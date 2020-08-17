Burleson, Texas, Aug. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Muscle Maker, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRIL) the parent company of Muscle Maker Grill, Healthy Joe’s, Meal Plan AF & MMG Burger Bar, a fast-casual brand known for serving ‘healthier for you’ meals, today announced it has been selected as a target partner with Reef Technology and has signed an agreement to launch two pilot kitchens this summer starting in Union City, New Jersey which will bring Muscle Maker Grill’s healthy meals to a new set of consumers. The second location will be announced shortly. These locations will operate on a delivery-only model, where customers can enjoy Muscle Maker Grill dishes packed with fresh veggies, all-natural chicken breast or grass-fed steak by placing their order through any one of the established third-party delivery platforms, and have it brought right to their door via contactless delivery.



Due to the ongoing pandemic, restaurants are transforming the way they do business. Individuals that were once dine-in guests now have to order online and via mobile applications to reach their favorite foods. By embracing this new approach and partnering with REEF, MMG’s fast-casual suite of menu options can be scaled through REEF’s proximity-based network to consumers across the country.

“After exploring REEF’s Neighborhood Kitchens we knew right away that the model made sense for Muscle Maker Grill as a part of its non-traditional growth strategy.” Michael Roper, Chief Executive Officer of Muscle Maker Grill said in a statement. “Consumers and restaurant owners are increasingly embracing technological evolution and these delivery-only models continue to make our industry thrive; as indicated by the exponential growth delivery has represented in the Quick Service Restaurant segment over last year. This is a trend that we expect to continue, not only due to the current business climate and desire to social distance, but also as consumers grow comfortable with the breadth, quality and speed at which offerings are made available. Through REEF we believe we can scale quickly in major metropolitan markets with limited capital expenditure, allowing us to continue to expand our nationwide brand awareness and serve up our delicious ‘healthier for you’ options to millions of guests.”

By leveraging its existing network of over 4,500 parking locations, REEF is helping to bring fresh, healthy, responsible and chef-driven food to local neighborhoods across the country, while lowering the barriers, costs, and burdens for restaurants. The company’s licensing model helps to lower the costs associated with opening or expanding in the restaurant business and allows food entrepreneurs, local restaurants, and national restaurant brands to open and expand quickly.

“We’re very excited to be welcoming Muscle Maker Grill to the REEF family,” said Carl Segal, the Chief Operating Officer at REEF. “REEF takes pride in helping brands scale to reach and serve more customers beyond their traditional brick and mortar locations, and we look forward to bringing Muscle Maker Grill’s ‘healthier for you’ food to more neighborhoods.”

About Muscle Maker Grill

Founded in 1995 in Colonia, New Jersey, Muscle Maker Grill features high quality, great tasting food, freshly prepared with proprietary recipes. The menu, created with the guest’s health in mind, is lean and protein based. It features all-natural chicken, grass-fed steak, lean turkey, whole wheat pasta, wraps, bowls and more. It also offers a wide selection of fruit smoothies in a variety of assorted flavors, protein shakes and supplements. For more information on Muscle Maker Grill, visit www.musclemakergrill.com .

About REEF

REEF’s mission is to connect the world to your block. We transform underutilized urban spaces into neighborhood hubs that connect people to locally curated goods, services, and experiences. With an ecosystem of 4,500 locations and a team of 15,000 people, REEF is the largest operator of mobility, logistics hubs, and neighborhood kitchens in the United States. Together we are leveraging the power of proximity to keep our communities moving forward in a sustainable and thoughtful way.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include “forward-looking statements” pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. To the extent that the information presented in this press release discusses financial projections, information, or expectations about our business plans, results of operations, products or markets, or otherwise makes statements about future events, such statements are forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “should”, “may,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “expects,” “plans,” and “proposes.” Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in documents that we file from time to time with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and Muscle Maker, Inc does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

Contact:

Muscle Maker Grill Marketing

marketing@musclemakergrill.com