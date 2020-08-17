New York, Aug. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and Fixtures Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896820/?utm_source=GNW
6 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 14.7% over the period 2020-2027. LED Lamps, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 14.7% CAGR and reach US$43.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the LED Fixtures segment is readjusted to a revised 14.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $12.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 19.1% CAGR
The Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and Fixtures market in the U.S. is estimated at US$12.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$26.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 19.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.5% and 12.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.6% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 18th edition of our report. The 286-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896820/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Light Emitting Diode (LED) Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and Fixtures Global
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and Fixtures Global
Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2012-2019
Table 3: Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and Fixtures Market
Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 4: LED Lamps (Product) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: LED Lamps (Product) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: LED Lamps (Product) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: LED Fixtures (Product) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: LED Fixtures (Product) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: LED Fixtures (Product) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Residential (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 11: Residential (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 12: Residential (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Commercial (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 14: Commercial (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 15: Commercial (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Industrial (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 17: Industrial (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 18: Industrial (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Outdoor (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 20: Outdoor (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$
Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Outdoor (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution by
Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 22: Architectural (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 23: Architectural (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 24: Architectural (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Light Emitting Diode (LED) Market Share (in %) by Company:
2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 25: United States Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and
Fixtures Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and Fixtures Market
in the United States by Product: A Historic Review in US$
Million for 2012-2019
Table 27: United States Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and
Fixtures Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 28: United States Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and
Fixtures Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use:
2020 to 2027
Table 29: Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and Fixtures
Historic Demand Patterns in the United States by End-Use in US$
Million for 2012-2019
Table 30: Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and Fixtures Market
Share Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020
VS 2027
CANADA
Table 31: Canadian Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and
Fixtures Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Canadian Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and
Fixtures Historic Market Review by Product in US$ Million:
2012-2019
Table 33: Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and Fixtures Market
in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for
2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 34: Canadian Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and
Fixtures Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 35: Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and Fixtures Market
in Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$
Million by End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 36: Canadian Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and
Fixtures Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 37: Japanese Market for Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps
and Fixtures: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 38: Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and Fixtures Market
in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 39: Japanese Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and
Fixtures Market Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 40: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Light
Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and Fixtures in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 41: Japanese Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and
Fixtures Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 42: Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and Fixtures Market
Share Shift in Japan by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 43: Chinese Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and Fixtures
Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 44: Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and Fixtures
Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Product:
2012-2019
Table 45: Chinese Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and Fixtures
Market by Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012,
2020, and 2027
Table 46: Chinese Demand for Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps
and Fixtures in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 47: Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and Fixtures Market
Review in China in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 48: Chinese Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and Fixtures
Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Light Emitting Diode (LED) Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 49: European Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and
Fixtures Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 50: Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and Fixtures Market
in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by
Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019
Table 51: European Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and
Fixtures Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 52: European Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and
Fixtures Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Product: 2020-2027
Table 53: Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and Fixtures Market
in Europe in US$ Million by Product: A Historic Review for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 54: European Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and
Fixtures Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 55: European Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and
Fixtures Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 56: Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and Fixtures Market
in Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2012-2019
Table 57: European Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and
Fixtures Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 58: Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and Fixtures Market
in France by Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 59: French Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and Fixtures
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 60: French Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and Fixtures
Market Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 61: Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and Fixtures
Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 62: French Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and Fixtures
Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 63: French Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and Fixtures
Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for
2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 64: Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and Fixtures Market
in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 65: German Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and Fixtures
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 66: German Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and Fixtures
Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 67: Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and Fixtures Market
in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million
by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 68: German Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and Fixtures
Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 69: Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and Fixtures Market
Share Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 70: Italian Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and Fixtures
Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 71: Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and Fixtures
Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Product:
2012-2019
Table 72: Italian Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and Fixtures
Market by Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012,
2020, and 2027
Table 73: Italian Demand for Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps
and Fixtures in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 74: Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and Fixtures Market
Review in Italy in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 75: Italian Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and Fixtures
Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 76: United Kingdom Market for Light Emitting Diode (LED)
Lamps and Fixtures: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in
US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 77: Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and Fixtures Market
in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million
by Product for the Period 2012-2019
Table 78: United Kingdom Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and
Fixtures Market Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 79: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and Fixtures in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 80: United Kingdom Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and
Fixtures Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 81: Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and Fixtures Market
Share Shift in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
SPAIN
Table 82: Spanish Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and Fixtures
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020
to 2027
Table 83: Spanish Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and Fixtures
Historic Market Review by Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 84: Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and Fixtures Market
in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for
2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 85: Spanish Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and Fixtures
Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use:
2020 to 2027
Table 86: Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and Fixtures Market
in Spain: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$
Million by End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 87: Spanish Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and Fixtures
Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 88: Russian Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and Fixtures
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product:
2020 to 2027
Table 89: Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and Fixtures Market
in Russia by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 90: Russian Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and Fixtures
Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 91: Russian Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and Fixtures
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 92: Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and Fixtures
Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by End-Use in US$ Million
for 2012-2019
Table 93: Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and Fixtures Market
Share Breakdown in Russia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 94: Rest of Europe Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and
Fixtures Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Product: 2020-2027
Table 95: Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and Fixtures Market
in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by Product: A Historic Review
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 96: Rest of Europe Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and
Fixtures Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 97: Rest of Europe Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and
Fixtures Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 98: Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and Fixtures Market
in Rest of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$
Million by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019
Table 99: Rest of Europe Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and
Fixtures Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 100: Asia-Pacific Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and
Fixtures Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 101: Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and Fixtures Market
in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by
Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and
Fixtures Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020
VS 2027
Table 103: Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and Fixtures Market
in Asia-Pacific by Product: Estimates and Projections in US$
Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and
Fixtures Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product:
2012-2019
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and
Fixtures Market Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 106: Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and Fixtures
Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and
Fixtures Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use:
2012-2019
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and
Fixtures Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspectiveby End-Use
for 2012, 2020, and 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 109: Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and Fixtures Market
in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 110: Australian Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and
Fixtures Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product:
2012-2019
Table 111: Australian Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and
Fixtures Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 112: Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and Fixtures Market
in Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 113: Australian Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and
Fixtures Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use:
2012-2019
Table 114: Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and Fixtures Market
Share Distribution in Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
INDIA
Table 115: Indian Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and Fixtures
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020
to 2027
Table 116: Indian Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and Fixtures
Historic Market Review by Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 117: Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and Fixtures Market
in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for
2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 118: Indian Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and Fixtures
Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use:
2020 to 2027
Table 119: Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and Fixtures Market
in India: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$
Million by End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 120: Indian Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and Fixtures
Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 121: Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and Fixtures Market
in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 122: South Korean Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and
Fixtures Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product:
2012-2019
Table 123: Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and Fixtures Market
Share Distribution in South Korea by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 124: Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and Fixtures Market
in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 125: South Korean Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and
Fixtures Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use:
2012-2019
Table 126: Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and Fixtures Market
Share Distribution in South Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Light Emitting Diode
(LED) Lamps and Fixtures: Annual Sales Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 128: Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and Fixtures Market
in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million
by Product for the Period 2012-2019
Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific Light Emitting Diode (LED)
Lamps and Fixtures Market Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and Fixtures in US$
Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 131: Rest of Asia-Pacific Light Emitting Diode (LED)
Lamps and Fixtures Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 132: Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and Fixtures Market
Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 133: Latin American Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and
Fixtures Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million:
2020-2027
Table 134: Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and Fixtures Market
in Latin America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic
Perspective for the Period 2012-2019
Table 135: Latin American Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and
Fixtures Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by
Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 136: Latin American Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and
Fixtures Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 137: Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and Fixtures
Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by
Product: 2012-2019
Table 138: Latin American Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and
Fixtures Marketby Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for
2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 139: Latin American Demand for Light Emitting Diode (LED)
Lamps and Fixtures in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 140: Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and Fixtures Market
Review in Latin America in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 141: Latin American Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and
Fixtures Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
ARGENTINA
Table 142: Argentinean Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and
Fixtures Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Product: 2020-2027
Table 143: Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and Fixtures Market
in Argentina in US$ Million by Product: A Historic Review for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 144: Argentinean Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and
Fixtures Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 145: Argentinean Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and
Fixtures Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 146: Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and Fixtures Market
in Argentina: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million
by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019
Table 147: Argentinean Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and
Fixtures Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 148: Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and Fixtures Market
in Brazil by Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 149: Brazilian Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and
Fixtures Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product:
2012-2019
Table 150: Brazilian Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and
Fixtures Market Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 151: Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and Fixtures
Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 152: Brazilian Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and
Fixtures Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use:
2012-2019
Table 153: Brazilian Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and
Fixtures Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by
End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
MEXICO
Table 154: Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and Fixtures Market
in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 155: Mexican Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and
Fixtures Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product:
2012-2019
Table 156: Mexican Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and
Fixtures Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 157: Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and Fixtures Market
in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million
by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 158: Mexican Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and
Fixtures Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use:
2012-2019
Table 159: Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and Fixtures Market
Share Distribution in Mexico by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 160: Rest of Latin America Light Emitting Diode (LED)
Lamps and Fixtures Market Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 161: Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and Fixtures Market
in Rest of Latin America by Product: A Historic Review in US$
Million for 2012-2019
Table 162: Rest of Latin America Light Emitting Diode (LED)
Lamps and Fixtures Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
Table 163: Rest of Latin America Light Emitting Diode (LED)
Lamps and Fixtures Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 164: Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and Fixtures
Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin America by End-Use in
US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 165: Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and Fixtures Market
Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 166: The Middle East Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and
Fixtures Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 167: Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and Fixtures Market
in the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 168: The Middle East Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and
Fixtures Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 169: The Middle East Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and
Fixtures Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 170: The Middle East Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and
Fixtures Historic Marketby Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 171: Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and Fixtures Market
in the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Salesby
Product for 2012,2020, and 2027
Table 172: The Middle East Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and
Fixtures Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 173: Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and Fixtures Market
in the Middle East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns
in US$ Million by End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 174: The Middle East Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and
Fixtures Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 175: Iranian Market for Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps
and Fixtures: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 176: Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and Fixtures Market
in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 177: Iranian Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and
Fixtures Market Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 178: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Light
Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and Fixtures in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 179: Iranian Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and
Fixtures Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 180: Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and Fixtures Market
Share Shift in Iran by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 181: Israeli Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and
Fixtures Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Product: 2020-2027
Table 182: Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and Fixtures Market
in Israel in US$ Million by Product: A Historic Review for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 183: Israeli Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and
Fixtures Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 184: Israeli Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and
Fixtures Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 185: Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and Fixtures Market
in Israel: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2012-2019
Table 186: Israeli Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and
Fixtures Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 187: Saudi Arabian Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and
Fixtures Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 188: Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and Fixtures
Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by
Product: 2012-2019
Table 189: Saudi Arabian Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and
Fixtures Market by Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for
2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 190: Saudi Arabian Demand for Light Emitting Diode (LED)
Lamps and Fixtures in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 191: Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and Fixtures Market
Review in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 192: Saudi Arabian Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and
Fixtures Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 193: Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and Fixtures Market
in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future
Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 194: United Arab Emirates Light Emitting Diode (LED)
Lamps and Fixtures Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by
Product: 2012-2019
Table 195: Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and Fixtures Market
Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Product: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
Table 196: Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and Fixtures Market
in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 197: United Arab Emirates Light Emitting Diode (LED)
Lamps and Fixtures Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 198: Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and Fixtures Market
Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 199: Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and Fixtures Market
in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future
Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 200: Rest of Middle East Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps
and Fixtures Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by
Product: 2012-2019
Table 201: Rest of Middle East Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps
and Fixtures Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 202: Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and Fixtures Market
in Rest of Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 203: Rest of Middle East Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps
and Fixtures Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use:
2012-2019
Table 204: Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and Fixtures Market
Share Distribution in Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 205: African Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and
Fixtures Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 206: Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and Fixtures Market
in Africa by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 207: African Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and
Fixtures Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 208: African Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and
Fixtures Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use:
2020 to 2027
Table 209: Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and Fixtures
Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by End-Use in US$ Million
for 2012-2019
Table 210: Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and Fixtures Market
Share Breakdown in Africa by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 46
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896820/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: