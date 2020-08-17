LITGRID AB (hereinafter - LITGRID and the Company, legal entity code: 302564383, registered office address: Viršuliškių skg. 99B, Vilnius) notifies that Board member Rimvydas Štilinis, who also serves as the chairman of LITGRID Management Board submitted a letter of resignation effective from August 31-st 2020.

