Marimekko Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 17 August 2020 at 19:05 p.m.



DISCLOSURE OF CHANGE IN OWNERSHIP OF MARIMEKKO CORPORATION PURSUANT TO THE SECURITIES MARKETS ACT, CHAPTER 9, SECTION 5



Marimekko Corporation (Business Identity Code 0111316-2) has on 17 August 2020 received an announcement pursuant to Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act regarding a change in its ownership, according to which Moomin Characters Oy Ltd’s (Business Identity Code 0357404-2) share of Marimekko Corporation’s shares and voting rights has fallen below the threshold of five (5) percent. Moomin Characters Oy Ltd currently holds 378,740 shares which equals 4.66 percent of the total amount of shares in Marimekko Corporation. The change in holding took place on 17 August 2020.



Marimekko Corporation has a total of 8,129,834 shares and each share entitles to one vote.



