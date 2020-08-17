PRESS RELEASE

August 2020, 17th

Aéroports de Paris SA

July 2020 traffic figures

In July 2020, Groupe ADP total traffic1 is down by 77.3% compared to July 2019, with 6 million passengers welcomed for the entire network of operated airports.

At Paris Aéroport alone, the traffic decreased by 77.1% compared to July 2019 with 2.4 million passengers welcomed.

At Paris-Charles de Gaulle, only terminals 2E, 2F and 2AC are currently opened in order to handle the entirety of commercial passenger flights. As a reminder, commercial traffic at Paris-Orly, which has been temporarily suspended on April 1st 2020 has resumed on June 26th onwards from Orly 3, and on July 13th onwards from Orly 4.

Regarding Groupe ADP's international platforms, and regarding the regular commercial flights activity, the following airports are open for flights of any kind, some local restrictions may still apply: Ankara, Antalya, Batumi, Bodrum, Conakry, Enfidha, Gazipasa, Izmir, Mactan-Cebu, Monastir, Ohrid, Skopje, Tbilisi and Zagreb. Delhi and Hyderabad airports are open to domestic flights and to international regular routes limited to countries with which India has signed bilateral agreements. Amman, Antananarivo, Djeddah, Medina, Nosy Be and Santiago airports' activities remain open to domestic flights only and Mauritius airport is closed to commercial flights.

In Paris Aéroport:

International traffic (excluding Europe) was down (-85.5%), due to the decrease in the following destinations : Asia-Pacific (-94.9%), North America (-94.3%), Latin America (-93.7%), the Middle East (-88.3%), Africa (-81.5%), and the French Overseas Territories (-50.4%);

European traffic (excluding France) was down by -76.2%;

Traffic within France was down by 55.2%;

The number of connecting passengers decreased by 79.6%. The connecting rate stood at 17.4%, down by 2.5 point compared with July 2019.

Since the beginning the year Groupe ADP total traffic is down by 61.3% with a total of 54.2 million passengers.

Since the beginning of the year Paris Aéroport passenger traffic has seen the decrease of 64.7%, with a total of 22.2 million passengers. The number of connecting passengers has decreased by 62.2%. The connecting rate stands at 24.3%, up by 1.9 points.

Passenger traffic at TAV Airports, 46.1%-owned by Groupe ADP, decreased by 82.8% in July 2020 and has decreased of 79.6% since the beginning of the year. As a reminder, Istanbul Atatürk commercial flights were transferred to the new Istanbul Airport as of 6 April 20192. Excluding Istanbul Atatürk, TAV Airport traffic decreased by 73.0% since the beginning of the year.

Passenger traffic at Santiago de Chile Airport, 45%-owned by Groupe ADP, decreased by -94.9% in July 2020 and has decreased by 56.0 % since the beginning of the year.

Passenger traffic at Amman Airport, 51%-owned by Groupe ADP, decreased by -95.7% in July 2020 and has decreased by 68.7% since the beginning of the year.

Passenger traffic at GMR Airports, 49%-owned by Groupe ADP3 decreased by -83.8% in July 2020.

Passengers July 2020 % change 2020/2019 Jan.- July 2020 % change 2020/2019 Last 12 months % change 2020/2019 Paris-CDG 1,728,481 - 76.7 % 15,778,876 - 63.9 % 48,163,699 - 35.7 % Paris-Orly 681,721 - 78.1 % 6,404,981 - 66.4 % 19,168,091 - 41.8 % Total Paris Aéroport 2,410,202 - 77.1 % ,22,183,857 - 64.7 % 67,331,790 - 37.6 % Santiago de Chile 112,206 - 94.9 % 6,494,724 - 56.0 % 16,351,725 - 33.9 % Amman 40,921 - 95.7 % 1,600,806 - 68.7 % 5,416,325 - 38.0 % New Delhi 1,057,850 -81.8 % 17,912,773 -53.3 % 48,038,672 -28.6 % Hyderabad 313,807 -82.9 % 5,415,214 -57.9 % 14,802,237 -32.1 % Cebu 43,046 -96.0 % 251,3367 -66.3 % 7,723,874 -36.7 % Total GMR Airports 1,414,703 -83.8 % 25,841,354 -56.0 % 70,564,783 -30.4 % Antalya 617,475 - 88.6 % 3,121,443 - 83.5 % 19,973,885 - 40.8 % Ankara 376,367 - 69.2 % 3,107,258 - 62.2 % 8,585,502 - 41.4 % Izmir 531,467 - 58.3 % 2,968,660 - 58.1 % 8,267,221 - 34.7 % Bodrum 189,872 - 75.6 % 463,434 - 79.9 % 2,499,071 - 40.8 % Gazipaşa Alanya 26,889 - 84.1 % 115,709 - 80.6 % 621,300 - 45.6 % Médine 56,524 - 94.1 % 1,800,617 - 64.6 % 5,104,128 - 38.8 % Tunisie 34,169 - 93.7 % 167,568 - 89.7 % 1,580,018 - 44.5 % Georgia 8,159 - 98.3 % 544,982 - 79.0 % 2,256,390 - 50.9 % Macedonia 63,707 - 78.5 % 496,719 - 66.0 % 1,715,001 - 31.0 % Zagreb (1) 78,070 - 78.7 % 625,805 - 67.1 % 2,160,989 - 36.2 % Total TAV Airports



(excluding Istanbul Atatürk) (2) 1,982,699 - 82.8 % 13,412,195 - 73.0 % 52,763,505 - 40.1 % Total TAV Airports 1,982,699 - 82.8 % 13,412,195 - 79.6 % 52,763,505 - 60.4 %





Aircraft Movements July 2020 % change 2020/2019 Jan.- July 2020 % change 2020/2019 Last 12 months % change 2020/2019 Paris-CDG 18,240 - 60.6 % 131,586 - 54.2 % 342,439 - 30.8 % Paris-Orly 5,193 - 74.9 % 46,971 - 64.3 % 133,867 - 41.4 % Total Paris Aéroport 23,433 - 65.0 % 178,557 - 57.4 % 476,306 - 34.1 % Santiago de Chile 1,302 - 90.4 % 43,790 - 52.7 % 108,484 - 31.0 % Amman 832 - 89.5 % 17,126 - 62.7 % 50,926 - 35.3 % New Delhi 10,733 -70.9 % 127,841 -48.4 % 321,513 -26.7 % Hyderabad 4,815 -68.0 % 52,020 -50.6 % 130,190 -27.9 % Cebu 485 -94.5 % 23,561 -61.5 % 68,061 -33.5 % Total GMR Airports 16,033 -73.6 % 203,422 -50.9 % 519,764 -28.0 % Antalya 4,603 - 83.9 % 22,890 - 78.4 % 120,525 - 36.6 % Ankara 3,291 - 57.9 % 23,203 - 57.2 % 59,233 - 38.8 % Izmir 4,054 - 47.4 % 21,154 - 51.7 % 54,882 - 30.4 % Bodrum 1,356 - 71.3 % 3,305 - 77.8 % 16,617 - 39.1 % Gazipaşa Alanya 252 - 75.9 % 1,010 - 74.7 % 4,343 - 42.3 % Medina 703 - 90.1 % 13,577 - 62.5 % 38,011 - 37.7 % Tunisie 414 - 86.8 % 1,613 - 84.6 % 10,078 - 44.6 % Georgia 652 - 85.2 % 8,162 - 68.4 % 24,502 - 46.1 % Macedonia 980 - 59.9 % 5,086 - 58.4 % 14,649 - 29.6 % Zagreb (1) 2,037 - 53.2 % 12,549 - 51.2 % 31,880 - 28.4 % Total TAV Airports



(excl. Istanbul Atatürk) (2) 18,342 - 74.2 % 112,549 - 66.2 % 374,720 - 36.5 % Total TAV Airports 18,342 - 74.7 % 112,549 - 74.7 % 374,720 - 58.3 %

[1] Groupe ADP and TAV Airports have, a shareholding of 21% and 15%, respectively, in Zagreb Airport. To be compliant with TAV Airports presentations, Zagreb Airport traffic figures are integrated into the TAV Airports group traffic figure

2 See press release of 8 April 2019. Istanbul Atatürk’s traffic is taken into account until 6 April 2019, date on which Istanbul Atatürk commercial flights were transferred to the new Istanbul airport.

Geographic split

Paris Aéroport (Paris-CDG and Paris-Orly) July 2020

% change 2020/2019 Share of total traffic Jan.-July 2020

% change 2020/2019 Share of total traffic France - 55.2 % 28.0 % - 59.5 % 17.5 % Europe - 76.2 % 45.4 % - 67.5 % 40.3 % Other International

Of which - 85.5 % 26.6 % - 63.6 % 42.2 % Africa - 81.5 % 9.1 % - 61.0 % 12.2 % North America - 94.3 % 3.2 % - 70.8 % 8.8 % Latin America - 93.7 % 0.8 % - 59.4 % 3.7 % Middle-East - 88.3 % 2.6 % - 62.5 % 5.5 % Asia-Pacific - 94.9 % 1.3 % - 70.7 % 5.3 % French Overseas Territories - 50.4 % 9.7 % - 47.2 % 6.7 % Total Paris Aéroport - 77.1 % 100 % - 64.7 % 100 %





Paris Aéroport

(Paris-CDG and Paris-Orly) July 2020 % change 2020/2019 Jan.- July 2020 % change 2020/2019 Connecting Passengers(1) 229,032 - 79.6 % 2,677,332 - 62.2 % Connecting rate 17.4 % - 2.5 pt 24.3 % + 1.9 pt Seat load factor 66.4 % - 22.8 pt 75.4 % - 11.0 pt

(1) Departing passengers

Investor Relations: Audrey Arnoux. Head of Investor Relations +33 6 61 27 07 39 - invest@adp.fr

Press contact: Lola Bourget. Head of Medias and Reputation Department +33 1 74 25 23 23

Groupe ADP develops and manages airports. including Paris-Charles de Gaulle. Paris-Orly and Paris-Le Bourget. In 2019. the group handled through its brand Paris Aéroport more than 108 million passengers and 2.2 million metric tons of freight and mail at Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Paris-Orly. and more than 110 million passengers in airports abroad. Boasting an exceptional geographic location and a major catchment area. the Group is pursuing its strategy of adapting and modernizing its terminal facilities and upgrading quality of services; the group also intends to develop its retail and real estate businesses. In 2019. group revenue stood at €4.700 million and net income at €588 million.

Registered office: 1. rue de France. 93 290 Tremblay-en-France. Aéroports de Paris is a public limited company (Société Anonyme) with share capital of €296.881.806. Registered in the Bobigny Trade and Company Register under no. 552 016 628. groupeadp.fr









1 Group traffic @100%. Group traffic @100% does not take into account the traffic of Istanbul Atatürk Airport in 2019. Group traffic @100% in 2020 includes the traffic of Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), Hyderabad International Airport Limited (GHIAL) and Mactan-Cebu International Airport as of 1 March 2020. For information, taking into account the traffic of Istanbul Atatürk Airport in 2019, the group's traffic @100% is down by -65.3% since the beginning of the year. Excluding the integration of GMR Airports as of 1 March 2020, the decrease in group traffic would be -66.9% since the beginning of the year







2 See press release of 8 April 2019. Istanbul Atatürk’s traffic is taken into account until 6 April 2019, date on which Istanbul Atatürk commercial flights were transferred to the new Istanbul airport







3 See press releases of 20 and 26 February, and 7 July 2020 on shareholdings in GMR Airports







Attachment