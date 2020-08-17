IZEA has partnered with King Sports & Entertainment to onboard their entire roster to Shake, including: Jamal Adams, safety for the Seattle Seahawks, Tre’Davious White, cornerback for the Buffalo Bills, Clelin Ferrell, defensive end for the Las Vegas Raiders, Roy Robertson-Harris, defensive end for the Chicago Bears, Donte Jackson, cornerback for the Carolina Panthers, C. J. Gardener Johnson, safety for the New Orleans Saints, Jonathan Abram, safety for the Las Vegas Raiders, John Jenkins, nose tackle for the Chicago Bears, free agent Kelly Bryant and free agent Daniel Wise.

IZEA has partnered with King Sports & Entertainment to onboard their entire roster to Shake, including: Jamal Adams, safety for the Seattle Seahawks, Tre’Davious White, cornerback for the Buffalo Bills, Clelin Ferrell, defensive end for the Las Vegas Raiders, Roy Robertson-Harris, defensive end for the Chicago Bears, Donte Jackson, cornerback for the Carolina Panthers, C. J. Gardener Johnson, safety for the New Orleans Saints, Jonathan Abram, safety for the Las Vegas Raiders, John Jenkins, nose tackle for the Chicago Bears, free agent Kelly Bryant and free agent Daniel Wise.

Orlando, Florida, Aug. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA), the premier provider of influencer marketing technology, data, and services for the world’s leading brands, today announced that twelve professional athletes from the NBA and NFL have joined IZEA’s Shake platform. Shake is a new online marketplace that allows creators to offer their services, delivered digitally, for a self-determined price. Influencers, speakers, photographers, podcasters, and more can use IZEA’s Shake to collaborate and transact with marketers and individual buyers.

“We are extremely excited to welcome these professional athletes onto Shake,” said IZEA founder and CEO Ted Murphy. “We have had the opportunity to facilitate influencer collaborations with marketers for some of these athletes in the past and can’t wait to see what they do on our new platform. Shake opens up new monetization opportunities for these athletes that are not available inside of IZEAx. Their offerings in the marketplace include virtual appearances like conference keynotes, fan video shoutouts, and conference calls, as well as traditional sponsored social content. Whether you want to pump up your office at a meeting or tell your little brother Jamal Adams says good luck in his football game, you can do it all with these athletes on Shake.”

“We are thrilled to join the existing talent on IZEA’s newest platform, Shake! The platform offers a streamlined way for my talent to connect with brands, marketers, and fans and increase sponsorship opportunities,” said King Sports Executive Director Clinton Reyes. “I’m especially excited about the fan video shoutouts, corporate Zoom calls and conference keynotes. With the increasingly unsure situation around COVID-19, I’m happy to have a way for my players to continue their public appearance virtually on Shake.”

IZEA has partnered with King Sports & Entertainment to onboard their entire roster to Shake, including: Jamal Adams, safety for the Seattle Seahawks, Tre’Davious White, cornerback for the Buffalo Bills, Clelin Ferrell, defensive end for the Las Vegas Raiders, Roy Robertson-Harris, defensive end for the Chicago Bears, Donte Jackson, cornerback for the Carolina Panthers, C. J. Gardener Johnson, safety for the New Orleans Saints, Jonathan Abram, safety for the Las Vegas Raiders, John Jenkins, nose tackle for the Chicago Bears, free agent Kelly Bryant and free agent Daniel Wise. IZEA has also partnered with two NBA players, Wesley Iwundu from the Orlando Magic and George Hill from the Milwaukee Bucks.

“With the prominence of sports culture in the United States and the success seen with the 2020 NBA Bubble thus far, we’re thrilled to bring on more professional athletes to Shake,” added Murphy. “We view this as a great opportunity for athletes, fans, and marketers to connect and transact in a world that is becoming increasingly digital.”

Athletes who would like to join Shake can visit https://shake.izea.com .

All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners. All company, product and service names used in this press release and Shake are for identification purposes only. Use of these names, logos, and brands does not imply endorsement or partnership.

About IZEA Worldwide, Inc.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (“IZEA”) operates IZEAx, the premier online marketplace that connects marketers with content creators. IZEAx automates influencer marketing and custom content development, allowing brands and agencies to scale their marketing programs. IZEA creators include celebrities and accredited journalists. Creators are compensated for producing unique content such as long and short form text, videos, photos, status updates, and illustrations for marketers or distributing such content on behalf of marketers through their personal websites, blogs, and social media channels. Marketers receive influential content and engaging, shareable stories that drive awareness. For more information about IZEA, visit https://izea.com/.

About King Sports & Entertainment

King Sports and Entertainment is a leading sports marketing and creative agency providing marketing, business development and content production services to brands and professional athletes. King produces strategic marketing campaigns for brands who look to amplify messaging through sports and athletes. Key areas of expertise include: branded content strategy and creation, sponsorship and partnership marketing, video and content production, public relations and endorsement negotiations for elite athletes who we directly represent. King has represented numerous top NFL draft picks including the #4 overall draft pick in the 2019 NFL Draft Clelin Ferrell and the #6 overall draft pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, Jamal Adams amongst other Pro Bowlers, All-Pro’s and 1st rounders. King prides itself on partnering with top brands and athletes who look to elevate their presence through strategy and commitment.

Safe Harbor Statement

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. For IZEA’s full safe harbor statement, please visit https://izea.com/safe-harbor-statement/ .





Attachment

Martin Smith IZEA Worldwide, Inc. Phone: 407-674-6911 Email: ir@izea.com