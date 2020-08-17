Continued Revenue Growth on a Year to Date Basis While Navigating the COVID-19 Environment





LAS VEGAS, NV, Aug. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE ‒ Digipath, Inc. (OTCQB: DIGP) (“DIGP” or the “Company”), a service-oriented independent analytical testing laboratory, data analytics and technology firm focused on the cannabis and hemp markets, announced results for the three and nine month periods ending June 30, 2020, which includes an increase in revenue to $1,971,141 for 2020, compared to $1,946,590 in 2019; and gross profit of $720,907, or 37%, for the nine month period ending June 30, 2020, compared to $612,373, or 31%, in 2019.

Third Fiscal Quarter 2020 Company Highlights

During the third fiscal quarter we continued to navigate the COVID-19 difficulties

Despite the Covid-19 disruption, we improved our operating loss for the three months ended June 30, 2020 to $471,878, compared to $491,175 for the three months ended June 30, 2019

Second quarter revenues increased by $24,551, or 1%, on a year-over-year basis

Gross margins improved to 37% for the nine months ended June 30, 2020, compared to 31% for the prior nine months ended June 30, 2019

Adjusted EBITDA improved by $103,560 on a year over year basis, as the first nine months of 2020 was ($572,746), compared to Adjusted EBITDA of ($676,306) for the comparative nine-month period ending June 30, 2019

Net loss decreased to $1,350,257, compared to $1,403,267 for the comparative nine months ending June 30, 2019, an improvement of $53,010, or 4%

The full quarterly filing can be found on our website: Digipath SEC Filings

Management Comment



Todd Peterson, Digipath’s CFO, commented, “We continue to deal with the difficult macroeconomic forces presented by the Covid-19 pandemic that are out of our control; however, we have seen month-to-month revenue gains over the last three months that give us hope that there’s light at the end of the tunnel. Nevada’s tourism industry is steadily recovering, and we’ve been working diligently to navigate the current situation and improve operational efficiencies to position ourselves come out of this stronger than ever.”

The table below shows the interim results and key metrics:







Quarterly Data Quarterly Data FYE September 30, 2020 FYE September 30, 2019 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Revenues (Thousands) $ 407 $ 755 $ 809 $ 653 $ 652 $ 642 Revenue Growth (%YOY) -37.6% 15.9% 26.0% 25.1% 11.7% -42.6% Gross Profit Margins (%) 14.6% 34.2% 49.9% 35.0% 34.3% 24.9% Quick Ratio (%) 20.0% 19.1% 27.6% 216.6% 292.6% 158.0% Adjusted EBITDA Return on Assets (%) -11.7% -10.9% -2.5% -15.1% -12.0% -16.4%





Adjusted EBITDA

We define Adjusted EBITDA as net earnings (loss) before (i) other income (expense), (ii) interest expense, (iii) bad debts, (iv) depreciation and amortization, (v) loss on disposal of fixed assets, (vi) non-cash expenses relating to share-based payments recognized under ASC Topic 718, and (vii) amortization of debt discounts. We believe the use of this non-GAAP financial measure provides useful information to investors regarding our current financial performance; however, Adjusted EBITDA does not represent, and should not be considered an alternative to GAAP measurements. Specifically, we believe Adjusted EBITDA results provide useful information to both management and investors by excluding certain income and expenses that our management believes are not indicative of our core operating results, we believe that non-GAAP financial measures have limitations and do not reflect all of the amounts associated with our results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP and that Adjusted EBITDA should only be used to evaluate our results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net loss is included below:

DIGIPATH, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA TO NET LOSS (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net loss $ (520,687) $ (489,628) $ (1,350,257) $ (1,403,267) Add back: Other income (21,000) (19,750) (63,000) (92,400) Interest expense 41,571 18,203 107,005 46,959 Bad debts expense 25,420 93,340 186,540 143,170 Depreciation and amortization 86,036 65,817 242,207 194,588 Loss on disposal of fixed assets 28,238 - 28,238 - Stock based compensation 88,725 114,018 251,738 413,427 Amortization of debt discounts 8,231 8,231 24,783 21,217 Adjusted EBITDA $ (263,466) $ (209,769) $ (572,746) $ (676,306)









About Digipath, Inc. (OTCQB: DIGP)

Digipath, Inc., supports the cannabis industry’s best practices for reliable testing, data acquisition, formulations, and new canna-tech to the cannabis industry.

Digipath Labs provides pharmaceutical-grade analysis and testing to the cannabis industry to ensure producers, consumers, and patients know exactly what is in the cannabis they ingest and to help maximize the quality of its client’s products through analysis, research, development, and standardization.

Information about Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that include information relating to future events. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which that performance or those results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time they are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in, or suggested by, the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to: the Company's need for additional funding, the demand for the Company's products, governmental regulation of the cannabis industry, the Company's ability to maintain customer and strategic business relationships, the impact of competitive products and pricing, growth in targeted markets, the adequacy of the Company's liquidity and financial strength to support its growth, and other risks that may be detailed from time-to-time in the Company's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. For a more detailed description of the risk factors and uncertainties affecting Digipath, please refer to the Company's recent Securities and Exchange Commission filings, which are available at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Investor Relations & Financial Media

Integrity Media

team@integritymedia.com

Toll Free: (888) 216-3595

www.IntegrityMedia.com