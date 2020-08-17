ATLANTA, Aug. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crawford & Company (www.crawco.com) (NYSE:CRD-A and CRD-B), the world's largest publicly-listed independent provider of claims management and outsourcing solutions to carriers, brokers and corporates announced today that CEO, Rohit Verma, and Chief Financial Officer, Bruce Swain, will participate in the virtual Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference on August 27, 2020.



Interested investors and other parties may watch a webcast of the presentation by going to http://wsw.com/webcast/threepa29/crd.b/ . Presentation materials will also be available on the investor relations section of Crawford’s website. The on-line replay will remain available for approximately 90 days following the presentation.

For further information regarding this press release, please contact mediarelations@us.crawco.com .