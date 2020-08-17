Salt Lake City, Utah, Aug. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mike Cotton has been named president and chief executive officer of SelectHealth and will serve as a member of Intermountain Healthcare’s Executive Leadership Team. SelectHealth is the wholly owned subsidiary health plan of Intermountain. Cotton replaces current SelectHealth president and CEO Patricia Richards who is retiring on August 31. Bert Zimmerli, Intermountain’s executive vice president and chief financial officer, will serve as interim president and CEO until Cotton joins SelectHealth in mid-November.

Cotton comes to SelectHealth from Providence Health Plan, where he has served as CEO since 2015. Providence Health Plan is part of the Providence St. Joseph Health System, a national, not-for-profit Catholic health system based in Portland, Oregon. He has been a highly valued and well-respected leader at Providence, building a strong foundation for future growth. Under his direction, Providence Health Plan grew overall membership by 20 percent, expanded operations, and formed a new population health company, Ayin Health Solutions.

Before joining Providence Health Plan, Cotton was vice president and chief operating officer for Humana, responsible for their Medicaid and state-based contract programs. In this role, he expanded long-term care and Medicaid TANF programs and achieved 4-star ratings for each market. Prior to his time with Humana, Cotton held executive management positions with Evolent Health and Alere Health, where he expanded partnership relationships and developed successful Medicare Advantage and population health products and programs. In addition, he has led provider sponsored health plans affiliated with University Hospitals Health System and Premier Health System, based in Ohio.

Cotton graduated from Cleveland State University, earning an MBA in healthcare administration. He also holds a certificate of executive healthcare management from Case Western Reserve University and completed his undergraduate studies at Franklin University and The Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio.





About SelectHealth

SelectHealth is a not-for-profit health plan serving more than 900,000 members. Through a shared mission with Intermountain Healthcare of Helping People Live the Healthiest Lives Possible, SelectHealth is committed to ensuring access to high-value care, providing superior service, and supporting the health of our members and the communities we serve. In addition to commercial and government medical plans, SelectHealth offers dental, vision, pharmacy benefit management, and life and disability coverage to its members. SelectHealth plans are available for Medicare Advantage and Medicaid enrollees, and SelectHealth is a carrier for the Children’s Health Insurance Plan (CHIP) and the Federal Employee Health Benefits (FEHB) Plan.

Year-after-year, SelectHealth is rated as Utah’s top HMO plan by state and national organizations, receiving top scores in both member satisfaction and clinical performance. For details, visit selecthealth.org.

