3,644
|Prepaid and other assets, net
|348
|274
|Total current assets
|8,413
|9,315
|Equity method investments at fair value
|7,616
|8,421
|Fixed assets, net
|259
|278
|Goodwill
|1,702
|1,702
|Intangible assets, net
|70
|103
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|85
|114
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|18,145
|$
|19,933
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Accrued personnel costs
|$
|666
|$
|2,916
|Accounts payable
|806
|1,438
|Accrued liabilities
|566
|166
|Short term notes payable - due to affiliates, net of discount
|—
|5,706
|Short term notes payable
|87
|77
|Total current liabilities
|2,125
|10,303
|Long term notes payable - due to affiliates
|5,519
|—
|Long term notes payable - net of deferred financing charges
|545
|1,212
|Long term operating lease liabilities, net of current portion
|35
|61
|TOTAL LIABILITIES
|$
|8,224
|$
|11,576
|Commitments and contingencies
|STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|Series C preferred stock $0.01 par value, 20,000,000 shares authorized, 3,440,690 issued and outstanding and liquidation preference of $17,203 at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019
|$
|6,765
|$
|6,765
|Class A common stock, $0.01 par value, 59,779,750 shares authorized, 7,941,776 and 7,849,756 issued, and 7,856,206 and 7,764,186 outstanding at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively
|79
|78
|Class B common stock, $0.01 par value, 220,250 shares authorized, issued and outstanding at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019
|2
|2
|Additional paid-in capital
|199,767
|199,372
|Treasury stock, at cost (85,570 shares Class A common stock)
|(2,662
|)
|(2,662
|)
|Accumulated deficit
|(194,030
|)
|(195,198
|)
|TOTAL COMSTOCK HOLDING COMPANIES, INC. EQUITY
|$
|9,921
|$
|8,357
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|$
|18,145
|$
|19,933
COMSTOCK HOLDING COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Revenues
|Revenue—asset management
|$
|4,140
|$
|4,439
|$
|9,575
|$
|8,593
|Revenue—real estate services
|2,324
|898
|3,855
|1,626
|Total revenue
|6,464
|5,337
|13,430
|10,219
|Expenses
|Direct costs - asset management
|3,217
|3,940
|7,849
|7,607
|Direct costs - real estate services
|1,098
|909
|2,479
|1,403
|General and administrative
|634
|477
|1,232
|781
|Selling and Marketing
|216
|—
|380
|—
|Operating income
|1,299
|11
|1,490
|428
|Other income, net
|28
|27
|37
|84
|Interest expense
|(93
|)
|(116
|)
|(257
|)
|(134
|)
|Income (loss) before income tax expense
|1,234
|(78
|)
|1,270
|378
|Income tax expense
|13
|—
|14
|—
|Loss on equity method investments carried at fair value
|(41
|)
|—
|(88
|)
|—
|Net income (loss) from continuing operations
|1,180
|(78
|)
|1,168
|378
|Net loss from discontinued operations, net of tax
|—
|(159
|)
|—
|(530
|)
|Net income (loss)
|$
|1,180
|$
|(237
|)
|$
|1,168
|$
|(152
|)
|Income (loss) per share from continuing operations
|Basic net income (loss) per share
|$
|0.15
|$
|(0.01
|)
|$
|0.15
|$
|0.07
|Diluted net income (loss) per share
|$
|0.14
|$
|(0.01
|)
|$
|0.14
|$
|0.07
|Loss per share from discontinued operations
|Basic net loss per share
|$
|—
|$
|(0.02
|)
|$
|—
|$
|(0.10
|)
|Diluted net loss per share
|$
|—
|$
|(0.02
|)
|$
|—
|$
|(0.10
|)
|Basic weighted average shares outstanding
|8,056
|6,634
|8,030
|5,242
|Diluted weighted average shares outstanding (continuing operations)
|8,348
|6,634
|8,294
|5,420
|Diluted weighted average shares outstanding (discontinued operations)
|—
|6,634
|—
|5,242
