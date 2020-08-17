New York, Aug. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Textile Fibers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896692/?utm_source=GNW

3 Million Tons by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Synthetic Fibers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 2.5% CAGR and reach 82.3 Million Tons by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Cotton segment is readjusted to a revised 0.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at 29.6 Million Tons, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.2% CAGR



The Textile Fibers market in the U.S. is estimated at 29.6 Million Tons in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 25.1 Million Tons by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.4% and 1.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 0.9% CAGR.



Wood-based Fibers Segment to Record 4.4% CAGR



In the global Wood-based Fibers segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of 5 Million Tons in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of 6.5 Million Tons by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach 17.2 Million Tons by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.4% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 355-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Aditya Birla Group

Aksa Akrilik Kimya Sanayii A.S.

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Barnhardt Manufacturing Company

Celanese Corporation

Crescent Textile Mills Ltd.

Daicel Corporation

DAK Americas LLC

Dow Inc.

Eastman Chemical Company

ES FiberVisions Inc.

Far Eastern New Century Corporation

Formosa Plastics Group

Freudenberg Performance Materials

Grasim Industries Limited

Honeywell International, Inc.

Hyosung Corp.

Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited

INVISTA

Jaya Shree Textiles

Kuraray Co. Ltd.

Marzotto SpA

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Montefibre SpA

Nan Ya Plastics Corporation

NatureWorks LLC

Recron Malaysia Sdn Bhd

Reliance Industries Ltd.

SASA Polyester Sanayi A.?.

Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fiber Co. Ltd.

Sinterama SpA

Solvay S.A.

Tangshan Sanyou Xingda Chemical Fiber Co. Ltd.

Thai Polyester Company Limited

Thai Rayon Public Co. Ltd.

The Lenzing Group

Toray Industries Inc.

Unifi Inc.

Weiqiao Textile Co. Ltd.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896692/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Textile Fibers and Yarns - Basic Unit in TextileManufacture

Recent Market Activity

Textile Fibers and Textiles Industry

Future Prospects Remain Optimistic

Asia-Pacific: The Dominant Consumer

Synthetic Fibers Market to Post Healthy Expansion

Scarcity and Volatility of Natural Fibers Production Drive

Demand for Synthetic Fibers

Cotton Fibers Market - An Overview

Cellulosic Fibers (Plant-Based Fibers) andTheir Sources

Global Competitor Market Shares

Textile Fibers Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2018 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Aditya Birla Group (India)

Aksa Akrilik Kimya Sanayii A.S. (Turkey)

Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan)

Barnhardt Manufacturing Company (USA)

Crescent Textile Mills Ltd. (Pakistan)

DAK Americas LLC (USA)

Eastman Chemical Company (USA)

Formosa Plastics Group (Taiwan)

Nan Ya Plastics Corporation (Taiwan)

Freudenberg Performance Materials (Germany)

Honeywell International Inc. (USA)

Hyosung Corp. (South Korea)

Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited (Thailand)

INVISTA (USA)

Kuraray Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Marzotto SpA (Italy)

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Japan)

Montefibre SpA (Italy)

Recron Malaysia Sdn Bhd (Malaysia)

SASA Polyester Sanayi A.S. (Turkey)

Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fiber Co. Ltd. (China)

Solvay S.A. (Belgium)

Thai Polyester Company Limited (Thailand)

The Lenzing Group (Austria)

Toray Industries Inc. (Japan)

Weiqiao Textile Co. Ltd. (China)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Demand for Synthetic Fibers ChallengesWidespread

Adoption of CellulosicMan-Made Fibers

Rising Preference for Polyester Drives DownInterest in Man-Made

Cellulosic Fibers

Polyester Fibers Find Improved Demand in Carpetindustry

Cellulose Fibers Market Poised to ExhibitHealthy Growth

Specialty Fibers Market to Experience Impressive Growth

Aramid Fibers to Witness Unwavering Demandin End-Use Industries

Para-Aramid Fibers - The Leading AramidFiber Category

Meta-Aramid Fibers

High Temperature Fibers

Technical Fibers

Electrospun Cellulose Acetate Fibers with

FluorescentNanoparticles Developed for Anti-

CounterfeitingApplications

Demand for Fibers Mirrors GDP Growth



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Textile Fibers Global Market Estimates and Forecasts

in Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Textile Fibers Global Retrospective Market Scenario in

Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Textile Fibers Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Synthetic Fibers (Product Segment) World Market by

Region/Country in Tons: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Synthetic Fibers (Product Segment) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in Tons: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Synthetic Fibers (Product Segment) Market Share

Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 7: Cotton (Product Segment) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in Tons: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Cotton (Product Segment) Historic Market Perspective

by Region/Country in Tons: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Cotton (Product Segment) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Wood-based Fibers (Product Segment) Geographic Market

Spread Worldwide in Tons: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Wood-based Fibers (Product Segment) Region Wise

Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in Tons: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Wood-based Fibers (Product Segment) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 13: Other Fibers (Product Segment) World Market Estimates

and Forecasts by Region/Country in Tons: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Other Fibers (Product Segment) Market Historic Review

by Region/Country in Tons: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Other Fibers (Product Segment) Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Textile Fibers Market Share (in %) by Company: 2018 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 16: United States Textile Fibers Market Estimates and

Projections in Tons by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Textile Fibers Market in the United States by Product

Segment: A Historic Review in Tons for 2012-2019



Table 18: United States Textile Fibers Market Share Breakdown

by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 19: Canadian Textile Fibers Market Estimates and

Forecasts in Tons by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Canadian Textile Fibers Historic Market Review by

Product Segment in Tons: 2012-2019



Table 21: Textile Fibers Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027



JAPAN

Table 22: Japanese Market for Textile Fibers: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in Tons by Product Segment for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 23: Textile Fibers Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in Tons by Product Segment for the Period 2012-2019



Table 24: Japanese Textile Fibers Market Share Analysis by

Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 25: Chinese Textile Fibers Market Growth Prospects in

Tons by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 26: Textile Fibers Historic Market Analysis in China in

Tons by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 27: Chinese Textile Fibers Market by Product Segment:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Textile Fibers Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2018 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 28: European Textile Fibers Market Demand Scenario in

Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 29: Textile Fibers Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in Tons by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019



Table 30: European Textile Fibers Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: European Textile Fibers Market Estimates and

Forecasts in Tons by Product Segment: 2020-2027



Table 32: Textile Fibers Market in Europe in Tons by Product

Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 33: European Textile Fibers Market Share Breakdown by

Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 34: Textile Fibers Market in France by Product Segment:

Estimates and Projections in Tons for the Period 2020-2027



Table 35: French Textile Fibers Historic Market Scenario in

Tons by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 36: French Textile Fibers Market Share Analysis by

Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 37: Textile Fibers Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in Tons by Product Segment for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 38: German Textile Fibers Historic Market Analysis in

Tons by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 39: German Textile Fibers Market Share Breakdown by

Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 40: Italian Textile Fibers Market Growth Prospects in

Tons by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 41: Textile Fibers Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

Tons by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 42: Italian Textile Fibers Market by Product Segment:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 43: United Kingdom Market for Textile Fibers: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in Tons by Product Segment for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 44: Textile Fibers Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in Tons by Product Segment for the Period

2012-2019



Table 45: United Kingdom Textile Fibers Market Share Analysis

by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 46: Spanish Textile Fibers Market Estimates and Forecasts

in Tons by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Spanish Textile Fibers Historic Market Review by

Product Segment in Tons: 2012-2019



Table 48: Textile Fibers Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027



RUSSIA

Table 49: Russian Textile Fibers Market Estimates and

Projections in Tons by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: Textile Fibers Market in Russia by Product Segment:

A Historic Review in Tons for 2012-2019



Table 51: Russian Textile Fibers Market Share Breakdown by

Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 52: Rest of Europe Textile Fibers Market Estimates and

Forecasts in Tons by Product Segment: 2020-2027



Table 53: Textile Fibers Market in Rest of Europe in Tons by

Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 54: Rest of Europe Textile Fibers Market Share Breakdown

by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 55: Asia-Pacific Textile Fibers Market Estimates and

Forecasts in Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 56: Textile Fibers Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in Tons by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 57: Asia-Pacific Textile Fibers Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: Textile Fibers Market in Asia-Pacific by Product

Segment: Estimates and Projections in Tons for the Period

2020-2027



Table 59: Asia-Pacific Textile Fibers Historic Market Scenario

in Tons by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 60: Asia-Pacific Textile Fibers Market Share Analysis by

Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 61: Textile Fibers Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in Tons by Product Segment for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 62: Australian Textile Fibers Historic Market Analysis in

Tons by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 63: Australian Textile Fibers Market Share Breakdown by

Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 64: Indian Textile Fibers Market Estimates and Forecasts

in Tons by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 65: Indian Textile Fibers Historic Market Review by

Product Segment in Tons: 2012-2019



Table 66: Textile Fibers Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 67: Textile Fibers Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in Tons by Product Segment for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 68: South Korean Textile Fibers Historic Market Analysis

in Tons by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 69: Textile Fibers Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 70: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Textile Fibers:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in Tons by Product

Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 71: Textile Fibers Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in Tons by Product Segment for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 72: Rest of Asia-Pacific Textile Fibers Market Share

Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 73: Latin American Textile Fibers Market Trends by

Region/Country in Tons: 2020-2027



Table 74: Textile Fibers Market in Latin America in Tons by

Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019



Table 75: Latin American Textile Fibers Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 76: Latin American Textile Fibers Market Growth Prospects

in Tons by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 77: Textile Fibers Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in Tons by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 78: Latin American Textile Fibers Marketby Product

Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 79: Argentinean Textile Fibers Market Estimates and

Forecasts in Tons by Product Segment: 2020-2027



Table 80: Textile Fibers Market in Argentina in Tons by Product

Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 81: Argentinean Textile Fibers Market Share Breakdown by

Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 82: Textile Fibers Market in Brazil by Product Segment:

Estimates and Projections in Tons for the Period 2020-2027



Table 83: Brazilian Textile Fibers Historic Market Scenario in

Tons by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 84: Brazilian Textile Fibers Market Share Analysis by

Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MEXICO

Table 85: Textile Fibers Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in Tons by Product Segment for the Period

2020-2027



Table 86: Mexican Textile Fibers Historic Market Analysis in

Tons by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 87: Mexican Textile Fibers Market Share Breakdown by

Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 88: Rest of Latin America Textile Fibers Market Estimates

and Projections in Tons by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: Textile Fibers Market in Rest of Latin America by

Product Segment: A Historic Review in Tons for 2012-2019



Table 90: Rest of Latin America Textile Fibers Market Share

Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 91: The Middle East Textile Fibers Market Estimates and

Forecasts in Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 92: Textile Fibers Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in Tons: 2012-2019



Table 93: The Middle East Textile Fibers Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 94: The Middle East Textile Fibers Market Estimates and

Forecasts in Tons by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 95: The Middle East Textile Fibers Historic Marketby

Product Segment in Tons: 2012-2019



Table 96: Textile Fibers Market in the Middle East: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Salesby Product Segment for 2012,2020, and

2027



IRAN

Table 97: Iranian Market for Textile Fibers: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in Tons by Product Segment for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 98: Textile Fibers Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in Tons by Product Segment for the Period 2012-2019



Table 99: Iranian Textile Fibers Market Share Analysis by

Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 100: Israeli Textile Fibers Market Estimates and

Forecasts in Tons by Product Segment: 2020-2027



Table 101: Textile Fibers Market in Israel in Tons by Product

Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 102: Israeli Textile Fibers Market Share Breakdown by

Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 103: Saudi Arabian Textile Fibers Market Growth Prospects

in Tons by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 104: Textile Fibers Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in Tons by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 105: Saudi Arabian Textile Fibers Market by Product

Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 106: Textile Fibers Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Tons by Product

Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 107: United Arab Emirates Textile Fibers Historic Market

Analysis in Tons by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 108: Textile Fibers Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 109: Textile Fibers Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in Tons by Product Segment

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 110: Rest of Middle East Textile Fibers Historic Market

Analysis in Tons by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 111: Rest of Middle East Textile Fibers Market Share

Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 112: African Textile Fibers Market Estimates and

Projections in Tons by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 113: Textile Fibers Market in Africa by Product Segment:

A Historic Review in Tons for 2012-2019



Table 114: African Textile Fibers Market Share Breakdown by

Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 211

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896692/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001