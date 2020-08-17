San Antonio, Aug. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The events surrounding the deaths of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, and Breonna Taylor are reminders of injustice that still exists in our country. Following these tragic events, Endeavors looked to better understand the challenges in the Black communities we serve to develop a course of action that would have a long-term, lasting impact for positive change. Endeavors is pleased to announce the establishment of two annual Major General Alfred K. Flowers scholarships for Black students attending universities in Texas and North Carolina. Awards will assist with qualified educational expenses up to $10,000 for Black students interested in entering the social services sector. These scholarships will make a lasting, permanent, and sustained impact by advocating for advancement in Black communities where we serve. Major General Alfred K. Flowers is a role model as a noted author and Endeavors Board Chairman, who has served on the board since 2016. He is the former Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Budget, where he was responsible for the $170 Billion Air Force budget. Following high school graduation, he enlisted in the United States Air Force at the age of seventeen. After completing basic military training at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas, he was assigned as a supply warehouseman at Grand Forks AFB in North Dakota, followed by a year at Da Nang AB, Vietnam. He received his Associate in Arts degree from Thomas Edison University, Bachelors in Science degree from Southern Illinois University, and Master's Degrees from Ball State and The National Defense University. After 46 years and five months of active duty service, on January 1, 2012, Major General Alfred K. Flowers retired from the United States Air Force. He is the longest-serving Airman in Air Force history, the longest-serving African American and longest-serving continuous active duty member in the history of The Department of Defense. Flowers was inducted into the Air Education and Training Command "Order of The Sword" on April 6, 2012, as well as the "The Order of The Long Leaf Pine" by the Governor of North Carolina in August 2016. The Air Force Association recognized him with a Lifetime Achievement Award in September of 2018. Significant economic disparities still exist with educational opportunities, and we are committed to promoting positive change. If you are interested in joining our lasting impact, you can find more information at endeavors.org/scholarships. Jon Allman President & CEO, Endeavors ABOUT ENDEAVORS Endeavors, a San Antonio based nonprofit, is a longstanding national nonprofit agency that provides an array of programs and services in support of children, families, Veterans and those struggling with mental illness, disabilities, disasters or emergencies. Endeavors has served vulnerable people in need since 1969 through personalized services. For more information, please visit www.endeavors.org.

Shannon Gowen Endeavors 210-431-6466 sgowen@endeavors.org