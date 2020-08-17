New York, Aug. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Textile Fibers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896692/?utm_source=GNW
3 Million Tons by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Synthetic Fibers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 2.5% CAGR and reach 82.3 Million Tons by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Cotton segment is readjusted to a revised 0.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at 29.6 Million Tons, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.2% CAGR
The Textile Fibers market in the U.S. is estimated at 29.6 Million Tons in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 25.1 Million Tons by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.4% and 1.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 0.9% CAGR.
Wood-based Fibers Segment to Record 4.4% CAGR
In the global Wood-based Fibers segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of 5 Million Tons in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of 6.5 Million Tons by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach 17.2 Million Tons by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.4% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 355-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Textile Fibers and Yarns - Basic Unit in TextileManufacture
Recent Market Activity
Textile Fibers and Textiles Industry
Future Prospects Remain Optimistic
Asia-Pacific: The Dominant Consumer
Synthetic Fibers Market to Post Healthy Expansion
Scarcity and Volatility of Natural Fibers Production Drive
Demand for Synthetic Fibers
Cotton Fibers Market - An Overview
Cellulosic Fibers (Plant-Based Fibers) andTheir Sources
Global Competitor Market Shares
Textile Fibers Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2018 & 2029
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growing Demand for Synthetic Fibers ChallengesWidespread
Adoption of CellulosicMan-Made Fibers
Rising Preference for Polyester Drives DownInterest in Man-Made
Cellulosic Fibers
Polyester Fibers Find Improved Demand in Carpetindustry
Cellulose Fibers Market Poised to ExhibitHealthy Growth
Specialty Fibers Market to Experience Impressive Growth
Aramid Fibers to Witness Unwavering Demandin End-Use Industries
Para-Aramid Fibers - The Leading AramidFiber Category
Meta-Aramid Fibers
High Temperature Fibers
Technical Fibers
Electrospun Cellulose Acetate Fibers with
FluorescentNanoparticles Developed for Anti-
CounterfeitingApplications
Demand for Fibers Mirrors GDP Growth
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
