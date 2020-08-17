New York, Aug. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Contact Lenses Cleaning Solutions Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896704/?utm_source=GNW

8% over the analysis period 2020 through 2027.The market is expected to benefit from the projected US$15.7 billion opportunity by 2027 for contact lenses. Incidence of refractive errors is on the rise globally among both men and women. Increasing digital screen time accompanying the increased use of computers, smartphones & tablets is playing a key role in myopia development. With the pandemic showing no signs of receding schools the world over have adopted digital teaching methods. Online classes & digital notes and homework have increased the average screen time of a child by over 4 to 5 hours per day. Increased digital screen viewing increases risk of myopia among younger children with developing structure of the eye. A public health crisis of evolving proportions, treatment for myopia & presbyopia will witness increasing demand. Risks of surgical intervention will drive preference for eyeglasses & contact lenses. Contact lenses will receive higher preference due to aesthetic benefits & improved vision. Pediatric contact lenses are growing in popularity on the back of improved awareness & knowledge about right usage. Under this scenario contact lens solutions will witness parallel increase in demand. Trends in the contact lens sector are quite similar across most global markets. However, in terms of wearer base, regional markets exhibit varying rates.



The ’wearer base’ is a basic measure of penetration of contact lenses in a particular market. It represents the portion of people aged 15 or above that use contact lenses in a given population. The United States is the largest market in terms of wearer base with about 45 million using contact lenses. Of these, the number of soft lens wearers exceeds 34 million. In Japan, total population of contact lens wearers is around 17 million, representing 15% of adults. Both the US and Japan together account for over 40% of all contact lens wearing population worldwide. Europe has the next largest wearer base for contact lenses in the world. Women represent the largest user base for contact lenses largely due to the aesthetic benefits offered. Colored contact lenses in green, blue, brown, grey & turquoise are especially growing in popularity among women in the younger age groups of 18 to 28 years. Soft contact lens is the most preferred type of contact lens by women.



Market penetration is expected to increase across the world in future, primarily due to increased research and development efforts and new product innovations, which would continue to expand potential wearer base of contact lens. The market for contact lenses in the US, with a relatively higher penetration level, is more mature than rest of the world. Most future growth lies on non-US markets. Combined with lower penetration rates, the growing trend towards disposable soft contacts due to increasing availability of superior quality and competitively priced products offers considerable potential for growth. Teenagers, and younger people represent the prime targets of contact lens makers, the segments where significant research and development activity is underway. On an average, every year around 20% new potential consumers enter the market, including 10% representing new teen population and around 10% of unsatisfied patients that shift to advanced lenses. Teenage consumers generally substitute around 10% of patients in the age group of 40-50 years that discontinue using contacts and shift to eyeglasses and other modes of vision correction. As compared to males, females are the major users of contact lenses, accounting for about 2/3rd of the lenses prescribed. The proportion is as high as 78:22 in some of the Asian market such as Korea, China, Taiwan, and the Philippines.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896704/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Global Competitor Market Shares

Contact Lenses Cleaning Solutions Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018E



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Table 1: Contact Lenses Cleaning Solutions Global Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 2: Contact Lenses Cleaning Solutions Global Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Contact Lenses Cleaning Solutions Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Multi Purpose (Segment) World Market by Region/Country

in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Multi Purpose (Segment) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Multi Purpose (Segment) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Hydrogen Proxide-based (Segment) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Hydrogen Proxide-based (Segment) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Hydrogen Proxide-based (Segment) Market Sales

Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Silicone Hydrogel (Material Type) Geographic Market

Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Silicone Hydrogel (Material Type) Region Wise

Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to

2019



Table 12: Silicone Hydrogel (Material Type) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 13: Other Materials (Material Type) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020

to 2027



Table 14: Other Materials (Material Type) Market Historic

Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Other Materials (Material Type) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Retail (Distribution Channel) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Retail (Distribution Channel) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: Retail (Distribution Channel) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 19: Eye-Care Professionals (Distribution Channel) World

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Eye-Care Professionals (Distribution Channel) Market

Worldwide Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million:

2012 to 2019



Table 21: Eye-Care Professionals (Distribution Channel) Market

Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027



Table 22: Online (Distribution Channel) Market Opportunity

Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to

2027



Table 23: Online (Distribution Channel) Global Historic Demand

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019



Table 24: Online (Distribution Channel) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Contact Lenses Cleaning Solutions Market Share (in %) by

Company: 2018 & 2027

Market Analytics

Table 25: United States Contact Lenses Cleaning Solutions

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment:

2020 to 2027



Table 26: Contact Lenses Cleaning Solutions Market in the

United States by Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 27: United States Contact Lenses Cleaning Solutions

Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: Contact Lenses Cleaning Solutions Market in the

United States in US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027



Table 29: Contact Lenses Cleaning Solutions Historic Demand

Patterns in the United States in US$ Million by Material Type:

2012-2019



Table 30: United States Contact Lenses Cleaning Solutions

Market Share Breakdown by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: United States Contact Lenses Cleaning Solutions

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Distribution

Channel: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Contact Lenses Cleaning Solutions Market in the

United States by Distribution Channel: A Historic Review in US$

Million for 2012-2019



Table 33: United States Contact Lenses Cleaning Solutions

Market Share Breakdown by Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



CANADA

Table 34: Canadian Contact Lenses Cleaning Solutions Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Canadian Contact Lenses Cleaning Solutions Historic

Market Review by Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 36: Contact Lenses Cleaning Solutions Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 37: Canadian Contact Lenses Cleaning Solutions Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Material Type:

2020-2027



2020-202



Table 39: Canadian Contact Lenses Cleaning Solutions Market

Shares in Percentages by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 40: Canadian Contact Lenses Cleaning Solutions Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Distribution Channel:

2020 to 2027



Table 41: Canadian Contact Lenses Cleaning Solutions Historic

Market Review by Distribution Channel in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 42: Contact Lenses Cleaning Solutions Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Distribution Channel for

2012, 2020, and 2027



JAPAN

Table 43: Japanese Market for Contact Lenses Cleaning

Solutions: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 44: Contact Lenses Cleaning Solutions Market in Japan:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 45: Japanese Contact Lenses Cleaning Solutions Market

Share Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 46: Japanese Contact Lenses Cleaning Solutions Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Material Type:

2020-2027



Table 47: Contact Lenses Cleaning Solutions Demand Patterns in

Japan in US$ Million by Material Type: 2012-2019



Table 48: Japanese Contact Lenses Cleaning Solutions Market

Share in Percentages by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 49: Japanese Market for Contact Lenses Cleaning

Solutions: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Distribution Channel for the Period 2020-2027



Table 50: Contact Lenses Cleaning Solutions Market in Japan:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Distribution Channel

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 51: Japanese Contact Lenses Cleaning Solutions Market

Share Analysis by Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 52: Chinese Contact Lenses Cleaning Solutions Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period

2020-2027



Table 53: Contact Lenses Cleaning Solutions Historic Market

Analysis in China in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 54: Chinese Contact Lenses Cleaning Solutions Market by

Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 55: Chinese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Contact

Lenses Cleaning Solutions Market in US$ Million by Material

Type: 2020-2027



Table 56: Contact Lenses Cleaning Solutions Historic Demand

Scenario in China in US$ Million by Material Type: 2012-2019



Table 57: Chinese Contact Lenses Cleaning Solutions Market

Share Breakdown by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: Chinese Contact Lenses Cleaning Solutions Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Distribution Channel for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 59: Contact Lenses Cleaning Solutions Historic Market

Analysis in China in US$ Million by Distribution Channel:

2012-2019



Table 60: Chinese Contact Lenses Cleaning Solutions Market by

Distribution Channel: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012,

2020, and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Contact Lenses Cleaning Solutions Market: Competitor

Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2018 & 2027

Market Analytics

Table 61: European Contact Lenses Cleaning Solutions Market

Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 62: Contact Lenses Cleaning Solutions Market in Europe:

A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 63: European Contact Lenses Cleaning Solutions Market

Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 64: European Contact Lenses Cleaning Solutions Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027



Table 65: Contact Lenses Cleaning Solutions Market in Europe in

US$ Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 66: European Contact Lenses Cleaning Solutions Market

Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 67: Contact Lenses Cleaning Solutions Demand Potential in

Europe in US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027



Table 68: European Contact Lenses Cleaning Solutions Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Material Type: 2012-2019



Table 69: Contact Lenses Cleaning Solutions Market in Europe :

Breakdown of Sales by Material Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 70: European Contact Lenses Cleaning Solutions Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Distribution Channel:

2020-2027



Table 71: Contact Lenses Cleaning Solutions Market in Europe in

US$ Million by Distribution Channel: A Historic Review for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 72: European Contact Lenses Cleaning Solutions Market

Share Breakdown by Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 73: Contact Lenses Cleaning Solutions Market in France by

Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 74: French Contact Lenses Cleaning Solutions Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 75: French Contact Lenses Cleaning Solutions Market Share

Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 76: Contact Lenses Cleaning Solutions Recent Past,

Current & Future Market Analysis in France in US$ Million by

Material Type: 2020-2027



Table 77: French Contact Lenses Cleaning Solutions Market:

Historic Review in US$ Million by Material Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 78: French Contact Lenses Cleaning Solutions Market Share

Shift by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 79: Contact Lenses Cleaning Solutions Market in France by

Distribution Channel: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 80: French Contact Lenses Cleaning Solutions Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Distribution Channel:

2012-2019



Table 81: French Contact Lenses Cleaning Solutions Market Share

Analysis by Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 82: Contact Lenses Cleaning Solutions Market in Germany:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 83: German Contact Lenses Cleaning Solutions Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 84: German Contact Lenses Cleaning Solutions Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 85: German Contact Lenses Cleaning Solutions Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Material Type:

2020-2027



Table 86: Contact Lenses Cleaning Solutions Market in Germany:

Historic Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Material Type for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 87: German Contact Lenses Cleaning Solutions Market Share

Distribution by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 88: Contact Lenses Cleaning Solutions Market in Germany:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Distribution Channel for the Period 2020-2027



Table 89: German Contact Lenses Cleaning Solutions Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Distribution Channel:

2012-2019



Table 90: German Contact Lenses Cleaning Solutions Market Share

Breakdown by Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 91: Italian Contact Lenses Cleaning Solutions Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period

2020-2027



Table 92: Contact Lenses Cleaning Solutions Historic Market

Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 93: Italian Contact Lenses Cleaning Solutions Market by

Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 94: Italian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Contact

Lenses Cleaning Solutions Market in US$ Million by Material

Type: 2020-2027



Table 95: Contact Lenses Cleaning Solutions Historic Demand

Scenario in Italy in US$ Million by Material Type: 2012-2019



Table 96: Italian Contact Lenses Cleaning Solutions Market

Share Breakdown by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 97: Italian Contact Lenses Cleaning Solutions Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Distribution Channel for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 98: Contact Lenses Cleaning Solutions Historic Market

Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Distribution Channel:

2012-2019



Table 99: Italian Contact Lenses Cleaning Solutions Market by

Distribution Channel: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012,

2020, and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 100: United Kingdom Market for Contact Lenses Cleaning

Solutions: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 101: Contact Lenses Cleaning Solutions Market in the

United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by

Segment for the Period 2012-2019



Table 102: United Kingdom Contact Lenses Cleaning Solutions

Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 103: United Kingdom Contact Lenses Cleaning Solutions

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Material

Type: 2020-2027



Table 104: Contact Lenses Cleaning Solutions Demand Patterns in

the United Kingdom in US$ Million by Material Type: 2012-2019



Table 105: United Kingdom Contact Lenses Cleaning Solutions

Market Share in Percentages by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 106: United Kingdom Market for Contact Lenses Cleaning

Solutions: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Distribution Channel for the Period 2020-2027



Table 107: Contact Lenses Cleaning Solutions Market in the

United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by

Distribution Channel for the Period 2012-2019



Table 108: United Kingdom Contact Lenses Cleaning Solutions

Market Share Analysis by Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



SPAIN

Table 109: Spanish Contact Lenses Cleaning Solutions Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 110: Spanish Contact Lenses Cleaning Solutions Historic

Market Review by Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 111: Contact Lenses Cleaning Solutions Market in Spain:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 112: Spanish Contact Lenses Cleaning Solutions Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Material Type:

2020-2027



Table 113: Contact Lenses Cleaning Solutions Market in Spain:

Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Material Type for the

period 2012-2019



Table 114: Spanish Contact Lenses Cleaning Solutions Market

Shares in Percentages by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 115: Spanish Contact Lenses Cleaning Solutions Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Distribution Channel:

2020 to 2027



Table 116: Spanish Contact Lenses Cleaning Solutions Historic

Market Review by Distribution Channel in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 117: Contact Lenses Cleaning Solutions Market in Spain:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Distribution Channel for

2012, 2020, and 2027



RUSSIA

Table 118: Russian Contact Lenses Cleaning Solutions Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to

2027



Table 119: Contact Lenses Cleaning Solutions Market in Russia

by Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 120: Russian Contact Lenses Cleaning Solutions Market

Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 121: Contact Lenses Cleaning Solutions Market in Russia

in US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027



Table 122: Contact Lenses Cleaning Solutions Historic Demand

Patterns in Russia in US$ Million by Material Type: 2012-2019



Table 123: Russian Contact Lenses Cleaning Solutions Market

Share Breakdown by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 124: Russian Contact Lenses Cleaning Solutions Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Distribution

Channel: 2020 to 2027



Table 125: Contact Lenses Cleaning Solutions Market in Russia

by Distribution Channel: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 126: Russian Contact Lenses Cleaning Solutions Market

Share Breakdown by Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 127: Rest of Europe Contact Lenses Cleaning Solutions

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment:

2020-2027



Table 128: Contact Lenses Cleaning Solutions Market in Rest of

Europe in US$ Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 129: Rest of Europe Contact Lenses Cleaning Solutions

Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 130: Contact Lenses Cleaning Solutions Demand Potential

in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027



Table 131: Rest of Europe Contact Lenses Cleaning Solutions

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Material Type:

2012-2019



Table 132: Contact Lenses Cleaning Solutions Market in Rest of

Europe: Breakdown of Sales by Material Type for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 133: Rest of Europe Contact Lenses Cleaning Solutions

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Distribution

Channel: 2020-2027



Table 134: Contact Lenses Cleaning Solutions Market in Rest of

Europe in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: A Historic

Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 135: Rest of Europe Contact Lenses Cleaning Solutions

Market Share Breakdown by Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 136: Asia-Pacific Contact Lenses Cleaning Solutions

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 137: Contact Lenses Cleaning Solutions Market in

Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by

Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019



Table 138: Asia-Pacific Contact Lenses Cleaning Solutions

Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 139: Contact Lenses Cleaning Solutions Market in

Asia-Pacific by Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$

Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 140: Asia-Pacific Contact Lenses Cleaning Solutions

Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 141: Asia-Pacific Contact Lenses Cleaning Solutions

Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 142: Contact Lenses Cleaning Solutions Recent Past,

Current & Future Market Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million

by Material Type: 2020-2027



Table 143: Asia-Pacific Contact Lenses Cleaning Solutions

Market: Historic Review in US$ Million by Material Type for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 144: Asia-Pacific Contact Lenses Cleaning Solutions

Market Share Shift by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 145: Contact Lenses Cleaning Solutions Market in

Asia-Pacific by Distribution Channel: Estimates and Projections

in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 146: Asia-Pacific Contact Lenses Cleaning Solutions

Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Distribution

Channel: 2012-2019



Table 147: Asia-Pacific Contact Lenses Cleaning Solutions

Market Share Analysis by Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 148: Contact Lenses Cleaning Solutions Market in

Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 149: Australian Contact Lenses Cleaning Solutions

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 150: Australian Contact Lenses Cleaning Solutions Market

Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 151: Australian Contact Lenses Cleaning Solutions Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Material Type:

2020-2027



Table 152: Contact Lenses Cleaning Solutions Market in

Australia: Historic Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Material

Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 153: Australian Contact Lenses Cleaning Solutions Market

Share Distribution by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 154: Contact Lenses Cleaning Solutions Market in

Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Distribution Channel for the Period 2020-2027



Table 155: Australian Contact Lenses Cleaning Solutions

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Distribution

Channel: 2012-2019



Table 156: Australian Contact Lenses Cleaning Solutions Market

Share Breakdown by Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 157: Indian Contact Lenses Cleaning Solutions Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 158: Indian Contact Lenses Cleaning Solutions Historic

Market Review by Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 159: Contact Lenses Cleaning Solutions Market in India:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 160: Indian Contact Lenses Cleaning Solutions Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Material Type:

2020-2027



Table 161: Contact Lenses Cleaning Solutions Market in India:

Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Material Type for the

period 2012-2019



Table 162: Indian Contact Lenses Cleaning Solutions Market

Shares in Percentages by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 163: Indian Contact Lenses Cleaning Solutions Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Distribution Channel:

2020 to 2027



Table 164: Indian Contact Lenses Cleaning Solutions Historic

Market Review by Distribution Channel in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 165: Contact Lenses Cleaning Solutions Market in India:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Distribution Channel for

2012, 2020, and 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 166: Contact Lenses Cleaning Solutions Market in South

Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 167: South Korean Contact Lenses Cleaning Solutions

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 168: Contact Lenses Cleaning Solutions Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 169: Contact Lenses Cleaning Solutions Market in South

Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by Material Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 170: South Korean Contact Lenses Cleaning Solutions

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Material Type:

2012-2019



Table 171: Contact Lenses Cleaning Solutions Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 172: Contact Lenses Cleaning Solutions Market in South

Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by Distribution Channel for the Period 2020-2027



Table 173: South Korean Contact Lenses Cleaning Solutions

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Distribution

Channel: 2012-2019



Table 174: Contact Lenses Cleaning Solutions Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by Distribution Channel: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 175: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Contact Lenses

Cleaning Solutions: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in

US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 176: Contact Lenses Cleaning Solutions Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 177: Rest of Asia-Pacific Contact Lenses Cleaning

Solutions Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 178: Rest of Asia-Pacific Contact Lenses Cleaning

Solutions Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Material Type: 2020-2027



Table 179: Contact Lenses Cleaning Solutions Demand Patterns in

Rest of Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Material Type: 2012-2019



Table 180: Rest of Asia-Pacific Contact Lenses Cleaning

Solutions Market Share in Percentages by Material Type: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



Table 181: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Contact Lenses

Cleaning Solutions: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in

US$ Million by Distribution Channel for the Period 2020-2027



Table 182: Contact Lenses Cleaning Solutions Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by

Distribution Channel for the Period 2012-2019



Table 183: Rest of Asia-Pacific Contact Lenses Cleaning

Solutions Market Share Analysis by Distribution Channel: 2012

VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 184: Latin American Contact Lenses Cleaning Solutions

Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 185: Contact Lenses Cleaning Solutions Market in Latin

America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic

Perspective for the Period 2012-2019



Table 186: Latin American Contact Lenses Cleaning Solutions

Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 187: Latin American Contact Lenses Cleaning Solutions

Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 188: Contact Lenses Cleaning Solutions Historic Market

Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 189: Latin American Contact Lenses Cleaning Solutions

Market by Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 190: Latin American Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Contact Lenses Cleaning Solutions Market in US$ Million by

Material Type: 2020-2027



Table 191: Contact Lenses Cleaning Solutions Historic Demand

Scenario in Latin America in US$ Million by Material Type:

2012-2019



Table 192: Latin American Contact Lenses Cleaning Solutions

Market Share Breakdown by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 193: Latin American Contact Lenses Cleaning Solutions

Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Distribution Channel

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 194: Contact Lenses Cleaning Solutions Historic Market

Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Distribution

Channel: 2012-2019



Table 195: Latin American Contact Lenses Cleaning Solutions

Market by Distribution Channel: Percentage Breakdown of Sales

for 2012, 2020, and 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 196: Argentinean Contact Lenses Cleaning Solutions Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027



Table 197: Contact Lenses Cleaning Solutions Market in

Argentina in US$ Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 198: Argentinean Contact Lenses Cleaning Solutions Market

Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 199: Contact Lenses Cleaning Solutions Demand Potential

in Argentina in US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027



Table 200: Argentinean Contact Lenses Cleaning Solutions

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Material Type:

2012-2019



Table 201: Contact Lenses Cleaning Solutions Market in

Argentina: Breakdown of Sales by Material Type for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 202: Argentinean Contact Lenses Cleaning Solutions Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Distribution Channel:

2020-2027



Table 203: Contact Lenses Cleaning Solutions Market in

Argentina in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: A Historic

Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 204: Argentinean Contact Lenses Cleaning Solutions Market

Share Breakdown by Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 205: Contact Lenses Cleaning Solutions Market in Brazil

by Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 206: Brazilian Contact Lenses Cleaning Solutions Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 207: Brazilian Contact Lenses Cleaning Solutions Market

Share Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 208: Contact Lenses Cleaning Solutions Recent Past,

Current & Future Market Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by

Material Type: 2020-2027



Table 209: Brazilian Contact Lenses Cleaning Solutions Market:

Historic Review in US$ Million by Material Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 210: Brazilian Contact Lenses Cleaning Solutions Market

Share Shift by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 211: Contact Lenses Cleaning Solutions Market in Brazil

by Distribution Channel: Estimates and Projections in US$

Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 212: Brazilian Contact Lenses Cleaning Solutions Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Distribution Channel:

2012-2019



Table 213: Brazilian Contact Lenses Cleaning Solutions Market

Share Analysis by Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MEXICO

Table 214: Contact Lenses Cleaning Solutions Market in Mexico:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 215: Mexican Contact Lenses Cleaning Solutions Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 216: Mexican Contact Lenses Cleaning Solutions Market

Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 217: Mexican Contact Lenses Cleaning Solutions Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Material Type:

2020-2027



Table 218: Contact Lenses Cleaning Solutions Market in Mexico:

Historic Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Material Type for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 219: Mexican Contact Lenses Cleaning Solutions Market

Share Distribution by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 220: Contact Lenses Cleaning Solutions Market in Mexico:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Distribution Channel for the Period 2020-2027



Table 221: Mexican Contact Lenses Cleaning Solutions Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Distribution Channel:

2012-2019



Table 222: Mexican Contact Lenses Cleaning Solutions Market

Share Breakdown by Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 223: Rest of Latin America Contact Lenses Cleaning

Solutions Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 224: Contact Lenses Cleaning Solutions Market in Rest of

Latin America by Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 225: Rest of Latin America Contact Lenses Cleaning

Solutions Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 226: Contact Lenses Cleaning Solutions Market in Rest of

Latin America in US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027



Table 227: Contact Lenses Cleaning Solutions Historic Demand

Patterns in Rest of Latin America in US$ Million by Material

Type: 2012-2019



Table 228: Rest of Latin America Contact Lenses Cleaning

Solutions Market Share Breakdown by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027



Table 229: Rest of Latin America Contact Lenses Cleaning

Solutions Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Distribution Channel: 2020 to 2027



Table 230: Contact Lenses Cleaning Solutions Market in Rest of

Latin America by Distribution Channel: A Historic Review in US$



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896704/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001