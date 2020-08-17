New York, Aug. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and Fixtures Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896820/?utm_source=GNW

6 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 14.7% over the period 2020-2027. LED Lamps, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 14.7% CAGR and reach US$43.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the LED Fixtures segment is readjusted to a revised 14.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $12.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 19.1% CAGR



The Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and Fixtures market in the U.S. is estimated at US$12.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$26.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 19.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.5% and 12.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.6% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 18th edition of our report. The 286-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Cree, Inc.

Everlight Electronics Co., Ltd.

GE Lighting

LG Innotek

Lumens Co., Ltd.

Lumileds Holding BV

Nichia Corporation

OSRAM Licht AG

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Seoul Semiconductor Co., Ltd.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896820/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Light Emitting Diode (LED) Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and Fixtures Global

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and Fixtures Global

Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2012-2019



Table 3: Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and Fixtures Market

Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 4: LED Lamps (Product) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: LED Lamps (Product) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: LED Lamps (Product) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: LED Fixtures (Product) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: LED Fixtures (Product) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: LED Fixtures (Product) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Residential (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 11: Residential (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 12: Residential (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Commercial (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 14: Commercial (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 15: Commercial (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Industrial (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 17: Industrial (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: Industrial (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Outdoor (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 20: Outdoor (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$

Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Outdoor (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution by

Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 22: Architectural (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Architectural (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 24: Architectural (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Light Emitting Diode (LED) Market Share (in %) by Company:

2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 25: United States Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and

Fixtures Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and Fixtures Market

in the United States by Product: A Historic Review in US$

Million for 2012-2019



Table 27: United States Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and

Fixtures Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 28: United States Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and

Fixtures Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use:

2020 to 2027



Table 29: Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and Fixtures

Historic Demand Patterns in the United States by End-Use in US$

Million for 2012-2019



Table 30: Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and Fixtures Market

Share Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027



CANADA

Table 31: Canadian Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and

Fixtures Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Canadian Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and

Fixtures Historic Market Review by Product in US$ Million:

2012-2019



Table 33: Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and Fixtures Market

in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for

2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 34: Canadian Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and

Fixtures Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and Fixtures Market

in Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$

Million by End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 36: Canadian Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and

Fixtures Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 37: Japanese Market for Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps

and Fixtures: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 38: Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and Fixtures Market

in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 39: Japanese Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and

Fixtures Market Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 40: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Light

Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and Fixtures in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Japanese Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and

Fixtures Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 42: Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and Fixtures Market

Share Shift in Japan by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 43: Chinese Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and Fixtures

Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 44: Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and Fixtures

Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Product:

2012-2019



Table 45: Chinese Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and Fixtures

Market by Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 46: Chinese Demand for Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps

and Fixtures in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and Fixtures Market

Review in China in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 48: Chinese Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and Fixtures

Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Light Emitting Diode (LED) Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 49: European Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and

Fixtures Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 50: Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and Fixtures Market

in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by

Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019



Table 51: European Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and

Fixtures Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 52: European Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and

Fixtures Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Product: 2020-2027



Table 53: Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and Fixtures Market

in Europe in US$ Million by Product: A Historic Review for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 54: European Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and

Fixtures Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 55: European Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and

Fixtures Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 56: Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and Fixtures Market

in Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2012-2019



Table 57: European Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and

Fixtures Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 58: Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and Fixtures Market

in France by Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 59: French Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and Fixtures

Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 60: French Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and Fixtures

Market Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and Fixtures

Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 62: French Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and Fixtures

Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 63: French Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and Fixtures

Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for

2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 64: Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and Fixtures Market

in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 65: German Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and Fixtures

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 66: German Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and Fixtures

Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 67: Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and Fixtures Market

in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million

by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 68: German Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and Fixtures

Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 69: Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and Fixtures Market

Share Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 70: Italian Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and Fixtures

Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 71: Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and Fixtures

Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Product:

2012-2019



Table 72: Italian Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and Fixtures

Market by Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 73: Italian Demand for Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps

and Fixtures in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 74: Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and Fixtures Market

Review in Italy in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 75: Italian Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and Fixtures

Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 76: United Kingdom Market for Light Emitting Diode (LED)

Lamps and Fixtures: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in

US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 77: Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and Fixtures Market

in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million

by Product for the Period 2012-2019



Table 78: United Kingdom Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and

Fixtures Market Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 79: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and Fixtures in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 80: United Kingdom Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and

Fixtures Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 81: Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and Fixtures Market

Share Shift in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



SPAIN

Table 82: Spanish Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and Fixtures

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020

to 2027



Table 83: Spanish Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and Fixtures

Historic Market Review by Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 84: Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and Fixtures Market

in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for

2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 85: Spanish Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and Fixtures

Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use:

2020 to 2027



Table 86: Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and Fixtures Market

in Spain: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$

Million by End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 87: Spanish Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and Fixtures

Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 88: Russian Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and Fixtures

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product:

2020 to 2027



Table 89: Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and Fixtures Market

in Russia by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 90: Russian Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and Fixtures

Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 91: Russian Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and Fixtures

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and Fixtures

Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by End-Use in US$ Million

for 2012-2019



Table 93: Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and Fixtures Market

Share Breakdown in Russia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 94: Rest of Europe Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and

Fixtures Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Product: 2020-2027



Table 95: Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and Fixtures Market

in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by Product: A Historic Review

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 96: Rest of Europe Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and

Fixtures Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 97: Rest of Europe Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and

Fixtures Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 98: Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and Fixtures Market

in Rest of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$

Million by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019



Table 99: Rest of Europe Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and

Fixtures Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 100: Asia-Pacific Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and

Fixtures Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 101: Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and Fixtures Market

in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by

Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019



Table 102: Asia-Pacific Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and

Fixtures Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027



Table 103: Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and Fixtures Market

in Asia-Pacific by Product: Estimates and Projections in US$

Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 104: Asia-Pacific Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and

Fixtures Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product:

2012-2019



Table 105: Asia-Pacific Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and

Fixtures Market Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 106: Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and Fixtures

Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 107: Asia-Pacific Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and

Fixtures Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use:

2012-2019



Table 108: Asia-Pacific Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and

Fixtures Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspectiveby End-Use

for 2012, 2020, and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 109: Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and Fixtures Market

in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 110: Australian Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and

Fixtures Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product:

2012-2019



Table 111: Australian Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and

Fixtures Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 112: Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and Fixtures Market

in Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 113: Australian Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and

Fixtures Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use:

2012-2019



Table 114: Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and Fixtures Market

Share Distribution in Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



INDIA

Table 115: Indian Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and Fixtures

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020

to 2027



Table 116: Indian Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and Fixtures

Historic Market Review by Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 117: Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and Fixtures Market

in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for

2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 118: Indian Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and Fixtures

Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use:

2020 to 2027



Table 119: Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and Fixtures Market

in India: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$

Million by End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 120: Indian Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and Fixtures

Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 121: Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and Fixtures Market

in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 122: South Korean Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and

Fixtures Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product:

2012-2019



Table 123: Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and Fixtures Market

Share Distribution in South Korea by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 124: Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and Fixtures Market

in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 125: South Korean Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and

Fixtures Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use:

2012-2019



Table 126: Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and Fixtures Market

Share Distribution in South Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Light Emitting Diode

(LED) Lamps and Fixtures: Annual Sales Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 128: Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and Fixtures Market

in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million

by Product for the Period 2012-2019



Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific Light Emitting Diode (LED)

Lamps and Fixtures Market Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and Fixtures in US$

Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 131: Rest of Asia-Pacific Light Emitting Diode (LED)

Lamps and Fixtures Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 132: Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and Fixtures Market

Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 133: Latin American Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and

Fixtures Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million:

2020-2027



Table 134: Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and Fixtures Market

in Latin America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic

Perspective for the Period 2012-2019



Table 135: Latin American Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and

Fixtures Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by

Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 136: Latin American Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and

Fixtures Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 137: Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and Fixtures

Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by

Product: 2012-2019



Table 138: Latin American Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and

Fixtures Marketby Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for

2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 139: Latin American Demand for Light Emitting Diode (LED)

Lamps and Fixtures in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 140: Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and Fixtures Market

Review in Latin America in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 141: Latin American Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and

Fixtures Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



ARGENTINA

Table 142: Argentinean Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and

Fixtures Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Product: 2020-2027



Table 143: Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and Fixtures Market

in Argentina in US$ Million by Product: A Historic Review for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 144: Argentinean Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and

Fixtures Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 145: Argentinean Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and

Fixtures Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 146: Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and Fixtures Market

in Argentina: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million

by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019



Table 147: Argentinean Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and

Fixtures Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 148: Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and Fixtures Market

in Brazil by Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 149: Brazilian Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and

Fixtures Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product:

2012-2019



Table 150: Brazilian Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and

Fixtures Market Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 151: Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and Fixtures

Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 152: Brazilian Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and

Fixtures Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use:

2012-2019



Table 153: Brazilian Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and

Fixtures Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by

End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



MEXICO

Table 154: Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and Fixtures Market

in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 155: Mexican Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and

Fixtures Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product:

2012-2019



Table 156: Mexican Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and

Fixtures Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 157: Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and Fixtures Market

in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million

by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 158: Mexican Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and

Fixtures Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use:

2012-2019



Table 159: Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and Fixtures Market

Share Distribution in Mexico by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 160: Rest of Latin America Light Emitting Diode (LED)

Lamps and Fixtures Market Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 161: Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and Fixtures Market

in Rest of Latin America by Product: A Historic Review in US$

Million for 2012-2019



Table 162: Rest of Latin America Light Emitting Diode (LED)

Lamps and Fixtures Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



Table 163: Rest of Latin America Light Emitting Diode (LED)

Lamps and Fixtures Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 164: Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and Fixtures

Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin America by End-Use in

US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 165: Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and Fixtures Market

Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 166: The Middle East Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and

Fixtures Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 167: Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and Fixtures Market

in the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 168: The Middle East Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and

Fixtures Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 169: The Middle East Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and

Fixtures Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 170: The Middle East Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and

Fixtures Historic Marketby Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 171: Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and Fixtures Market

in the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Salesby

Product for 2012,2020, and 2027



Table 172: The Middle East Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and

Fixtures Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 173: Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and Fixtures Market

in the Middle East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns

in US$ Million by End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 174: The Middle East Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and

Fixtures Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 175: Iranian Market for Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps

and Fixtures: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 176: Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and Fixtures Market

in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 177: Iranian Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and

Fixtures Market Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 178: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Light

Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and Fixtures in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 179: Iranian Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and

Fixtures Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 180: Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and Fixtures Market

Share Shift in Iran by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 181: Israeli Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and

Fixtures Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Product: 2020-2027



Table 182: Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and Fixtures Market

in Israel in US$ Million by Product: A Historic Review for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 183: Israeli Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and

Fixtures Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 184: Israeli Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and

Fixtures Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 185: Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and Fixtures Market

in Israel: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2012-2019



Table 186: Israeli Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and

Fixtures Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 187: Saudi Arabian Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and

Fixtures Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 188: Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and Fixtures

Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by

Product: 2012-2019



Table 189: Saudi Arabian Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and

Fixtures Market by Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for

2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 190: Saudi Arabian Demand for Light Emitting Diode (LED)

Lamps and Fixtures in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 191: Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and Fixtures Market

Review in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 192: Saudi Arabian Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and

Fixtures Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 193: Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and Fixtures Market

in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future

Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 194: United Arab Emirates Light Emitting Diode (LED)

Lamps and Fixtures Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by

Product: 2012-2019



Table 195: Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and Fixtures Market

Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Product: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



Table 196: Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and Fixtures Market

in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 197: United Arab Emirates Light Emitting Diode (LED)

Lamps and Fixtures Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 198: Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and Fixtures Market

Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 199: Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and Fixtures Market

in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future

Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 200: Rest of Middle East Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps

and Fixtures Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by

Product: 2012-2019



Table 201: Rest of Middle East Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps

and Fixtures Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 202: Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and Fixtures Market

in Rest of Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 203: Rest of Middle East Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps

and Fixtures Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use:

2012-2019



Table 204: Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and Fixtures Market

Share Distribution in Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 205: African Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and

Fixtures Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 206: Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and Fixtures Market

in Africa by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 207: African Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and

Fixtures Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 208: African Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and

Fixtures Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use:

2020 to 2027



Table 209: Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and Fixtures

Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by End-Use in US$ Million

for 2012-2019



Table 210: Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and Fixtures Market

Share Breakdown in Africa by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 46

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896820/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001