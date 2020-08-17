SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vineti, Inc., the provider of the leading digital platform of record for personalized therapeutics, today announced the hiring of Joe DePinto as the company’s new Chief Commercial Officer. As a proven biotech and pharma executive with more than 28 years of experience, including a pioneering role in cell therapy, Mr. DePinto brings deep commercialization expertise to Vineti’s goal of industrializing personalized therapeutics, such as CAR-T cell therapies.



Joe has an extensive track record in leading one of the fastest-growing businesses within the Fortune 14-ranked Cardinal Health. Most recently, he has directed two key acquisitions for Cardinal Health, oversaw the company’s expansion into new therapeutic categories, and led critical operational expansions. Prior to Cardinal Health, Joe’s roles have included leadership positions at top pharmaceutical companies, including Johnson & Johnson and Lilly. His core leadership competencies include leading all aspects of strategy, drug development, investor relations, and commercialization with multiple global launches. He also previously served as the EVP, Chief Commercial Officer at Sunesis Pharmaceuticals; EVP Global Commercial Operations at Dendreon; VP Global Commercial Operations at ImClone; and VP Oncology at Abraxis.

As Vineti’s CCO, Joe will lead the Business Development, Marketing, and Customer Success organizations. He will also support Vineti’s clients and partners as they establish their own paths to commercialization. Joe’s unique perspective –- invaluable to the growth of advanced therapies -- comes from his unique blend of commercial leadership and focus within cell therapy (Dendreon), Big Five pharma (J&J), mid-stage biotech (imClone and others), and within specialty pharmacy.

“I'm thrilled to join Vineti and help lead the company’s mission to scale and industrialize advanced therapies,” Joe said. “In my career, I’ve learned first-hand that commercial success requires strong systems as well as strong science. As cell and gene therapy grows, a strong technology foundation is essential, and I’m excited to build that here at Vineti.”

The Vineti software platform is specifically built to manage transformative new personalized therapies, such as CAR-T cell therapies, at scale while safeguarding patient safety and regulatory compliance. Vineti’s configurable, modular enterprise software platform improves cell and gene therapy manufacturing efficiency, makes these new therapies simpler for doctors and nurses to manage, and provides unprecedented control of the most complex supply chain in the history of medicine.

The Vineti platform also enables seamless integrations with other technology systems and stakeholders in the personalized therapy ecosystem. Vineti is currently serving patients, healthcare providers, and researchers in hundreds of leading medical centers and manufacturing centers world-wide, on behalf of more than 15 leading advanced therapy biopharmaceutical partners and growing.

“We are so excited to welcome Joe as our new CCO,” said Amy DuRoss, CEO and Co-Founder of Vineti. “In Joe, we have found a partner with a rare blend of excellence in leading commercial operations ranging from cell therapy to specialty pharmacy coupled with a deep and abiding passion for serving patients. Joe’s passion -- and professional history -- for driving results that enhance patients’ access to leading therapies, and his dedication to helping create new therapeutic industries, will wire our entire sector for an even more exciting phase of growth.”

This news follows other recent growth at Vineti, including the hiring of the company’s new Chief Technology Officer earlier this year, the launch of Vineti’s Alliance Network, and recent collaborations with Cardinal Health, Eversana , and Avobis Bio .

Vineti is the first commercial, configurable cloud-based platform to expand patient access to life-saving cell and gene therapies. Vineti was co-founded by GE and the Mayo Clinic to solve the key challenges that patients, medical providers, biopharmaceutical companies and regulators face in the delivery and commercialization of individualized therapies. Now a fully independent company, Vineti offers a digital platform of record to integrate logistics, manufacturing and clinical data for personalized therapies. The Vineti software solution aligns and orchestrates the cell and gene therapy process and improves product performance overall for both clinical- and commercial-phase therapies. The Vineti platform supports the full continuum of patient-specific therapies, including cancer vaccines and autologous and allogeneic therapies. The platform can also be harnessed for drug products requiring companion diagnostics or REMS programs. The company is expanding rapidly, and the Vineti platform will be in use in hundreds of leading medical centers world-wide in 2020, on behalf of multiple biopharmaceutical partners. In 2019, the World Economic Forum honored Vineti as a World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer. Vineti is headquartered in San Francisco, California, with offices in Bethesda, Maryland and Yerevan, Armenia. For more information, please visit http://vineti.com .

