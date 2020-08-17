Pune, Aug. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global next-generation sequencing market is forecast to exhibit a remarkable CAGR as the next-generation sequencing platform allows effective sequencing of millions of DNA molecules. Fortune Business Insights in a new report, titled “Next-Generation Sequencing: Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2026” offers a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape and market dynamics.

The demand for cost-effective, accurate, and fast DNA sequencing technologies is increasing and this is further giving rise to the dominance of next-generation sequencing platforms. This will further give rise to advanced sequencing technologies for clinical purposes, which is anticipated to drive the market. Increasing advancements in bioinformatics are likely to increase the adoption of next-generation sequencing platforms to facilitate the diagnosis of rare diseases.





Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/next-generation-sequencing-ngs-market-101000





As per the report, the global market is expected to rise at a ferocious CAGR of 22.2% between 2018 and 2026. In 2018, the market was worth US$ 6,335.2 Mn and the market will be a howling success as it is projected to reach US$ 31,411.3 Mn by 2026. The demand for next-generation sequencing methodologies is increasing rapidly across several applications such as diagnostics, clinical research among others.

The global economy is in absolute turmoil because of the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak. Some industries remain largely unaffected by the outbreak, some are thriving, but most are in doldrums. Although the healthcare industry is flourishing, certain markets within the industry are experiencing staggered growth. Wading through these troubled times is a difficult task and Fortune Business Insights™ aims at equipping your business with the most comprehensive market insights, collated and analyzed by our expert and experienced research team.





Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/next-generation-sequencing-ngs-market-101000





Demand for Next-Generation Sequencing Services to Rise at a High Pace

Next-generation sequencing products encompass instruments, consumables, and software. According to the findings from the report, the next-generation sequencing product segment is anticipated to lead the market over the forecast period. This is ascribable to some primary factors such as new product launches, high usage of consumables, and easy availability.

Apart from next-generation sequencing products, next-generation sequencing services are expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The need for novel platforms regarding advancements in bioinformatics and fast DNA data interpretation are paving way for start-ups, especially for next-generation sequencing services. With the introduction of next-generation sequencing, the cost of sequencing has reduced over the years.

This is positively impacting the growth of this segment. Furthermore, the adoption of next-generation sequencing-based testing is increasing across the world. This, coupled with attractive healthcare reimbursement policies, is expected to drive the segment’s growth in the projected period.





Quick Buy - Next-Generation Sequencing Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/101000





North America Leads the Way Owing to Active Government Support

Among regions, North America is anticipated to lead the global next-generation sequencing market through the forecast duration. Rapid developments in precision medicine, next-generation DNA sequencing, and diagnostics are creating growth opportunities for the market. The market is likely to expand as companies in the biotechnology sector are continuously involving in research and development (R&D) activities, which fuels the market demand. Adapative Technologies developed a next-generation sequencing diagnostic test called ClonoSEQ for patients suffering from acute lymphoblastic leukemia or ALL and minimal residual disease or MRD. The test received FDA approval in September 2018, which in turn, contributes to the growth of the market in North America.

Increasing investments in precision medicine and a growing number of strategic collaborations are driving the market in Europe. Driven by these factors, the market in this region is expected to expand in the forecast period. Apart from these two regions, Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a remarkable growth on account of rising geriatric population and growing awareness about reproductive health.

Saphetor SA and Swift Biosciences Inc.’s Partnership Aims to Target Next-Generation Sequencing Panels

Strategic partnerships and new product launches are increasingly adopted by companies as these help them to maintain their position in the market. Some of the industry developments are mentioned below:

PierianDx joined hands with Illumina, Inc. in January 2019, to fulfil the needs of customers by offering informatics services for Illumina’s oncology products. This will further support cancer diagnostics and research.

Saphetor SA partners with Swift Biosciences Inc. in June 2019. The partnership aims at standardizing and accelerating data interpretation solutions for next-generation sequencing panels.

Agilent Technologies, Inc. announces the launch of a next-generation sequencing solution called Agilent OnePGT in June 2018. This solution aims at offering Preimplantation Genetic Testing (PGT).

Companies such as Illumina, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd are likely to lead in the global next-generation sequencing market. This is mainly on account of their strong geographical presence and diversified product portfolio. Moreover, Illumina was leading in the global market owing to its rising product sales. New product launches also helped the company to strengthen its market position.

Some of the other players functioning in the global market are Agilent Technologies, Inc., BGI, PerkinElmer Inc., QIAGEN, Eurofins Scientific, PierianDx, Macrogen, Inc. among others.





Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/next-generation-sequencing-ngs-market-101000





Next-Generation Sequencing Market Segmentation:

By Type

• Products

• Instruments & Software

• Consumables

• Services

By Application

• Diagnostics

• Research

• Others

By End User

• Research Institutes

• Healthcare Facilities & Diagnostic Centers

• Pharmaceutical & Biotechnological Companies

• Contract Research Organization (CROs)

By Geography

• North America (the USA and Canada)

• Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC, and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)





Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/next-generation-sequencing-ngs-market-101000





Have a Look at Related Reports:

Genomics Market Share and Global Trend By Type (Products, Services), Technology (Polymerase Chain Reaction, Next-generation Sequencing, Microarray, Sanger Sequencing), Application (Diagnostics, Research), End-User (Research Institutes, Healthcare Facilities & Diagnostic Centers, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnological Companies, Contract Research Organization (CROs)) & Geography Forecast till 2026

Regenerative Medicine Market Share and Global Trend By By Product (Cell Therapy, Gene Therapy, Tissue Engineering, Platelet Rich Plasma), By Application (Orthopaedics, Wound Care, Oncology), By Distribution Channel (Hospitals, Clinics) & Geography Forecast till 2026

Gene Therapy Market Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Application (Oncology, Neurology, and Others), By Vector Type (Viral and Non-viral), By Distribution Channel (Hospitals, Clinics, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

DNA Sequencing Market Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Instruments, Reagents & Consumables, Workflow Products, Services), By Technology (Next Generation DNA Sequencing, Sanger Sequencing), By Application (Research & Clinical Trials, Others) By End-User (Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Industries, Diagnostic Centers, Hospitals & Clinics) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Transcriptomics Market Share and Global Trend By Technology (Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), Microarray, Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)), By Application (Drug Discovery, Clinical Diagnostics, Toxicogenomics), By End-User (Academic and Research Institutes, Pharmaceutical Companies, Biotechnology Companies) and Geography Forecast till 2026





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.





Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs



