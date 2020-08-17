TORONTO, Aug. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThreeD Capital Inc. (“ThreeD” or the “Company”) (CSE:IDK / OTCQB:IDKFF), a Canadian based venture capital firm that invests in disruptive companies and promising junior resources companies, is pleased to announce that its common shares are now trading on the OTCQB Venture Market ("OTCQB Venture") under the stock symbol "IDKFF".



The OTCQB Venture is the premiere marketplace for early stage and developing U.S. and international companies. Participating companies must be current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. Investors can find real-time quote and market information at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/IDKFF/overview .

The Company believes that the OTCQB Venture Market can provide efficient market access to U.S. investors, helping Canadian companies with U.S. investors build shareholder value through greater access to enhanced liquidity and data distribution. ThreeD's common shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") under the symbol "IDK".

Sheldon Inwentash, Chairman and CEO, stated, “The commencement of trading on the OTCQB is an important milestone because it provides the massive audience of American small cap investors an ability to easily invest in ThreeD Capital and participate in our growth. We have received significant interest from American investors in the past who want the exposure ThreeD Capital can provide them to ground floor opportunities in both small cap stocks at early stages, or private disruptive technologies, making this listing valuable to our corporate objectives.”

NEW THREED CAPITAL WEBSITE DISCLOSES ADDITIONAL INFORMATION REGARDING SECTOR INVESTMENTS

The Company also wishes to advise the launch of its updated website at https://threedcapital.com/ which, amongst other things, provides investors with additional insight into the Company’s holdings in both the technology and resources sector.

As of this date, ThreeD Capital now holds investments in 22 technology companies and 12 mining companies.

About ThreeD Capital Inc.

ThreeD is a publicly-traded Canadian-based venture capital firm focused on opportunistic investments in companies in the Junior Resources, Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain sectors. ThreeD seeks to invest in early stage, promising companies and ICOs where it may be the lead investor and can additionally provide investees with advisory services, mentoring and access to the Company’s ecosystem.

For further information:

Gerry Feldman, CPA, CA

Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary

Feldman@threedcap.com

Phone: 416-941-8900 ext 106

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively referred to herein as "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, which are inherently uncertain, are based on estimates and assumptions, and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties (both general and specific) that contribute to the possibility that the future events or circumstances contemplated by the forward-looking statements will not occur. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward looking statements contained in this press release, and the assumptions on which such forward-looking statements are made, are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements included in this document, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which the forward-looking statements are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not occur, which may cause the Company's actual performance and results in future periods to differ materially from any estimates or projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law. The forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.