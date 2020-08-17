New York, Aug. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Medical Gloves Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896703/?utm_source=GNW
4% during the analysis period 2020 through 2027. The novel corona virus spreading rapidly across the globe is by far the worst and the most deadly pandemic in recent history with death tolls surpassing that of MERS (850) and SARS (770). The death toll currently stands at 561,617and continues to rise at alarming speeds. As the health crisis continues to deepen, the world is scrambling to meet a critical shortage of protective wear. With studies proving gloves to be effective in protecting against covid-19, what the world needs now are medical gloves. Over 80 million gloves are needed by COVID-19 health response teams each month worldwide. Over 45% increase in personal protective equipment (PPE) production is needed to meet the world’s rising demand to fight the pandemic. A frightening crisis is now unfolding, as growing numbers of frontline healthcare workers get infected due to shortage of protective gear. As a result per capita consumption of medical gloves, especially examination gloves is expected to witness a sudden temporary spike as the pandemic continues to ravage the world. As distressed governments float global tenders for PPE equipment, glove manufacturers are being pushed into overdrive as they struggle to meet the spike in demand. Top Glove Corporation, the world’s largest manufacturer of medical gloves, is modifying its production lines to meet increased demand and close the demand and supply gap. Disruptions nevertheless are creating serious risks with companies grappling with massive shortage of workers. Staging an early recovery from the pandemic, China’s restarting of medical supplies production for global exports offers hope in easing the pressure at least partially. Under this scenario of changing dynamics, the market is ready for significant upward revision in growth forecasts in the short-term.
Gloves are one of the most important safety products used by medical and health personnel. Healthcare staff used gloves for the first time in the year 1889. Since then the market has been driven by the growing virulence of hard-to-treat infectious diseases like Hepatitis B virus (HBV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), and growing awareness among care givers over the healthcare-associated risks of viral and bacterial infections. Other evergreen growth factors in the market include aging population and spiraling rise in the number of surgeries and medical examinations performed; increasing emphasis on the use of disposable gloves from government and non-government agencies; stringent implementation of infection-control programs to prevent the risk of disease transmission in hospitals and clinics; focus on reducing healthcare costs associated with nosocomial infections and morbidity rates; emphasis on reducing hospital stays; implementation of ’double gloving’ practice to reduce the risk of exposure to patients’ blood; and migration from reusable to disposable medical supplies supported by evolving recycling options that reduce environmental concerns. Also shaping growth will be technology innovations such as nitrile-based glove coatings and hypoallergenic polyisoprene engineered to provide superior barrier protection without the risk of latex allergies; and development and launch of gloves optimized for complex surgeries and designed to offer the best protection without sacrificing physician dexterity while simultaneously enhancing tactile sensitivity.
