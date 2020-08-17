HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, Aug. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Erdene Resource Development Corp. (TSX:ERD; MSE:ERDN) ("Erdene" or the "Company") is pleased to announce operating and financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 and to provide an update on the Bayan Khundii Gold Project. This release should be read in conjunction with the Company’s Q2-2020 Financial Statements, MD&A and Annual Information Form, available on the Company’s website or SEDAR.
Quotes from the Company:
“We made significant progress on our two core objectives of advancing the Bayan Khundii Gold Project (“Bayan Khundii” or “BK’) towards development and expanding high-grade gold resources in the Khundii Gold District during the second quarter,” said Peter Akerley, Erdene’s President and CEO.
“Results from our Q2 2020 exploration program were outstanding, with near-surface, high-grade gold intersections in all the areas targeted,” said Mr. Akerley. “We have identified three distinct high-grade zones to target additional exploration drilling within the Khundii Gold District in Q3 2020.”
“The recently announced Bayan Khundii Bankable Feasibility Study results demonstrate the strong economics of the high-grade BK project, employing conventional mining and processing techniques,” continued Mr. Akerley. “As a low-CAPEX, a low-OPEX project with less than two-year payback and significant growth potential, Bayan Khundii offers investors and stakeholders exposure and leverage to gold price as we move towards first production in 2022.”
“With the proceeds of the recent C$20 million financing, led by a strategic C$15 million investment from Eric Sprott, we have the funds to aggressively continue exploration to expand resources and to commence early works for the BK development,” concluded Mr. Akerley.
Q2-2020 Highlights and Subsequent Events:
Bayan Khundii Gold Project – 100% Erdene
Exploration
Financial and Corporate Highlights
Background on the Bayan Khundii Gold Project Development
Erdene’s deposits are located in the Edren Terrane, within the Central Asian Orogenic Belt, host to some of the world’s largest gold and copper-gold deposits. The Company has been the leader in exploration in southwest Mongolia over the past decade and is responsible for the discovery of the Khundii Gold District comprised of multiple high-grade gold and gold/base metal prospects, two of which are being considered for development: the 100%-owned Bayan Khundii and Altan Nar projects. Together, these deposits form the Khundii Gold Project.
In July 2020, Erdene announced the results of an independent Feasibility Study for the Bayan Khundii Gold Project (press release here). The Feasibility Study results include an after-tax Net Present Value at a 5% discount rate and a US$1,400/oz gold price of US$100 million and Internal Rate of Return (“IRR”) of 42%. The Feasibility Study envisions an open-pit mine at Bayan Khundii from Years 0-7, producing an average of 63,500 oz gold per year at a head grade of 3.71 g/t gold, utilizing a conventional carbon in pulp processing plant at the Bayan Khundii mine. Production is expected to commence in early 2022 based on the current project schedule.
Qualified Person and Sample Protocol
Peter Dalton, P.Geo. (Nova Scotia), Senior Geologist for Erdene, is the Qualified Person as that term is defined in National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release. All samples have been assayed at SGS Laboratory in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia. In addition to internal checks by SGS Laboratory, the Company incorporates a QA/QC sample protocol utilizing prepared standards and blanks. All samples undergo standard fire assay analysis for gold and ICP-OES (Inductively Coupled Plasma Optical Emission Spectroscopy) analysis for 33 additional elements. For samples that initially return a grade greater than 5 g/t gold, additional screen-metallic gold analysis is carried out which provides a weighted average gold grade from fire assay analysis of the entire +75 micron fraction and three 30-gram samples of the -75 micron fraction from a 500 gram sample.
Erdene’s drill core sampling protocol consisted of collection of samples over 1 or 2 m intervals (depending on the lithology and style of mineralization) over the entire length of the drill hole, excluding minor post-mineral lithologies and un-mineralized granitoids. Sample intervals were based on meterage, not geological controls or mineralization. All drill core was cut in half with a diamond saw, with half of the core placed in sample bags and the remaining half securely retained in core boxes at Erdene’s Bayan Khundii exploration camp. All samples were organized into batches of 30 including a commercially prepared standard, blank and either a field duplicate, consisting of two quarter-core intervals, or a laboratory duplicate. Sample batches were periodically shipped directly to SGS in Ulaanbaatar via Erdene’s logistical contractor, Monrud Co. Ltd.
About Erdene
Erdene Resource Development Corp. is a Canada-based resource company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals projects in underexplored and highly prospective Mongolia. The Company is advancing the high-grade, low-cost and low capital intensity Bayan Khundii Gold Project targeting first gold production in early 2022. The Project is located in Southwest Mongolia where the Company has interests in three mining licenses and two exploration licenses in the highly prospective Khundii Gold District. Erdene Resource Development Corp. is listed on the Toronto and the Mongolian stock exchanges. Further information is available at www.erdene.com. Important information may be disseminated exclusively via the website; investors should consult the site to access this information.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain information regarding Erdene contained herein may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements may include estimates, plans, expectations, opinions, forecasts, projections, guidance or other statements that are not statements of fact. Although Erdene believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Erdene cautions that actual performance will be affected by a number of factors, most of which are beyond its control, and that future events and results may vary substantially from what Erdene currently foresees. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include the ability to obtain required third party approvals, market prices, exploitation and exploration results, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. The forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The information contained herein is stated as of the current date and is subject to change after that date. The Company does not assume the obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.
