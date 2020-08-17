Seminole, Fla., Aug. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Superior Group of Companies, Inc. ® (NASDAQ: SGC) today announced that Michael Benstock, Chief Executive Officer, and Andy Demott, Chief Operating Officer, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, will present at the Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference on Wednesday, August 26, 2020. Management will also host virtual one-on-one meetings throughout the day.

A webcast of management’s presentation will be accessible via the investor relations section of the Company’s website at https://ir.superiorgroupofcompanies.com/ .

About Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (SGC):

Superior Group of Companies ™, formerly Superior Uniform Group, established in 1920, is a combination of companies that help our customers unlock the power of their brands by creating extraordinary brand experiences for their employees and customers. We provide customized support for each of our divisions through our shared services model.

Fashion Seal Healthcare ®, HPI ™ and CID Resources are signature uniform brands of Superior Group of Companies. Each is one of America’s leading providers of uniforms and image apparel in the markets we serve. We specialize in innovative uniform program design, global manufacturing, and state-of-the-art distribution. Every workday, more than 6 million Americans go to work wearing a uniform from Superior Group of Companies.

BAMKO ®, Tangerine Promotions ® and Public Identity ® are signature promotional products and branded merchandise brands of Superior Group of Companies. We provide unique custom branding, design, sourcing, and marketing solutions to some of the world’s most successful brands.

The Office Gurus ® is a global provider of custom call and contact center support. As a true strategic partner, The Office Gurus implements customized solutions for our customers in order to accelerate their growth and improve our customers’ service experiences.

SGC’s commitment to service, technology, quality and value-added benefits, as well as our financial strength and resources, provides unparalleled support for our customers’ diverse needs while embracing a “Customer 1st, Every Time!” philosophy and culture in all of our business segments.

Visit www.superiorgroupofcompanies.com for more information.

