CHARLESTON, S.C., Aug. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ExtraHourz (the “Company”) is proud to announce that Tyler Moyer joined the Company’s executive team as Vice President of Sales and Business Development. Tyler is a highly experienced, successful, and well-regarded tech entrepreneur in Austin, Texas. Tyler is an Army veteran having served 12 years in the US Army with two combat deployments and has earned the Bronze Star Medal. He transitioned from the Army in 2015 and founded two tech startup companies in Austin, Texas. Tyler has dedicated the past 5 years working and expanding the Austin startup ecosystem through veteran, socially impacted and minority organizations. He strives to lower the barrier of entry for those whose dream is to create their own business to better the community and improve the lives of others. As the Vice President in Sales and Business Development, Tyler’s responsibilities include the development and execution of the Company’s national sales and new market expansion programs.



Kaylynn Kim, CEO and Founder of ExtraHourz, said:

“We are pleased with Tyler’s decision to join our Company as Vice President of Sales and Business Development. He has significant business experience and expertise in technology startups with an emphasis on partnering and customer relationships. He is a goal-oriented individual with a proven track record of creating highly engaged teams in the socially responsible best practices, which ideally suits Tyler to the Company’s strong culture. I look forward to working with him and the Executive Team to take ExtraHourz to the next level of growth and development.”

Tyler said, “I couldn’t be more excited about joining the ExtraHourz team, to be able to contribute to shaping the future of people and culture at a company that is clearly poised for huge success. I’m looking forward to all that’s to come and to working with each one of you.”

About ExtraHourz

ExtraHourz is a Charleston-based, women-owned tech company founded by Kaylynn Kim, a former Los Angeles based corporate lawyer and entrepreneur. The company is dedicated to creating a breakthrough in the digital staffing solutions to help businesses adapt to today’s workplace which rapidly evolving with gig-minded, new generation workers. For more information visit www.ExtraHourz.com

Media Contact:

Constance Kolakowski

Info@extrahourz.com