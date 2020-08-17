Verizon and The Walt Disney Company extend agreement to provide customers more entertainment, adding more value with Mix & Match Unlimited plans so everyone gets what they need, without paying for things they don’t.

New Verizon plans provide even more value for the same price

The Disney Bundle (Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+) now included in Play More and Get More Unlimited 1

All plans support Verizon’s 5G Nationwide network coming this year 2

Just Kids plan is now unlimited, with more flexibility to watch, learn and play

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Verizon is giving customers even more reasons to be on the most awarded network3. With more value included in Mix & Match Unlimited plans and an extended agreement with The Walt Disney Company, Verizon customers get more movies and shows, more sports, more data and more ways to save.



Beginning August 20, Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+1 will be included in select Mix & Match Unlimited wireless plans, along with features like Apple Music and the ultra-fast speeds of 5G Ultra Wideband2, giving customers more value at the same price.



“Our new Mix & Match plans make the choice clearer than ever: customers get the best network and the best value with Verizon,” said Frank Boulben, SVP Marketing and Products of Verizon Consumer Group. “We led the industry by giving customers Disney+ on us. Now we're adding The Disney Bundle, which includes Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+, for more entertainment choices that appeal to a variety of interests. We can’t wait to see what customers choose to suit their needs.”



“The addition of The Disney Bundle to our agreement with Verizon reinforces our commitment to providing their subscribers with access to high-quality entertainment from Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+,” said Sean Breen, EVP, Platform Distribution, The Walt Disney Company. “We are always looking for the most advantageous ways for consumers to experience our content and we are pleased to work with Verizon so that they can provide their customers with these appealing new offers.”



Mix & Match your way, and pay only for what you need

Mix & Match lets customers pick and choose the 5G unlimited plan that fits their needs, so they only pay for what they want. From the Just Kids plan, now with unlimited data for as low as $35/mo., to the gimme-everything-and-then-some Get More Unlimited plan for as low as $55/mo.4, everyone can access what they need with Mix & Match.



And, all new Mix & Match wireless plans will support our 5G Nationwide network coming this year. Play More, Do More, and Get More plans include unlimited 5G Ultra Wideband access where it is available, delivering ultra-fast speeds for full movie downloads in seconds, smoother gaming with rapid response times and live AR/VR experiences.



Here’s a breakdown of how customers can Mix & Match when signing-up for four lines with AutoPay and paperless billing included: View PDF

Get More Unlimited: Want it all? Get it all with Get More Unlimited. Go all-in on entertainment with Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ included. Music lovers get Apple Music with over 60 million of their favorite songs to stream or download included, along with access to their existing music library. Plus, customers get Premium Network Access5, unlimited hotspot data, 600 GB of Verizon Cloud Storage and 50% off connected device plans, now with smart watches and HumX included, alongside tablet and jetpack plans. Get More offers customers unmatched value and hundreds of dollars in savings each year.



Do More Unlimited: Unlock creativity and go-getter nature with Premium Network Access, unlimited hotspot data, 600 GB of cloud storage, 50% off connected device plans and Unlimited Mobile Hotspot to be more productive on the go in more places. Customers also get 6 months of Disney+6 and 6 months of Apple Music7, on us.



Play Unlimited: It's all here! Movie magic, award-winning TV and gripping sports content are always at your fingertips with The Disney Bundle, featuring Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+, included1. Customers can stream the best in entertainment with Premium Network Access, share their connection with unlimited hotspot data and get 6 months of Apple Music on us.



Start Unlimited: If customers just want the basics, our Start Unlimited plan is designed for everyone, all on the most awarded network. It includes 6 months of Disney+ and 6 months of Apple Music, on us.



Just Kids: Children can now access unlimited data to watch, play and learn without worrying about how much data they use. Kids get the freedom they want, and parents get the peace of mind they need, with the ability to set boundaries on times of day or data usage limits, keep tabs on location, and filter content. With 5 Mbps max speeds and unlimited talk/text to 20 approved contacts, this plan is perfect for that first smartphone experience.

The best in streaming.

The Disney Bundle, featuring Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ is now included in the new Play More and Get More Unlimited Plans. So, Verizon customers get more entertainment than ever before with exciting Disney+ Originals like the Emmy-nominated The Mandalorian and Hulu’s massive library of hit TV series and films — including Hulu Originals like Emmy Award-winning drama The Handmaid’s Tale, Emmy Award-nominated series Little Fires Everywhere and Golden Globe-winning comedy Ramy. ESPN+ offers thousands of exclusive archives plus live sporting events from MLB, UFC, college sports, golf and soccer, and original programming like NFL Primetime and Emmy Award-nominated Peyton’s Places.



Existing customers currently receiving 12-months access to Disney+ on us can move to our new Play More and Get More Unlimited plans with The Disney Bundle included, or for $6 per month they can stay in their current plan and add both ESPN+ and Hulu to complete The Disney Bundle.

When is it available?

Beginning August 20, customers can visit verizon.com/plans to choose from Start, Play More, Do More, Get More and Just Kids to get everyone the unlimited plan they need on the most-awarded network. Discounts are also available for military, nurses, teachers, first responders and students.

1Requires line activation on new Play More Unlimited or Get More Unlimited plans launching 08/20/20. The Disney Bundle includes Disney+, Hulu (ad-supported plan) and ESPN+. (Must enroll with Verizon by 02/28/21). Access content from each service separately. Add’l terms apply. One offer per eligible Verizon account. © 2020 Disney and its related entities.

25G Nationwide will require 5G capable device inside Verizon coverage area. 5G Ultra Wideband access requires a 5G capable device inside the 5G Ultra Wideband coverage area. 5G Ultra Wideband Access included with Get More Unlimited, Do More Unlimited and Play More Unlimited plans. Downloads over 5G Ultra Wideband. Depending on location, uploads over 5G Ultra Wideband or 4G LTE; uploads over 4G LTE will not count towards your 4G LTE data allowance. 5G Ultra Wideband hotspot is unlimited while in a 5G Ultra Wideband service area.

3Verizon received the highest number of awards in network quality for the 25th time as compared to all other brands in the J.D. Power 2003-2020 Volume 1 and 2 U.S. Wireless Network Quality Performance Studies. Network Quality measures customers’ satisfaction with their network performance with wireless carriers. For J.D. Power 2020 award information, visit jdpower.com/awards for more details.

4 Price with 4 lines. Max 10 lines. Auto Pay & paper-free billing required.

5Premium Network Access: Get access to 50 GB of 4G LTE premium data per month. Plus 720p HD streaming when you activate it in your plan settings. In times of congestion, your data may be temporarily slower than other traffic after exceeding 50 GB/mo/line.

Unlimited 4G LTE: In times of congestion, your data may be temporarily slower than other traffic (only after 50 GB/mo on Play More Unlimited, Do More Unlimited and Get More Unlimited plans). Unlimited Mobile Hotspot/tethering available on Play More, Do More, and Get More Unlimited. In times of congestion, Mobile Hotspot speeds may be temporarily slower than other traffic and reduced to 600 Kbps (only after 15 GB/mo on Play More and Do More Unlimited plans and after 30 GB/mo on the Get More Unlimited plan); Mobile Hotspot use counts toward data allowance. Domestic data roaming at 2G speeds. [Int'l data reduced to 2G speeds after 512 MB/day.]

6Disney+ $6.99/mo after 6 month promotion (taxes apply);

7Requires line activation on Get More Unlimited plan for Apple Music included. Apple Music 6 months on us available in Start Unlimited, Play More Unlimited, Do More Unlimited. Apple Music requires a subscription (must enroll by 02/28/21) Apple Music is $9.99/mo after 6 month promotion (taxes apply)

ABOUT VERIZON

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is celebrating its 20th year as one of the world’s leading providers of technology, communications, information and entertainment products and services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $131.9 billion in 2019. The company offers voice, data and video services and solutions on its award winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

ABOUT DISNEY’S DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER & INTERNATIONAL

Disney’s Direct-to-Consumer & International (DTCI) segment includes the Company’s direct-to-consumer streaming businesses including Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+ and Disney+ Hotstar, as well as Disney’s international media operations stretching from Europe to Asia to Latin America. DTCI is also home to a global technology and product team, which creates and advances digital products that connect people to Disney’s content and supports the company’s businesses around the world.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at www.verizon.com/about/news/. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media contact:

Andrew Kameka

andrew.kameka@verizon.com

April Carretta

April.Carretta@Disney.com



