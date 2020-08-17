VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (TSX: SGQ, HK: 1878) (“SouthGobi” or the “Company”) announces that at the request of the Company, trading in the shares of the Company on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange will be suspended with effect from 9:00 a.m. on Monday, August 17, 2020 pending the publication of the audited annual results of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2019.



About SouthGobi

SouthGobi, listed on the Toronto and Hong Kong stock exchanges, owns and operates its flagship Ovoot Tolgoi coal mine in Mongolia. SouthGobi produces and sells coal to customers in China.

Contact: Investor Relations Office: +852 2156 1438 (Hong Kong) +1 604 762 6783 (Canada) Email: Website: www.southgobi.com