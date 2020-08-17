BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Oyj’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) was held today, on Monday 17th August 2020 from 2:00 pm in Oulu. The AGM confirmed the financial statements for the financial year 2019, discharged the Board of Directors and the CEO's from liability. The AGM decided that the company will not pay dividends for the financial year 2019.

The board of directors and the auditor

The AGM decided that the number of Board members will be four (4). Until the end of next AGM, was elected Jarmo Halonen, Pekka Jalovaara, Tomi Numminen and Seppo Nevalainen. The AGM decided that the chairman of the board be paid EUR 750 per meeting and EUR 500 per meeting for other members. No compensation will be payd for e-mail meetings. In addition, the travel expenses of the members of the board are reimbursed according to the company’s travel rule.

As the company’s auditor was re-elected auditing firm Ernst&Young Oy, and KHT Jari Karppinen will act as the company’s principal auditor and Milla Karjalainen as deputy auditor. The auditor is paid a fee according to a reasonable invoice approved by the company.

Board authorizations

The AGM decided to authorize the board to decide on the issuance of a share issue that does not exclude the right of the board to decide on a directed share issue. The share issue may be exercised to increase the share capital by issuing a share issue or convertible bonds in one or more installments under the following rules:

The board is authorized to decide to increase the share capital by issuing a share issue or issuing convertible bonds in one or more installments. A new subscription or, alternatively convertible bonds entitles to subscribe for up to (a million) 1000.000 new shares. The company currently has 6.571.525 shares. It was decided to terminate the old authorizations.

The authorization includes the right to deviate from the shareholder’s pre-emptitive right to subscribe for new shares or convertible bonds as well as the right to decide on the share subscription price, subscription rights and the subscription terms. The subscription price of the share is recognized in the invested unrestricted equity fund. The authorization may be exercised in the deviation from the shareholder’s pre-emptitive subscription rights, if there is a weighty financial reason for the company, such as extending the company’s shareholder base or other arrangements for the company’s business development or capital incentive scheme or capital maintenance. Under the authorization shares may be offered to those belonging to related party in the deviation from the the shareholder’s pre-emptitive rights, but not for the benefit of related persons. The board is entitled to decide that the shares can be subscribed for against a contribution, using the right of set-off or otherwise on specific terms. Possible options are used at the discretion of the board.

The authorization is valid until the next AGM but up to a maximum of 30th June 2021.

The minutes of the AGM are available on the Company’s website www.bbs-artebone.fi at no later than 4th September 2020.

In Oulu, August 17th, 2020

BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Oyj

More Information:

CEO Ilkka Kangasniemi

Phone: 040 708 0307, e-mail: ilkka.kangasniemi(at)bbs-artebone.fi

CFO Hannu Säynäjäkangas

Phone: 040 502 1092, e-mail: hannu.saynajakangas(at)bbs-artebone.fi



Certified Advisor:

Stockholm Certified Advisers AB, p. +46 70 5516 729

DISTRIBUTION:

Nasdaq Helsinki Oy

Nasdaq Stockholm AB

Key media

www.bbs-artebone.fi

This is information that BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Plc is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above on 17th August 2020 at 4:30 pm (UTC).

BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Plc is the health technology company operating since 2003. Before that there was a background of seven years of product development in the University of Oulu. We have developed a new product for healing of difficult bone fractures and for solving the problems in bone healing. Our mission is to offer new generation medicinal products for the orthopedic surgery. The research and development in the field of medicine requires perseverance and courage to develop new things. We have over 20 years of expertise in this. Our operations are characterized by top expertise, innovativeness and dedicated and committed employees. The ARTEBONE ®product is ready and the application process for the CE-mark has been initiated. BBS is the company having its headquarters in Oulu. We have our own production plant located in Reisjärvi and it is approved by FIMEA. For more information: www.bbs-artebone.fi.