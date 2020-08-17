The instant notice is issued by Thin Film Electronics ASA ("Thinfilm" or the "Company") on behalf of a person with disclosure obligations.

Morten Opstad, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Thinfilm who shall also open the Extraordinary General Meeting on 19 August 2020, had received, as of the close of business on 17 August 2020, powers of attorney to represent and vote for a total of 79,297,763 shares or 22.3% of the share capital and the voting rights of the Company. The powers of attorney do not contain voting instructions and are only valid at the Extraordinary General Meeting.

In addition, Mr. Opstad has also received powers of attorney containing voting instructions for a total of 198,385 shares or less than 0.1% of the share capital and voting rights of the Company.

Mr. Opstad and close associates hold 2,095,997 shares or 0.6% of the share capital and the voting rights of the Company. Mr. Opstad will also represent and vote for these shares at the general meeting.

Consequently, Mr. Opstad will represent a total of 81,592,145 shares representing 23.0% of the share capital and the voting rights of the Company.

17 August 2020

Thin Film Electronics ASA

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.