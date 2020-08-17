Portland, OR, Aug. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research,the global hand sanitizer dispensers market generated $74.62million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $181.97million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 13.6% from 2021 to 2027.The report offers anextensive analysis of changing market dynamics, key winning strategies, business performance, major segments, and competitive scenarios.

Surge in need to combat harmful bacteria, and inhibit the growth of infectious agents on handsdrivesthe growth of the global hand sanitizer dispensers market.However,health hazards associated with usage of hand sanitizers restrain the market growth. Furthermore,growing adoption of hand sanitizers amid the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak is expected to provide new growth opportunitiesfor the market player in the near future.

In-depth analysis of the COVID-19 impact on the hand sanitizer dispenser Market@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/6938?reqfor=covid

Covid-19 scenario:

The outbreak of Covid-19 has surged the need for installing hand sanitizer dispensing units in public and commercial places to fight this contagious disease.

In addition, the demand for automaticdispensers over the manual dispenser has surged significantly as it avoids individuals touching the pump, andpreventing the transmission of coronavirus.

However, the manufacturing of automatic hand sanitizer dispensers across the globe has been slow down due to the disrupted supply of raw materials amid lockdown.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global hand sanitizer dispensers market based on type, modality, end-user, price point, distribution channel, and region.

Based on type, the fixed segmentcontributed to the largest share in 2020, accounting fornearly three-fourths of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. However, theportable segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 16.6% during the forecast period.

Download Sample Copy Of Request Sample@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6938

Based on modality, theautomaticsegmentaccounted for the largest share in 2020, holding more than four-fifthsof the total share, and is expected to maintain the largest share throughout the forecast period. However,the manual segmentis expected to register the highest CAGR of 16.7% from 2021 to 2027.

Based on region,North Americacontributed the highest share, accounting fornearly one-thirdof the total market sharein 2020, and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period.However,Asia-pacificisexpected to grow at the highest CAGR of 17.4% from 2021 to 2027.

Send Me Purchase Enquire Here@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6938

Leading market players analyzed in the research include Shenzhen Svavo Intelligent Technology Co. Ltd, Bright Pancar SDN. BHD,Dihour American Specialties, Inc., Hokwang Industries Co., Ltd., Toshi Automatic Systems Pvt. Ltd., Simplehuman, GOJO Industries, Inc.,Umbra,and the Clorox Company.

