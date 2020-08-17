TOWSON, Md., Aug. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PM Consulting Group (PMCG) today announced that it is number 577 on the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The company, which has a growth rate of 808 percent, is also pleased to announce that it now has over 100 employees.



The Inc. 5000 list ranks the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses.

“This is the second year in a row that we have been named to the Inc. 5000 list,” said Walter Barnes III, president of PM Consulting Group. “Our company revolves around service and that is why we have been able to sustain continued growth. Of course, none of this would be possible without our employees who go above and beyond for our clients.”

To handle this incredible growth, PMCG has recently hired its 100th employee with an additional 40 employees onboarding in September 2020. The company maintains a headquarters in Towson, Maryland and has opened a new Washington D.C. office to better serve its USAID and DoD clients.

“The companies on this year’s Inc. 5000 come from nearly every realm of business,” says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “The 2020 list proves that no matter the sector, incredible growth is based on the foundations of tenacity and opportunism.”

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The annual Inc. 5000 event honoring the companies on the list will be held virtually from October 23 to 27, 2020.

About PM Consulting Group

PM Consulting Group (PMCG) is an SBA-certified 8(a) and MDOT-certified MBE firm that specializes in professional services in the areas of Healthcare, IT, and International Development. Our services range from mission support services to management consulting helping Federal and State agencies operationalize strategic goals. Visit PMCG at www.pmconsultinggroupllc.com or 410-512-6557.

PMCG contracting vehicles: OASIS SB/8a Pool 1 (47QRAD20D1060/47QRAD20D8121); GSA IT Schedule 70 (47QTCA20D002J); and GSA PSS (GS-00F-166GA)