Oslo, 17 August

Reference is made to the stock exchange notices published by Interoil Exploration and Production ASA (the "Company") on 13 April 2020 and 12 June 2020, regarding the publication of a prospectus required to list the new shares issued by the Company in connection with the conversion of bonds to equity.

A draft prospectus was filed with the Norwegian Financial Supervisory Authority (the "NFSA") on 10 July 2020. Feedback from the NFSA suggests that the approval process has been somewhat affected by reduced capacity at the NFSA during summer. Interoil understands that the prospectus is likely to be published in late August 2020.

Please direct any further questions to: ir@interoil.no

Interoil Exploration and Production ASA is a Norwegian based exploration and production company - listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange - with focus on Latin America. The Company is operator and license holder of several production and exploration assets in Colombia and Argentina. Interoil currently employs approximately 50 people and is headquartered in Oslo.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.