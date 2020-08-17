London, UK, Aug. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cancer informatics and digital pathology solution provider Inspirata announced today a commercial partnership with Fujifilm. The partnership enables Fujifilm to supply and service Inspirata’s powerful and flexible, scanner-agnostic, CE IVD digital pathology workflow software globally and with exclusivity in the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg.

The complementary nature of Inspirata’s and Fujifilm’s respective technologies bridges a technical gap between pathology, radiology, and oncology, facilitating a more joined-up and longitudinal approach to patient care. Embracing an ‘open’ or ‘vendor-neutral’ approach to supporting their customers, the two companies view their new partnership as a shared commitment to giving healthcare providers the freedom and flexibility to use only the technologies that are right for them.

Going forward, Fujifilm will bid on enterprise digital pathology tenders that present stringent procurement requirements using Inspirata’s digital pathology portfolio. In addition, Inspirata’s Dynamyx software will now be available on complex managed outsourcing opportunities that require other digital modalities, such as PACS and VNA, in addition to digital pathology.

“We are excited to join forces with a company like Fujifilm, which has such a strong reputation in the markets targeted by this arrangement,” says Oenone Duroe, General Manager – Europe at Inspirata. “From a business perspective, this partnership lets both companies focus 100% on their respective core competencies without fear of becoming overstretched by trying to be all things, to all people.”

Fujifilm will add the ability to license and distribute Dynamyx software to its established and growing base of healthcare customers. Using Dynamyx’s remote pathology functionality, Fujifilm’s customers will benefit from remote working to alleviate mounting COVID-19 pressures, as well as find more opportunities for collaboration and MDT.

Fujifilm aims to serve healthcare enterprises with a broad spectrum of departmental and enterprise solutions. Inspirata's Dynamyx software now adds to Fujifilm’s strengths in radiology, cardiology, endoscopy, and surgery. Additionally, the award-winning** Synapse VNA vendor-neutral archive product, is already capable and market-ready for digital pathology and seamlessly integrates with Dynamyx. Fujifilm is excited to begin offering this solution, just as digital pathology gains acceptance and practical use, worldwide.

“In deciding to provide digital pathology services in Europe, our evaluation of potential partners focused on two important criteria,” explains Kevin Shah, Head of Enterprise New Business, Fujifilm Europe. “First, the partner had to offer an innovative, mature, and stable technology complete with outstanding subject matter expertise. Secondly, it was imperative that they share the commitment to openness and vendor neutrality. Since Inspirata can deliver on both counts, our combined partnership enables us to offer a truly unique solution to our European market.”

In addition to the Fujifilm global reseller channel, Inspirata will continue to market and sell digital pathology and cancer informatics solutions through its direct sales force in other markets, including the United States, Canada, Germany, Austria, and Switzerland. All existing Dynamyx customers will continue to be served directly by Inspirata.

About Inspirata:

Inspirata, Inc. helps patients fighting cancer—and the clinicians they trust—to make every moment matter. Our comprehensive cancer informatics solutions bring disparate data together throughout the entire cancer care journey to drive informed decisions that improve survivorship.

Inspirata has assembled advanced and proven technologies to address the complex challenges of delivering cancer care and conducting ground-breaking research. We combine an open digital pathology solution with automated cancer registry solutions, comprehensive cancer informatics, and advanced patient engagement tools to bring users a broad, stable, and collaborative oncology informatics platform. For more information, visit www.inspirata.com.





About FUJIFILM:

FUJIFILM Medical Systems Europe is a pioneer at the forefront of diagnostic imaging products and medical informatics solutions that meet the evolving needs of healthcare facilities today and into the future. Medical imaging solutions span digital radiography (DR), detectors, mobile portables and suites, mammography systems with digital breast tomosynthesis, computed tomography solutions for radiology applications, as well as technologically advanced flexible and surgical endoscopy solutions. With its Synapse medical informatics suite, Fujifilm ensures a value-based care empowered by AI. FUJIFILM Medical Systems Europe is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany. For more information please visit www.fujifilm.eu.





* The Dynamyx trademark is registered in the USA and owned by a subsidiary of Inspirata, Inc.

* The Synapse trademark is registered in the EU, Japan, USA and certain other countries and is owned by FUJIFILM Corporation.

** - Fujifilm Teramedica VNA – Best in Klas VNA 2020 www.klasresearch.com

