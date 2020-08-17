Sales Increase 960% to $6.7 Million with 27% Reduction in Operating Expenses

BOCA RATON, FL, Aug. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stem Holdings, Inc. (“Stem” or the “Company”) (OTCQX: STMH CSE: STEM), a leading vertically-integrated cannabis and hemp branded products company with state-of-the-art cultivation, processing, extraction, retail, and distribution operations throughout the United States, announced today its financial results for the third quarter ended June 30, 2020.



Third quarter financial highlights:

For the third quarter ended June 30, 2020 revenues increased 960% vs. same period prior year, attributed to organic growth, the integration of Oregon-based businesses, new product innovation, and a new dispensary in California acquired in March 2020.

Recorded the Company’s first positive adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 of $.3 million from operations.

Gross margin for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 of $1.77 million vs. $.36 million same period prior year.

Operating expenses for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 were reduced by 27% reflecting achievement of planned acquisition synergies and productivity initiatives throughout the Company.

Net loss per share of 1-cent vs. loss of 10-cents in the prior period reflecting a 77% improvement in net loss attributable to Stem Holding’s operations for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

The Company continues to execute its four-point plan as announced in its shareholder update in July 2020. “We are extremely pleased with our performance in the quarter, particularly as we navigated our operations and cash flow in a challenging COVID-19 environment,” stated Adam Berk, Chief Executive Officer of Stem. “Our team continues to execute our plan for expanded cultivation and yield of world-class products, disruptive innovation in accretive-margin segments, and expansion of our distribution footprint in key markets,” Berk commented. “We continue to focus on cash management through stringent inventory control and cash conversion as we diligently manage our receivable and payable activities. Last, our marketing initiatives continue to drive new consumer trial and brand loyalty as we focus on superior quality while achieving synergies in production and SG&A without compromise,” he concluded.

About Stem Holdings, Inc.

Stem Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: STMH CSE: STEM) is a leading cannabis and hemp branded products company in the U.S. with proprietary capabilities in sustainable cultivation, processing, extraction, and R&D, as well as retail and distribution operations aligned with state-by-state regulations. Stem’s award-winning brands are the foundation of the Company’s expansion into current and new segments and markets, with exceptional and disruptive brands and products that benefit well-being. Stem’s expertise and scale will drive growth domestically and internationally, building value for shareholders.



