New York, Aug. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Application Delivery Networks (ADN) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896845/?utm_source=GNW
5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Application Gateways, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 9.2% CAGR and reach US$1.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Application Security Equipment segment is readjusted to a revised 8.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.7% CAGR
The Application Delivery Networks (ADN) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.6% and 8.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.5% CAGR.
Application Delivery Controller (ADCs) Segment to Record 9.4% CAGR
In the global Application Delivery Controller (ADCs) segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 8.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.6 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 10.6% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 289-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896845/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Application Delivery Network (ADN) Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Application Delivery Networks (ADN) Global Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 2: Application Delivery Networks (ADN) Global
Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2012-2019
Table 3: Application Delivery Networks (ADN) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Application Gateways (Component) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Application Gateways (Component) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Application Gateways (Component) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 7: Application Security Equipment (Component) Potential
Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Application Security Equipment (Component) Historic
Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to
2019
Table 9: Application Security Equipment (Component) Market
Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020
VS 2027
Table 10: Application Delivery Controller (ADCs) (Component)
Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Application Delivery Controller (ADCs) (Component)
Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million:
2012 to 2019
Table 12: Application Delivery Controller (ADCs) (Component)
Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012
VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: WAN Optimization Controller (WOCs) (Component) World
Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$
Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: WAN Optimization Controller (WOCs) (Component) Market
Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: WAN Optimization Controller (WOCs) (Component) Market
Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Telecommunication Service Providers (End-Use)
Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 17: Telecommunication Service Providers (End-Use) Global
Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 18: Telecommunication Service Providers (End-Use)
Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 19: Enterprises (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through
2027
Table 20: Enterprises (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in
US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Enterprises (End-Use) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 22: Cloud Service Providers (End-Use) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 23: Cloud Service Providers (End-Use) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 24: Cloud Service Providers (End-Use) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Application Delivery Network (ADN) Market Share (in %) by
Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 25: United States Application Delivery Networks (ADN)
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component:
2020 to 2027
Table 26: Application Delivery Networks (ADN) Market in the
United States by Component: A Historic Review in US$ Million
for 2012-2019
Table 27: United States Application Delivery Networks (ADN)
Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: United States Application Delivery Networks (ADN)
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: Application Delivery Networks (ADN) Historic Demand
Patterns in the United States by End-Use in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 30: Application Delivery Networks (ADN) Market Share
Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 31: Canadian Application Delivery Networks (ADN) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to
2027
Table 32: Canadian Application Delivery Networks (ADN) Historic
Market Review by Component in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 33: Application Delivery Networks (ADN) Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2012,
2020, and 2027
Table 34: Canadian Application Delivery Networks (ADN) Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 35: Application Delivery Networks (ADN) Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 36: Canadian Application Delivery Networks (ADN) Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 37: Japanese Market for Application Delivery Networks
(ADN): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Component for the Period 2020-2027
Table 38: Application Delivery Networks (ADN) Market in Japan:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 39: Japanese Application Delivery Networks (ADN) Market
Share Analysis by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 40: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Application Delivery Networks (ADN) in US$ Million by End-Use:
2020 to 2027
Table 41: Japanese Application Delivery Networks (ADN) Market
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 42: Application Delivery Networks (ADN) Market Share
Shift in Japan by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 43: Chinese Application Delivery Networks (ADN) Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Component for the Period
2020-2027
Table 44: Application Delivery Networks (ADN) Historic Market
Analysis in China in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019
Table 45: Chinese Application Delivery Networks (ADN) Market by
Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 46: Chinese Demand for Application Delivery Networks
(ADN) in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 47: Application Delivery Networks (ADN) Market Review in
China in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 48: Chinese Application Delivery Networks (ADN) Market
Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Application Delivery Network (ADN) Market: Competitor
Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 49: European Application Delivery Networks (ADN) Market
Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 50: Application Delivery Networks (ADN) Market in Europe:
A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 51: European Application Delivery Networks (ADN) Market
Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 52: European Application Delivery Networks (ADN) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020-2027
Table 53: Application Delivery Networks (ADN) Market in Europe
in US$ Million by Component: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 54: European Application Delivery Networks (ADN) Market
Share Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: European Application Delivery Networks (ADN)
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:
2020-2027
Table 56: Application Delivery Networks (ADN) Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 57: European Application Delivery Networks (ADN) Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 58: Application Delivery Networks (ADN) Market in France
by Component: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 59: French Application Delivery Networks (ADN) Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019
Table 60: French Application Delivery Networks (ADN) Market
Share Analysis by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 61: Application Delivery Networks (ADN) Quantitative
Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 62: French Application Delivery Networks (ADN) Historic
Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 63: French Application Delivery Networks (ADN) Market
Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012,
2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 64: Application Delivery Networks (ADN) Market in
Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Component for the Period 2020-2027
Table 65: German Application Delivery Networks (ADN) Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019
Table 66: German Application Delivery Networks (ADN) Market
Share Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 67: Application Delivery Networks (ADN) Market in
Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 68: German Application Delivery Networks (ADN) Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 69: Application Delivery Networks (ADN) Market Share
Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 70: Italian Application Delivery Networks (ADN) Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Component for the Period
2020-2027
Table 71: Application Delivery Networks (ADN) Historic Market
Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019
Table 72: Italian Application Delivery Networks (ADN) Market by
Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 73: Italian Demand for Application Delivery Networks
(ADN) in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 74: Application Delivery Networks (ADN) Market Review in
Italy in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 75: Italian Application Delivery Networks (ADN) Market
Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 76: United Kingdom Market for Application Delivery
Networks (ADN): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Component for the Period 2020-2027
Table 77: Application Delivery Networks (ADN) Market in the
United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by
Component for the Period 2012-2019
Table 78: United Kingdom Application Delivery Networks (ADN)
Market Share Analysis by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 79: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Application Delivery Networks (ADN) in US$ Million by End-Use:
2020 to 2027
Table 80: United Kingdom Application Delivery Networks (ADN)
Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 81: Application Delivery Networks (ADN) Market Share
Shift in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 82: Spanish Application Delivery Networks (ADN) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to
2027
Table 83: Spanish Application Delivery Networks (ADN) Historic
Market Review by Component in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 84: Application Delivery Networks (ADN) Market in Spain:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2012,
2020, and 2027
Table 85: Spanish Application Delivery Networks (ADN) Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 86: Application Delivery Networks (ADN) Market in Spain:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 87: Spanish Application Delivery Networks (ADN) Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 88: Russian Application Delivery Networks (ADN) Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to
2027
Table 89: Application Delivery Networks (ADN) Market in Russia
by Component: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 90: Russian Application Delivery Networks (ADN) Market
Share Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 91: Russian Application Delivery Networks (ADN) Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 92: Application Delivery Networks (ADN) Historic Demand
Patterns in Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 93: Application Delivery Networks (ADN) Market Share
Breakdown in Russia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 94: Rest of Europe Application Delivery Networks (ADN)
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component:
2020-2027
Table 95: Application Delivery Networks (ADN) Market in Rest of
Europe in US$ Million by Component: A Historic Review for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 96: Rest of Europe Application Delivery Networks (ADN)
Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 97: Rest of Europe Application Delivery Networks (ADN)
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:
2020-2027
Table 98: Application Delivery Networks (ADN) Market in Rest of
Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2012-2019
Table 99: Rest of Europe Application Delivery Networks (ADN)
Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 100: Asia-Pacific Application Delivery Networks (ADN)
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 101: Application Delivery Networks (ADN) Market in
Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by
Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Application Delivery Networks (ADN)
Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 103: Application Delivery Networks (ADN) Market in
Asia-Pacific by Component: Estimates and Projections in US$
Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Application Delivery Networks (ADN)
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Application Delivery Networks (ADN)
Market Share Analysis by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 106: Application Delivery Networks (ADN) Quantitative
Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use:
2020-2027
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Application Delivery Networks (ADN)
Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Application Delivery Networks (ADN)
Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for
2012, 2020, and 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 109: Application Delivery Networks (ADN) Market in
Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Component for the Period 2020-2027
Table 110: Australian Application Delivery Networks (ADN)
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019
Table 111: Australian Application Delivery Networks (ADN)
Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 112: Application Delivery Networks (ADN) Market in
Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million
by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 113: Australian Application Delivery Networks (ADN)
Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 114: Application Delivery Networks (ADN) Market Share
Distribution in Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 115: Indian Application Delivery Networks (ADN) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to
2027
Table 116: Indian Application Delivery Networks (ADN) Historic
Market Review by Component in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 117: Application Delivery Networks (ADN) Market in India:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2012,
2020, and 2027
Table 118: Indian Application Delivery Networks (ADN) Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 119: Application Delivery Networks (ADN) Market in India:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 120: Indian Application Delivery Networks (ADN) Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 121: Application Delivery Networks (ADN) Market in South
Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by Component for the Period 2020-2027
Table 122: South Korean Application Delivery Networks (ADN)
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019
Table 123: Application Delivery Networks (ADN) Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 124: Application Delivery Networks (ADN) Market in South
Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 125: South Korean Application Delivery Networks (ADN)
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 126: Application Delivery Networks (ADN) Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Application Delivery
Networks (ADN): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Component for the Period 2020-2027
Table 128: Application Delivery Networks (ADN) Market in Rest
of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by
Component for the Period 2012-2019
Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific Application Delivery Networks
(ADN) Market Share Analysis by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Application Delivery Networks (ADN) in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 131: Rest of Asia-Pacific Application Delivery Networks
(ADN) Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 132: Application Delivery Networks (ADN) Market Share
Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 133: Latin American Application Delivery Networks (ADN)
Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 134: Application Delivery Networks (ADN) Market in Latin
America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic
Perspective for the Period 2012-2019
Table 135: Latin American Application Delivery Networks (ADN)
Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012,
2020, and 2027
Table 136: Latin American Application Delivery Networks (ADN)
Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Component for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 137: Application Delivery Networks (ADN) Historic Market
Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Component:
2012-2019
Table 138: Latin American Application Delivery Networks (ADN)
Market by Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012,
2020, and 2027
Table 139: Latin American Demand for Application Delivery
Networks (ADN) in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 140: Application Delivery Networks (ADN) Market Review in
Latin America in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 141: Latin American Application Delivery Networks (ADN)
Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 142: Argentinean Application Delivery Networks (ADN)
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component:
2020-2027
Table 143: Application Delivery Networks (ADN) Market in
Argentina in US$ Million by Component: A Historic Review for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 144: Argentinean Application Delivery Networks (ADN)
Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 145: Argentinean Application Delivery Networks (ADN)
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:
2020-2027
Table 146: Application Delivery Networks (ADN) Market in
Argentina: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2012-2019
Table 147: Argentinean Application Delivery Networks (ADN)
Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 148: Application Delivery Networks (ADN) Market in Brazil
by Component: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 149: Brazilian Application Delivery Networks (ADN)
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019
Table 150: Brazilian Application Delivery Networks (ADN) Market
Share Analysis by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 151: Application Delivery Networks (ADN) Quantitative
Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 152: Brazilian Application Delivery Networks (ADN)
Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 153: Brazilian Application Delivery Networks (ADN) Market
Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012,
2020, and 2027
MEXICO
Table 154: Application Delivery Networks (ADN) Market in
Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by Component for the Period 2020-2027
Table 155: Mexican Application Delivery Networks (ADN) Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019
Table 156: Mexican Application Delivery Networks (ADN) Market
Share Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 157: Application Delivery Networks (ADN) Market in
Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 158: Mexican Application Delivery Networks (ADN) Market
in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 159: Application Delivery Networks (ADN) Market Share
Distribution in Mexico by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 160: Rest of Latin America Application Delivery Networks
(ADN) Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Component: 2020 to 2027
Table 161: Application Delivery Networks (ADN) Market in Rest
of Latin America by Component: A Historic Review in US$ Million
for 2012-2019
Table 162: Rest of Latin America Application Delivery Networks
(ADN) Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 163: Rest of Latin America Application Delivery Networks
(ADN) Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020
to 2027
Table 164: Application Delivery Networks (ADN) Historic Demand
Patterns in Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 165: Application Delivery Networks (ADN) Market Share
Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 166: The Middle East Application Delivery Networks (ADN)
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 167: Application Delivery Networks (ADN) Market in the
Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 168: The Middle East Application Delivery Networks (ADN)
Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 169: The Middle East Application Delivery Networks (ADN)
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component:
2020 to 2027
Table 170: The Middle East Application Delivery Networks (ADN)
Historic Market by Component in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 171: Application Delivery Networks (ADN) Market in the
Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component
for 2012,2020, and 2027
Table 172: The Middle East Application Delivery Networks (ADN)
Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use:
2020 to 2027
Table 173: Application Delivery Networks (ADN) Market in the
Middle East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$
Million by End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 174: The Middle East Application Delivery Networks (ADN)
Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 175: Iranian Market for Application Delivery Networks
(ADN): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Component for the Period 2020-2027
Table 176: Application Delivery Networks (ADN) Market in Iran:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 177: Iranian Application Delivery Networks (ADN) Market
Share Analysis by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 178: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Application Delivery Networks (ADN) in US$ Million by End-Use:
2020 to 2027
Table 179: Iranian Application Delivery Networks (ADN) Market
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 180: Application Delivery Networks (ADN) Market Share
Shift in Iran by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 181: Israeli Application Delivery Networks (ADN) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020-2027
Table 182: Application Delivery Networks (ADN) Market in Israel
in US$ Million by Component: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 183: Israeli Application Delivery Networks (ADN) Market
Share Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 184: Israeli Application Delivery Networks (ADN)
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:
2020-2027
Table 185: Application Delivery Networks (ADN) Market in
Israel: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2012-2019
Table 186: Israeli Application Delivery Networks (ADN) Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 187: Saudi Arabian Application Delivery Networks (ADN)
Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Component for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 188: Application Delivery Networks (ADN) Historic Market
Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019
Table 189: Saudi Arabian Application Delivery Networks (ADN)
Market by Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012,
2020, and 2027
Table 190: Saudi Arabian Demand for Application Delivery
Networks (ADN) in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 191: Application Delivery Networks (ADN) Market Review in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 192: Saudi Arabian Application Delivery Networks (ADN)
Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 193: Application Delivery Networks (ADN) Market in the
United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis
in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2020-2027
Table 194: United Arab Emirates Application Delivery Networks
(ADN) Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Component:
2012-2019
Table 195: Application Delivery Networks (ADN) Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Component: 2012 VS 2020
VS 2027
Table 196: Application Delivery Networks (ADN) Market in the
United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis
in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 197: United Arab Emirates Application Delivery Networks
(ADN) Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use:
2012-2019
Table 198: Application Delivery Networks (ADN) Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020
VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 199: Application Delivery Networks (ADN) Market in Rest
of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Component for the Period 2020-2027
Table 200: Rest of Middle East Application Delivery Networks
(ADN) Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Component:
2012-2019
Table 201: Rest of Middle East Application Delivery Networks
(ADN) Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 202: Application Delivery Networks (ADN) Market in Rest
of Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 203: Rest of Middle East Application Delivery Networks
(ADN) Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 204: Application Delivery Networks (ADN) Market Share
Distribution in Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
AFRICA
Table 205: African Application Delivery Networks (ADN) Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to
2027
Table 206: Application Delivery Networks (ADN) Market in Africa
by Component: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 207: African Application Delivery Networks (ADN) Market
Share Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 208: African Application Delivery Networks (ADN) Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 209: Application Delivery Networks (ADN) Historic Demand
Patterns in Africa by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 210: Application Delivery Networks (ADN) Market Share
Breakdown in Africa by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 49
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896845/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: